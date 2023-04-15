FPL Gameweek 31 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
Don’t forget that the FPL deadline is at 11:00 BST today.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
- CHIP STRATEGY: Is it best to Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 32 or 34?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?
- SCOUT PICKS: Man City double-up includes Mahrez
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 31
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- RASHFORD REPLACEMENTS: Which midfielder to buy?
- EZE v OLISE: Who is the best Palace pick in FPL?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Andersen, Sancho + Gray
- THE WATCHLIST: Palace + City players up, Chilwell down
GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM NEWS: Friday’s live injury updates
- GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM NEWS: Rashford latest + Thursday press conference updates
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Who Scout users are voting for in Gameweek 31
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 31?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How does your Fantasy team score?
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers questions
OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Sell Chelsea players, Saka to Salah + Rashford options
- FPL GENERAL: Three talking points ahead of Gameweek 31
- FPL FOCAL: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds for Gameweek 31
- MEMBERS VIDEO: Pras and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 31 preview and team reveals
- SCOUT REPORT: What can FPL managers expect from Dean Smith at Leicester?
TEAM REVEALS
- ZOPHAR: Rashford out or keeping for more information?
- MILANISTA: No Haaland or Free Hit chip
- AZ: Gameweek 31 Wildcard reveal
- GIANNI: What I plan to do with Marcus Rashford
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 31 VIDEO CONTENT
- SCOUTCAST: Flapjack, Seb and Andy look ahead to Gameweek 31
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo tackle the big FPL talking points
- GOALS IMMINENT: Tom and Joe look at the xG underachievers
- FPL TIPS: Flapjack provides advice ahead of Gameweek 31
- STATS OF THE DAY: Karam picks out the key stats from Gameweek 30
- FPL SUNDAY: David Munday returns with his FPL analysis
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 30
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Rashford injury latest + why Chilwell was benched
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: “Unbelievable” Haaland, in-form Villa
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Barnes injury, Solanke’s shots, Emerson benched
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Brighton denied + Howe on Isak and Wilson
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Salah’s penalty woes, Trent’s position, potent Palace
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
