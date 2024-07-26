With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’ll be welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Here, Lateriser reveals his first FPL draft and give his opinion on the game’s major changes.

There are just under three weeks until FPL is upon us once more. Before we know it, we’ll be fully into the swing of things – if not already.

This time around, we have a major rule change – the ability to collect up to five free transfers at once. Furthermore, these accumulated transfers don’t reset to zero after using a Wildcard or Free Hit chip, which makes a big difference when formulating a chip strategy.

I feel like we won’t fully realise the impact of this until we’ve had it for a full season but one of the immediate thoughts that comes to mind is that it makes a strong start even more valuable.

If a manager accomplishes this whilst rolling over numerous transfers, it becomes more difficult for others to catch up because they’re in a good place and can simply gather lots of transfers for upcoming fixture swings and injury issues.

Conversely, it also allows chasers to take a luxurious punt when transfers have piled up – which might not be as frequent as we currently imagine it to be.

Another impact is that it diminishes the value of holding your first Wildcard until deep into the season. I think we’ll see a flurry of them played during the first eight-ish Gameweeks. My pod partners Pras and Zophar did an excellent video on Wildcard windows which you can check out here.

After watching that, I suddenly like the idea of building a team for the first five Gameweeks, with a Wildcard straight after. More on that later.

HAALAND, SALAH OR BOTH?

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



