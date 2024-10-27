84
  1. Manani
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Gabriel > RAN
    B. Watkins > Wissa

    or neither/both?

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      should also mention I have McNeil, but not enough fund to switch to anyone useful

  2. Ballistics
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Gabriel to Gvardiol is a straight swap but I want to get rid of Porro. Who gets the bullet to free up funds?

    A) Watkins
    B) Havertz

