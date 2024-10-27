At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 9 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

SUNDAY IN BRIEF

Three home wins were followed by a 2-2 in the headline clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. Although Son Heung-min (£9.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) were absent, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) made the Gunners’ line-up and netted early to reward those who resisted a sale. Also on the scoresheet was Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

However, popular centre-back Gabriel (£6.3m) was forced off with an injury – something to keep an eye on over the coming week.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) inspired a Chelsea win over Newcastle United, a controversial late Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) penalty helped West Ham United overcome Manchester United and Crystal Palace have finally chalked up their first win of 2024/25.

The latter brought another blank for both Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m).

GAMEWEEK 9: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 9: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:



