  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 7 mins ago

    Have 2 FT's, 0.0 ITB and thinking of just doing Fernandes > Mbeumo leaving me with the below.

    Thoughts?

    Henderson
    Cucurella / TAA / Davis
    Salah / Palmer / Mbeumo / Amad
    Isak / Mateta / Gakpo

    Fabianki / Rogers / Gabriel / Robinson

    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'm playing Rogers over Amad. Other than that, you're gtg.

  2. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Can't get who to bench?

    A- Mateta (MUN)
    B- Amad (CRY)
    C- Foden (ARS)
    D- Kluivert (LIV)
    E- Wood (BHA)

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      D

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 hours, 50 mins ago

        I think B out of them possibly. Not ideal.

    2. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 47 mins ago

      D assuming you also have Liverpool defender

    3. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Normally I'd say Kluivert or Foden, but Man United attack is non-functional and up against a defensively sound opposition. So, bench Amad.

    4. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      D

    5. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Cheers All

  3. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 50 mins ago

    Morning. Have 3 x pool, N Williams to myko worth a -4 ?

    Ta

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Well, this is sort of what I'm not sure about. I don't really want to take out Sels for Pickford cos I reckon Forest have a decent chance of a shut out against Brighton. Don't think it's worth a hit.

      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Cheers

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Start 2:
    Gabriel
    Colwill
    N. Williams
    Bednarek

    Start 1:
    Rogers
    Enzo.

  5. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bruno to Mbeumo for -4, or do it next week for free?

    1. bobicek92
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        next week

      • Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        Tough one. Was Bruno bought because of 29? If so, what's changed?

        Rethink your long-term plan, and if Mbeumo rather than Bruno is part of it, then do it.

      • Dosh
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        Next week

    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      Play one:
      A. Robinson (new)
      B. Munoz (mun)
      C. Mazraoui (CRY)

      Bench one:
      A. Gordon (FUL)
      B. Delap (SOU)
      C. Wood (BRI)
      D. Amad (CRY)

    3. fswaine
        6 hours, 41 mins ago

        Is Pickford worth the punt for the dgw? I have Sels in goals and I was thinking of rolling a transfer this week to get Mbuemo and Kluivert.

      • Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Is Gordon playable in the upcoming fixtures? FUL(H), MCI(A), NFO(H), LIV(A)?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          Why wouldn't he be?

        2. Batman1983
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          He's playable in every single one of those. Newcastle are likely to win both home games and score a few in each, and have the potential to get results in both away games.

      • Schiffy11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Struggling with my team this week. Should I do:

        A) Transfer in Mykolenko (for Dunk) and play him
        B) Save transfer and play Joao Pedro instead.

        1. 3 Lion Pride
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          I would definitely do the move. Mykolenko has a double game week at home, with Lei being one of the opponents, and Pedro faces a tough defense on the road. As long as it is not for a hit (-4). Cheers, Malcolm

      • shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        No news on DCL yet? Or Ndiaye? Only just got DCL in!

        My moves are either;

        Swap DCL to a punt on Beto to get Gakpo in for Pedro. 4 DGW players - VvD, Salah(TC), Beto, Gakpo
        Or
        Play AM on Slot, swap DCL to Ndiaye if fit. 4 DGW players - VvD, Salah(c), Ndiaye, Slot

        Cold go either way!

