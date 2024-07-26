21
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Good morning

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Good morning,
      we talked the whole night through.

  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Great article and very similar Team draft to my own. I agree that starting with both Salah and Haaland is the sensible play and can easily downgrade from there if needed. But much more difficult to go the other way.

  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I am going without TAA to enable upgrades elsewhere but having Robertson instead to 'cover' L'pools early fixtures.

  4. zensum
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any thoughts on having Solanke instead of Wood for Game 1? He hits a Hatty in the same fixture last season!

    A) Wood
    B) Solanke?

    Why? Thk you n appreciate your thoughts

  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Preferred trio to start here folks???

    A- TAA, CHO, Havertz
    Or
    B- Munoz, Foden, Wood

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. zensum
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      A) is more balanced!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!! I agree!!

  6. zensum
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    For GW1 only!
    Going Head to Head!
    Who would u rather have and why?

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Eze

    Appreciate your thoughts

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A just!! Just because of the home fixture

  7. hchauhan2203
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    My haaland And Salah draft
    Pick it apart please...

    GK...Sanchez
    Def...burn...gvardiol...Mykolenko
    Mid...rice...nkunku...salah...Gordon...eze...
    Fwds...Haaland...Isak

    Subs
    Flekken
    Anderson
    konsa
    fraser

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Smith-Rowe at 5.5 will be the bargain of the season. Fulham have great starting fixtures too.

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Goal - Differential
    Assist - Salah

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Szoboszlai

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Szoboszlai in the #10 spot

  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi All,

    Can I get a RMT for draft #0.1 😉

    Turner
    Porro, Andersen, Burn
    Eze, CHO, Palmer, Salah
    Vardy, Haaland, Isak

    Sanchez, Winks, H.Bellis, Faes

    0.0ITB

    Thanks in advance

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      ignoring your keepers, 7.9/10

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks - what changes can you see need to be made?

  11. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any suggestions ? Thanks

    Sanchez
    Konsa mklenko burn
    Salah eze gordon nkunku odoi
    Watkins haaland
    Turner anderson wood H-bellis

    1. 3 A
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nkunku to get injured in warming up gw1....... 😀

  12. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Which one is nailed and better?

    Castagne or Robinson?

