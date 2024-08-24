46
Pro Pundits - Sam August 24

The importance of not overreacting to a bad start in FPL

46 Comments
Share

FPL Family’s Sam discusses not drawing too many conclusions from Gameweek 1 and keeping positive throughout the season.

Is investing in the Spurs defence?

When you are a dedicated FPL manager you tend to spend hours, days and even weeks pondering on your team for Gameweek 1. The summer is spent thinking about players, fixtures, budgets and pre-season. This can take over other aspects of your life. This year, I regularly found myself waking up with £4.5m defenders on the brain. So when you have committed so much time and headspace to FPL planning, it can be hard if Gameweek 1 doesn’t go to plan.

This season, I have started well. However, I am well aware that one good week doesn’t mean a good season. Likewise, one bad week doesn’t mean the year will be a bad one. I am also well aware that difficult Gameweeks hurt, especially if your mini-league rivals had a good start to the campaign.

A bad Gameweek 1 result, or even an average one, can make managers overthink all the decisions that they made this summer. Especially if those around you have done well. I would urge caution though.

FPL Planning: Learning from the past

Back in the 2022/23 season, I had the worst Gameweek 1 I have ever had. I remember looking at my team following an FPL Family live stream and thinking what do I do here? Do I cut my losses and hit the Wildcard? Do I hold the Wildcard and take some points hits? Do I remember that I built this team for a reason and stick with them? In the end, I decided to give them another week. Ninety more minutes of knowledge and understanding.

Coming out of Gameweek 2 with no changes to my team, I had one of the best single Gameweeks I have had in my history of playing FPL. The difference in my mood was marked!

What did I learn from this?

Well, the same players one week performed at opposite ends of the spectrum. After Gameweek 1, I was doubting everything. After Gameweek 2, I was thinking maybe, yet again, I don’t need to make a transfer. Honestly, the contrast was striking.

Those two weeks were a big learning point for me. I learned not to overthink a bad week, however hard that may be! It encouraged me to believe in my own decisions and that sometimes Gameweeks just go badly – regardless of how much time and planning had gone into it.

My rules

Fantasy Football is a huge part of my life. I make content, shows and podcasts every week and I am the General Manager here at Scout. I am even helping teach my son the intricacies of FPL by acting as his adviser! Fundamentally, I am just an FPL manager like everyone else but my job and life are so tied to the game that it comes with some pressures. Pressures I must say that I mostly put on myself.

This is why I have some rules to help maintain my enjoyment of the game.

Captaincy

I will not captain someone in the 12:30pm match. I know a lot of managers will think this is bonkers. But a captaincy blank in the first match ruins my weekend, so if I have the choice, I must prefer a Monday night skipper!

Chips

I try to avoid using my chips early, if only for the mental boost of knowing I still have a rank-boosting quick fix in the locker. It may be the sub-optimal play this season, of course.

A lot of managers will Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.0m) this weekend, for instance, but I’m not keen. For me, knowing that I still have my chips to play gives me comfort that later on in the season there might be the perfect week. I like to wait for the stars to align – great fixture(s), great player form, great team form. This early in the season, we don’t have enough data for me to play a chip. I also think that Man City aren’t fully up to speed after a disjointed pre-season and that puts me off.

Not listening to the noise

Since I started FPL, the content around the game has grown. Not only has it grown but it has become better and better. Even as a content creator myself I still read, watch and listen to a lot of content. In previous seasons, I think sometimes I have engaged with too much content. Now I pick my favourites. Neale’s team news stream for example is unmissable and I listen to that. By spending too much time listening to other people, I sometimes lose track of what I think. Having a team of Scout creators I trust for me is the best way to go.

No transfers on deadline day

Now people may think I am crazy for this. But the ‘who’s starting/who isn’t’ thing plays havoc with me. In a standard Gameweek, I lock my team in on a Friday night and don’t worry about team news after that. The only exception I make here is when I am on Wildcard – but mostly this is because I am still making decisions right up until that final morning. Locking the team in the night before means I can go on Sky, take my son to football practice or accompany my daughter to our gym class and be present. Not thinking about who might be starting at 12:30pm!

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


Sam FPLFamily <p>Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

46 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tabasco
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A: Pope, Gvardiol, VDV, Havertz

    B) Henderson, TAA, Porro, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Glad He Ate Her
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A but not with Pope or VDV. VDV is not "coverage" for Porro. Stay away from spurs def unless you have Porro for attacking returns

      Open Controls
  2. The Neville Wears Prada
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best Salah, Haaland, Saka

    Sanchez
    Gabriel - Lewis - Robinson
    Salah - Saka - Eze - ESR
    Haaland - Havertz - Muniz
    4.0 GK - 4.0 DEF - 4.0 DEF - 4.5 MID

    Bench is brainrot, but that’s what it takes to own the holy trinity

    Open Controls
    1. Tabasco
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Strong (maybe Henderson/Flekken/Sels etc. instead of Sanchez)

      Mid Winks or Sangaré, defenders Mosquera. Harwood-Bellis etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Glad He Ate Her
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chelsea have arguably the 2nd best fixtures in the league coming up so punting on their fixtures. 4.5 mid is currently Winks and 4.0 def is HB and Greaves

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Awful

      Open Controls
      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        How is that awful? good team

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No depth and relying on Lewis - Robinson - Eze - ESR - Muniz, 5 of your outfield 10 ... every week, home or away against every team.

          One or two injuries or benchings are you are toast

          Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Looking at the predicted Chelsea line up, surely Enzo won't be CAM again? Has to be Madeuke/Neto if deemed fit RW and Palmer central

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      It would be folly, but we don't know how stubborn the gaffer is (or whoever's pulling his strings).
      I'd start Nkunku in his favoured #10 position myself (how do you know I own him?)

      Open Controls
    2. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Neto doesn’t seem like playing according to the manager’s comments

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I believe Madueke deserves a start at the RW
      Palmer CAM
      Nkunku LW
      Jackson ST

      Neto not fit to start again

      Open Controls
  4. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Price changes 24 August

    Rises: Zirkzee (7.1), Bernardo (6.6), Muniz (6.1), Wood (6.1), Vardy (5.6)

    Falls: Trossard (6.9), Sterling (6.9), Madueke (6.4), Calafiori (5.9), Trippier (5.9), Nketiah (5.9), Antony (5.9), João Cancelo (5.4), Lindstrøm (5.4), Schär (5.4), Kluivert (5.4), Barkley (5.4), Endo (4.9), Tomiyasu (4.9), Dúbravka (4.4), C.Miguel (4.4), Yoro (4.4)

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Carnage.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy.
        I got my rises yesterday.
        Yoro, Califiori, Schar and Nketiah might come good in time.

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Love a mid-season bargain

          Open Controls
      2. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Players few people have

        Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yikes

      Open Controls
    3. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Got Muniz in a few mins ago...

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Solanke replacement, yeh?

        Open Controls
        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Open Controls
    4. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Keep dropping Cancelo, I see the return of the King!

      Open Controls
    5. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Random question:

      Why, when a player's price drops, I immediately lose 0.1 of my selling price, yet when a player's price rises, their selling price remains the same?

      Seems unfair, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Prevents bandwagon's. Need a 0.2M rise for a 0.1M gain of a player you own. So if you own someone at 5.0 and they rise to 5.2 you can sell for 5.1 but you'd have to buy-back at 5.2.

        If you own a 5.0 player and they drop to 4.9 that's what you can sell at and buy back at.

        It's 3am here but I can't remember the exact terminology but it basically prevents a $h1t economy within the game from happening

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          This exactly. FPL call it a ‘sell-on fee’

          Open Controls
        2. Bennerman
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          But surely it would work the same way otherwise – if people were trying to work the +1 rather that the +2, they'd still be making transfers and costing points, only quicker?

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh, right, the other way – just buy and sell with no damage in between, so eg within a week

            Open Controls
    6. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cost me a FT but got the 0.1 rise

      Open Controls
    7. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      As Wood owner wasn't expecting price rise

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wood rises in the morning. It is known.

        Open Controls
    8. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very happy Solanke and Myko survived

      Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    play Kamada or Nkunku?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nkunku (West Ham bias) but also, that's what "everyone" got him for right? GW2 onwards?

      Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bench 1 of
    Bruno esr nkunku

    Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start esr or wood??

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Have bith starting both but choosing one i would say wood

      Open Controls
  8. lugs
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    The benefits of a gw1 BB means I don't need to sell Solanke, Murphy can now climb off my bench and deliver what he owes me from last week 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    G2g? Quansah > Robinson with the ft.

    hendo
    gabriel porro robinson
    son bruno jota murphy
    haaland isak havertz

    vladi bellis winks barco

    Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you use my 1FT to do Konsa > Robinson or just save and have 2FT's GW3?

    Pickford
    Burn, Harwood-Bellis, Gvardiol
    Eze, CHO, Nkunku, Salah
    Isak, Havertz, Haaland

    Turner, Rogers, Faes, Konsa

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why did you have Konsa in your GW1 squad and what has he done wrong?

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Because I actually missed the cutoff time and was orginally going to have either Robinson or Mazraoui but looking at fixtures fo Villa the next 4 - 5 dont look that bad so benching Konsa isnt a bad shout this GW and have 2 FT's next GW to downgrade GK and maybe boost MID.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Right. No one got him GW1 to play him GW2. You would have had a strategy to bench him this week. So nothing happened to change your original thinking, unlike owners of Barco and Quansah.

          Open Controls
  11. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) bench 1 : bruno esr nkunku
    B) bench 1 : robinson colwill hall gabriel

    Open Controls
  12. Calumedwards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start 2, Bench 1:

    ESR vs Lei (H)
    Nkunku vs Wol (A)
    Wood vs Sou (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      same dilemma

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        will likely bench nkunku

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.