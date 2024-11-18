55
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    I wish I could afford Isak, but alas.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Just get Harvey Barnes instead.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Great player, but too rotation-risky for my liking. I'm only bringing in the talismen.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I like to bring in the wicker men!

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Newcastle is an interesting one. I'd be tempted to say Gordon is their real talisman.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yeah, you might be right. Or maybe Newcastle have two talismen? If that's possible.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              I’m just glad we’ve all agreed Harvey Barnes is the stand out option!

              1. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                just now

                This is the way.

  2. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Gab?

    Not having Gvardiol last season cost me my leagues so I’m leaning towards him for now. But a more balanced viewpoint would be appreciated

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Same decision. Leaning towards Gvardiol as probably losing Haaland. And Gab has a long journey back from Brazil.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Why should the journey from Brazil to UK influence your decision to pick Gabriel as a long term option beyond GW12?

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Gvardiol. His attacking threat is too good to ignore.

    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      feel like they're both flattering to deceive for their price?

      Will Arsenal turn the corner on the CS front? Could happen and quickly, but I'd rather see the evidence first

      How sustainable is Gvardiol's forward threat? A week after week swashbuckling FB?

      I'm maintaing a close eye on both, but reticent to commit

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I love how FPL managers like Tom are selling Haaland. It'll be fun to watch to the hits fly as everyone scrambles to get a £15m player back into their teams.

    1. Els365
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If it wasnt for me trying to defend my mini league lead, id cap him over Salah. I see a lot of content creators posting a gameweek 13 wildcard to accomodate Haaland which includes cheapies like Jao Pedro, Verbruggen, Hall and Timber as Arsenal cover after he rips Tottenham apart

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        It makes no sense not to have him if on wildcard. Save yourself the transfers further down the line.

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Makes no sense? Very poor judgement. You do realise he's only worth the price tags if he gets double digits almost every week right? You think all pros are just incorrect then? Because most of them don't have Haaland and there's a reason for it

        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Paying 15.2m for a player with worse form than Justin Kluivert, couldn’t be me

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      starting to feel abit like 2 seasons ago when the play was to have Haaland, Kane and Salah all season long instead of trying to time their points. i know H, S and Palmer is more expensive this season, but still

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If Haaland's numbers had dropped off, it would be a different story, but they are still as scary as ever. It all depends on whether you think a Rodri-free city will struggle all season.

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Captaincy just doesnt look like it’ll happen for him in the near future. Im seriously debating moving him on and spreading the funds.

      Captaincy will be between Salah and Palmer next 4-5 weeks at least.

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Does this look ok?

    Raya
    TAA Konsa Hall
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Havertz Pedro

    Matthews Solanke THB Greaves

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yes.

    2. Boyd to Sven
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Konsa might not be fit and plays for a team with a clean sheet allergy. One to rethink there imo.

      1. Dennis System
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Interested to hear about these clean sheet defenders

  5. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who to bench:

    A) Cunha
    B) Raul
    C) Rogers

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    So when will Digne start his trolling this season?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He's bursting at the seems at the top of Jonty's new "troll imminent" table

  7. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Ben Doak on fire. Yet again.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cracking wee player especially when being aggressive in 1v1 situations. Pity he wanted to leave Celtic early

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I agree. Difficult for Celtic to hold on to him at that age. Only made 2 appearances and then Liverpool came calling.

        Literally just turned 19 last week and if he can fulfil his potential, what an asset for club and more importantly, country.

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bench a) nadiaye BRE or b) Johnson man c? Currently on b

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bench Johnson. Ndiaye could easily get something this week. He's so attacking and if Everton turn up...

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A. Everton are rubbish at attacking

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot please? Rank. 3.4m 0.5mitb. 1ft

    Fleken
    Gabriel lewis RAN (mykoleko greaves)
    Salah palmer mbeumo semenyo Rogers
    Haaland raul (larsen)

    Currently thinking either save ft. Or raul to pedro.

    Wonder if raul benched at weekend after intentional travel? Thanks

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Wood to isak and play isak every week or Dibling to Rogers and rotate wood and Rogers. Cheers

    1. Mother Farke
        14 mins ago

        Get Isak.

      • Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Isak

      • The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wood/Rogers

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      How would Spurs line up at the back if the two first choice CB are out this weekend?

      Stalling on my Haaland to Jackson transfer now.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Do you own Salah?

        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was thinking of bringing in Hall this GW, but I just noticed that Burn is suspended so that means Newcastle only have one CB fit in Schar.

      1. Mother Farke
          5 mins ago

          Is Lloyd Kelly out, too? Hall - Schar - Kelly - Livramento.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Is he any good? I don't know anything about him.

            1. Mother Farke
                2 mins ago

                Signed from Bournemouth in the summer. He's got enough PL experience to fit into Howe's way of playing imo.

          2. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Barnes isn’t suspended.

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Not sure he will be any good at CB.

        • Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good news for Bruno owners. He has returned to Manchester early due to a suspension.

          Will be fit and ready to smash Ipswich!

