277
Site Features January 2

Happy New Year from Fantasy Football Scout!

277 Comments
Share

Not quite had your fill of witless drivel after Jools Holland’s Hootenanny? Then good news! The traditional New Year message is here – a little later than usual.

First off, and most importantly, a very happy and healthy 2025 to our readers, from myself and everyone at Fantasy Football Scout.

The upcoming calendar year should be an interesting one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The Mystery Chip, recently unmasked as the Assistant Manager, will become usable from February onwards.

It’s arguably the most significant evolution of the game in a decade. We’ve had the occasional tweak over the years, of course. Unlimited transfers granted midway through the World Cup-affected 2022/23 campaign. Free Hit in, All Out Attack out in 2017/18. The ability to roll five free transfers, new as of this season.

More ‘patches’, perhaps, rather than new software altogether.

The Assistant Manager is the first shift to a slightly different game. It’s teams we’re effectively backing with this chip, not players. There are other considerations, too, such as extra points for one club beating another (five places +) higher up the table.

Above: The Assistant Manager chip wasn’t universally panned in our on-site poll

Could this be the start of a wider move to FPL 2.0? There are reasons to believe this.

Gameweeks 8-11 of Fantasy Challenge, for those that don’t play it/didn’t see it, was entitled ‘Test Lab’. Said challenges were as follows:

  • Gameweek 8 – Ball Winners: Interceptions and tackles are worth 1 point, recoveries are worth 1 point
  • Gameweek 9 – Playmakers: Key passes and crosses worth 2 points
  • Gameweek 10 – Foul Play: Fouls won are worth 2 points, fouls conceded are worth -1 point
  • Gameweek 11 – Accuracy: Shots on target are worth 3 points

It’s not unusual for Fantasy Challenge to try something a bit different – but the accompanying blurb made it more intriguing:

Shape the future of Fantasy Premier League by joining in on our experiments. This series we are running four tests that focus on earning points through different players and playstyles. What new FPL assets become must-haves?”

Just a throwaway line? Or were FPL trying to gauge user reaction to an evolving scoring system before potentially implementing it in FPL for 2025/26?

There’s also the job advert for a new Senior Gaming Manager. Maybe nothing to read into that but there is mention of “new FPL features” and “creative ways to improve the FPL experience”.

The questions are: do we want the game to evolve and does it need to?

The irony is that, after a few years of the game becoming perhaps a little stagnant, 2024/25 is being considered by many as one of the better FPL campaigns in a long while.

A lot of it has been down to pricing. The big hitters just being priced high enough to make the ‘threemium’ a questionable decision regarding squad balance, as well as Erling Haaland (£14.8m) now not being an automatic inclusion, has been a big success.

But just as important has been the lack of game-killing ‘magic beans’ emerging from the budget pool. There’s no real must-have Riyad Mahrez to be had in the sub-£6.0m group. Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m), Amad Diallo (£5.4m) and Enzo Fernandez (£5.1m) have all courted interest in the budget midfield bracket, none of them being so spectacularly and consistently good to be deemed automatic picks. The same goes for the forwards, with Joao Pedro (£5.7m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) drifting in and out of favour.

All of which has meant a welcome lack of herd mentality – or not as much as there usually is at this time of a season. There are always going to be some borderline essentials, like Mohamed Salah (£13.6m), but still enough variety to avoid the dreaded template. Just at a point when that was threatening to happen, an injury to Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) – and the lack of consensus over a replacement – has resulted in more heartening divergence.

So, do FPL rest on their laurels and hope that cracking the pricing again next season – and that no game-busting Lundstrams or Vardys emerge – keeps the game ‘alive’?

I’d personally be (marginally) in favour of a minor scoring system tweak, whether that be in the form of ball recovery/interception points or an adjusted Bonus Points System in which players other than scorers/assisters are more adequately rewarded. We don’t need revolution and more gimmicks, just the evolution of an already successful format.

Fantasy EFL is the latest game to offer points for things tackles, shots on target (UCL Fantasy, Sky etc have led the way for this). I’m playing it this season, and there are many weeks when defenders are in the captaincy mix as a result of the top-up points. How good would that be in FPL?

Change isn’t easy or always welcome. Look at some of the reactions to the introduction of the three chips in 2014/15…

But it is sometimes, if done right (no more Mystery Chips!), for the better. Let’s see what FPL have in store for us in 2025.

I’ll finish the waffle that no one asked for by thanking all those behind the scenes for their hard work in 2024, from my own editorial team (Marc, Tom) to the tech guys, mods, cons and beyond who contribute so much to the site’s output.

Most of all, though, thank you for reading, commenting and – if you do – subscribing to Fantasy Football Scout. The site, like FPL, may have changed from what it was 15 years ago. But thanks to the users, it remains the go-to place for Fantasy insight, discussion and community. And medieval speak.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


277 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    What would you do?

    A. Play Pedro and save transfer
    B. Pedro --> Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Bevan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I think A

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        The context of your bench would help here.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Actually don't worry. Probably A tbh. Pedro two decent fixtures after ARS. Wouldn't berate a transfer though - given Brighton son's form lately.

          Open Controls
      • Pringle
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks all!

        Open Controls
      • Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Just saw Villa had a bid rejected for Donyell Malen.

        Open Controls
      • Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Raya (Fab*)
        Gabriel, Hall, Kerkez (Harwood-Bellis, Mazaroui)
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Diaz (Rogers)
        Jackson, Wood, Isak

        Got 2FT - thinking of doing Maz to Robinson and rolling the other - makes sense to start Robinson (IPS) over Hall (tot) despite the latter's recent hauls?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Looks good...

          Robinson is for goal threat too so yeah.

          Open Controls
      • Everyday im Schneiderlin
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        If ive made two transfers this week 1 free and 1 not free will they get cancelled out if i play my wildcard same week ?
        Do i get the free Transfer back?
        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yeah if you play WC it effectively acts as if you never made the prior transfers

          Open Controls
      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        What would you do in this situation

        Play Enzo and roll FT
        Enzo > Elanga

        Rest of Team

        Sels Flekken

        Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko RAN Porro

        Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

        Gakpo Isak Jackson

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Elanga looks a decent shout.

          Open Controls
        2. shorey143
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          keep the transfer

          Open Controls
      • Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Would you play Kerkez or Sarr this week??

        Open Controls
        1. shorey143
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Sarr

          Open Controls
      • FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Why does everyone all of a sudden have Sarr in their teams?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          BiSarre question.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            33 mins ago

            Love it.

            Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Because he scored once or twice and people need a new shiny new toy to replace Amad and\or Enzo.

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          People sold Rogers before his haul and Amad has been on chopping block also.

          Open Controls
        4. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          I was 50/50 with Eze to replace Bruno but went with Sarr with the Soton fixture, missed a one on one so very unlucky not to return..

          Open Controls
        5. Mother Farke
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            For the Christmas pun team name: Sarr humbugs.

            Open Controls
          • Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            “Let’s all do it together. We we we we we”

            While Rogers has been smashing it 😉

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            - underlying data
            - price
            - fixtures
            - first choice right side 10

            Open Controls
          • Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I certainly don't.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              31 mins ago

              Smart

              Open Controls
        6. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Is this GTG? Starting XI correct?

          Pickford
          TAA, Gabriel, Robinson, Hall
          Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Semenyo
          Watkins, Isak

          (Fabianski*, Pedro, Faes*, Rogers*)

          Open Controls
          1. shorey143
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Play Pedro over Hall

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Not making that mistake again! It’s between Semenyo and Pedro if anything.

              Open Controls
              1. shorey143
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                you don't think Spurs will score?

                Open Controls
        7. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          My front 8 are decent.

          Defence leaves a bit to be desired.

          Is Gomez the main priority transfer here? Only 1 ft, and no spare cash left.

          Onana, Fab.
          Hall, Kerkez, Timber, O'Shea, Gomez

          Up to £4.8m, do I just go to Muñoz and suck up the Chelsea fixture? He's in for xGI after all. Or look at a Forest defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            I think this will be long term transfer and Muñoz is better long term pick (only when rotated though). Do check the rotation before deciding.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              I'd be playing Timber and Hall normally so the rotation would be between Palace and Bournemouth.

              There's RAN too, but I don't think I can go back there. I seem to dodge his points.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                RAN was good only when he was paying very advanced. I am not certainly not getting him back, barring a lot of injuries that would change the situation again.

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Tbf Palace defenders you can easily play from gw21-26.

              Bench Bournemouth defence after gw20 until gw25.

              So it sort of works for light at the back.

              Front 8 are looking strong. Oh what a difference a week makes!

              Open Controls
          2. Hubert
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Onana also a problem

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              I know, I was close to swapping him back to Pickford if it wasn't for both Gomez and Timber out in gw20.

              He *might* get some save points!?

              Open Controls
          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I'd prefer Milenkovic but Muñoz is fine too

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Cheers

              I'm also looking there, fixtures favour Palace but Forest keep performing.

              Open Controls
        8. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Play 1

          A) Munoz (CHE)
          B) Hall (tot)
          C) Mykolenko (bou)

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. shorey143
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. Brehmeren
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        9. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Last Man Standing entry open until the weekend.

          Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

          Code is 69toy6

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Just scraped in with a 66 🙂

            Open Controls
        10. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Not sure I can bring myself to get TAA, however I feel like I need TAA... Especially against United because we're rubbish.

          Open Controls
        11. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Mbeumo + Wissa overkill on wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I think so.

            Open Controls
          2. Chip
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Probably... I'd prefer Mbeumo given pens corners... And another striker. Lots of similar options.

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Mbeumo merits a place.

            It's just the fixtures but they are strong options.

            Isak, Wood and either Jackson, Jesus or Pedro depending on budget for the 3 attackers looks good.

            Open Controls
          4. ButterB
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yes, get Bryan only. I have the two of them and Wissa doesn't get regular starts due to poor away form and poor home form against the harder teams.

            Open Controls
          5. Bagpuss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I agree Mbeumo is enough, but Wissa has started 15 games so far this season so starts isn't the issue

            Open Controls
        12. faux_C
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Should I roll this? (Have 3.0 in the bank)

          Raya
          Mykolenko, TAA, Robinson
          Palmer, Salah, Kulu, Sarr
          Pedro, Isak, Jackson

          (Ramsdale, Hall, Colwill, Rogers)

          Open Controls
        13. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Kerkez vs goal shy Everton

          Or

          Sarr vs a vulnerable Chelsea

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Sarr

            Open Controls
        14. el polako
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Found on LinkedIn:

          Exciting insights on the 2 Manchester clubs’ financials in the 2023/24 season!

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Exciting insights on the 2 Manchester clubs’ financials in the 2023/24 season!

            Both clubs have experienced an increase of their total operating revenue compared to the previous season, with Manchester United’s revenue increasing by +€22.4M, and Manchester City’s revenue increasing by +€11.6M.

            Upon examining the revenue categories for the 2023/24 season, it's evident that Real Madrid has the upper hand in each category.

            Broadcasting Revenue:
            1. Manchester City
            2. Manchester United

            Matchday Revenue:
            1. Manchester United
            2. Manchester City

            Commercial Revenue:
            1. Manchester City
            2. Manchester United

            Looking at the total operating expenses, both Manchester clubs have also seen their expenses rise compared to the 2022/23 season. The figures are as follows:

            Manchester United: +€47.6M
            Manchester City: +€17.5M

            It's worth noting that despite both clubs’ profit before player trading, only Manchester City reported a profit after tax in 2023/24:

            Manchester City: +€85.9M
            Manchester United: -€131.7M

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              TOTAL OREVEANE
              €770.4M
              €837.6M
              BROADCASTING REVENUE
              €258.2M
              €343.1M
              MATCHDAY REVENUE
              €159.7M
              €88.0M
              COMMERCIAL REVENUE
              €352.6M
              €406.5M
              TOTAL OXPENSES
              €635.7M
              €715.8M
              STAFF COSTS
              €439.0M
              €480.3M
              OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
              €196.8M
              €235.5M
              PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE
              PLAYER TRADING
              €134.7M
              €121.8M
              PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
              -€131.7M
              €85.9M

              Top number Man Utd
              Bottom Man City

              Open Controls
        15. Rodney
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Currently have a busted bench (Rogers, Timber, Bowen). Already used my 1ft to go Cunha to Watkins.

          A) Play Bednerak, no bench
          B) Bowen to similar price point (-4), bench Bed
          C) B, plus Timber to TAA (-8) Bench Bed and L. Davis

          Plan was to move Bowen sideways and Timber to TAA anyway in the next couple of weeks.

          Need to decide who to bring in for Bowen though. Gordon, Diaz or Boomo.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            B

            or C if keen on Trent.

            Cup games to watch out for but they'll probably rest the starting 11 in the FA Cup third round matches.

            Open Controls
          2. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            A

            I've played 4 weeks with 10 men or less, it didn't do my score any harm.
            I wouldn't take a hit with 2 rounds of cup games and 10 days until next set of PL matches

            Open Controls
        16. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Bench one. Own Sanchez and Gabriel if that matters.

          A. Sarr (che h)
          B. Huijsen (eve h)
          C. Pedro (ars h)

          Open Controls
          1. BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            59 mins ago

            Pedro

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            50 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            C

            Open Controls
        17. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Which is best option ??
          A- Amad > Semenyo bench Cunha
          B- Cunha > Jimenez/ Jesus / Wissa

          Open Controls
        18. Russell51
            2 hours ago

            Raya
            VVD, Robinson, Lewis
            Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Enzo
            Isak, Jackson, Jesus

            GK, Timber*, Rogers*, Gomez*
            1ft 2.1itb

            Jackson to Watkins to diversify away from Chelsea attack or Gomez to Aina/Hall (likely leaving Enzo on bench) to add bench cover this GW?

            Open Controls
          • BBC_TF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Play JP vs ARS or Munoz vs CHE?

            I also have sarr palmer jackson.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Same situation. Slightly leaning towards starting Pedro. Although if he'd blanked again I probably wouldn't feel this way, lol.

              I guess with Timber being out, being on pens - his odds of a return are better than Munoz's.

              Mitoma gets to go up against Partey RB, unless it's Calafiori? Could be some chances in that.

              But you know how FPL goes...

              Open Controls
          • ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Bench headache: currently Jackson and Iwobi on the bench.

            Other options:
            a Huijsen vs Eve
            b Munoz vs Che
            c Semenyo vs Eve
            d ISarr vs Che
            e Isak vs Spurs...

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              B & C

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Agree...

                Open Controls
          • Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            A Cunha to Jackson
            B Cunha to wood, then can upgrade semenyo to Gordon this week or next

            A Jackson &semenyo
            B wood & Gordon

            Cheers

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.