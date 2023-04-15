2
Tips April 15

FPL Gameweek 31 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

2 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Don’t forget that the FPL deadline is at 11:00 BST today.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?

FPL notes:

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 31 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 30

FPL General: Three talking points ahead of Gameweek 31

USEFUL TOOLS

2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    start Shaw or Estupanian?

  2. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Raya steele
    Mings guehi ake triper shaw
    Olise salah grealish mitoma X
    Kane haland X

    WC, which?

    A) bamford martineli
    B) jesus sabitzer
    C) watkins martineli & raya shaw to ddg henry
    D) bamford martineli & mings to moreno

