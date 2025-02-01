930
  SAUCY SALAH
    8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    AM Moyes FTW!

    Good luck lads!

    Pickford
    Trent | Konate | Mykolenko
    Salah | Palmer | Foden | Mbeumo | Kluivert
    Isak | Wood

    Stola | Robinson | Greaves | Stewart

    AM: Moyes

    g40steve
      6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Group hugs 🙂

      SAUCY SALAH
        8 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Decent or nah?

    Cantonesque
      3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Show us your AM Slot team too

      SAUCY SALAH
        8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Didn’t do one, can’t see Pool scoring many this week, think they will be tight games, hence double defense

        Cantonesque
          3 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          How many do you see Everton scoring, just out of interest

          SAUCY SALAH
            8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            2 max

      g40steve
        6 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Flol which one 🙂

        SAUCY SALAH
          8 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          😆

  Pusey Patrol
3 Years
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Too late ..... aaaaahhh

  PascalCygan
7 Years
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Season over

    Fifa las vegas
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      It never really began

    Merlin the Wraith
8 Years
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Turbo-boosted!

  Boss Hogg
15 Years
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Let the madness commence.

    Buyer’s regret and schadenfreude abound.

    Fifa las vegas
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      With everyone going crazy I thought it the best week to just do nothing

      Boss Hogg
15 Years
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Pipe and slippers is sometimes the best way.
        Another whiskey?

        Fifa las vegas
12 Years
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Go on sure

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Usually comes out on top, hence all the WK1 ghost teams in top 10%

  DA Minnion (Former great)
12 Years
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    David Moyes to save my season.

    The FPL Units
14 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Who would of thought

    Pusey Patrol
3 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      For me it's Sloth.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      He is the Moyesiah!

      DA Minnion (Former great)
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Like it.

    Mighty Duck
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        And Everton's too

      ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
10 Years
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Hi Everton chairman

      • MikeS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I am on it too mate.. I didn't have the cash or third spot for slot (got taa, Gakpo and Salah) but even that being said Moyes at home twice to those opposition just feels better than slot Vs Bournemouth and Everton away, both of whom have the potential to keep it tight

    Magic Zico
6 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Hate FPL! Or probably love it actually 😆

    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Can see a Palmer mega haul coming this week and he ends up the gameweek highest points scorer whilst in a week everybody captains Salah

      Pusey Patrol
3 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        He might still go down tonight.

    CoracAld2831
4 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Salah ©, TAA vc

      Kept the AM chip.

      Good luck everyone.

      Fifa las vegas
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Same here

      Magic Zico
6 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        o/ GL

    8. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I was originally pretty neutral on it but this chip is horrible to PLAY. Glad I won't have the headache after these next few weeks.

      Gubby-Allen
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        The AM chip?

        It is awful. Always been my intention to get rid of it immediately but would have needed a hit to get Slot. Decided Moyes but changed to TC just now.

        Had I gone for Moyes I would have needed him to be at Leicester today but then that would cost me the bonuses next game as they would go up in the table. Will just play it next 3 weeks on anyone.

    Ajax Hamsterdam
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Chaos...

    el polako
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Jammy x owners.
      X owners in the mud.
      Salty tears of x owners.
      Season over.
      Stupid luck based game.

      CONNERS
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Brosstan has deleted his team I believe.

        el polako
7 Years
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          How many teams he had?
          Heard it every week.

    gooberman
13 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      There seems to be a lot of over thinking around the chips. The AM chip is the most powerful chip in the game and we have the leagues best manager/team with a very likely 5 games over 3 gameweeks, a scenario that isnt likely to present itself again.

      Even in the unlikely event that Liverpool don't reach the Caraboa cup final, there would still be an option to move out Slot for another doubling manager - Ange or Silva.

      AM Slot GW24 seems a no brainer to me even if it means a - 4 to remove a Liverpool player. Why people are going with Moyes with the AM is beyond me. Everton are 16th in the league. Its highly likely they lose to Liverpool and they may not even beat Leicester either.

      The FPL Units
14 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yep took a hit for Slot, Konate the fall gut.

        The FPL Units
14 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          *guy

      Fifa las vegas
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        It’s a bit late to tell me this now

        Eastman
7 Years
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          lol

      Gubby-Allen
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        How is it 5 games?

        Open Controls
        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          DGW 24 + DGW 25 + GW26

        gooberman
13 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Come on dude. Its not difficult to work out

          Gubby-Allen
3 Years
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I had absolutely no idea there were provisional games scheduled for next week. I don't give much of a **** tbh. I dip in on a Saturday and see what fixtures are upcoming, nothing was on GW 25.

            I will play the AM now, for the next three weeks and work out next week on who.

            gooberman
13 Years
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              the deadline has already passed in which case there isnt as much value in playing it now. Who have you put the AM on? We don't even know yet which teams are doubling next week.

      Pusey Patrol
3 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        You can still move from Moyes to Slot in GW25.

        Just two extra transfers...

        gooberman
13 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Moyes could easily get no points in GW24. Highly likely Everton lose to Liverpool and they have only a 53% chance of beating Leicester which is close to only even money.

          Gubby-Allen
3 Years
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            But then they stay 5 places behind Man Utd for the bonus.

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        If that player is Gakpo that -4 is going to burn probably.

        gooberman
13 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Mmm. Gakpo has scored only 1 goal away from Anfield and is always somewhat of a minute risk with all Liverpool's forwards fit (Jota I believe is back in training) Gakpo isnt that great a pick really. My replacement Wissa with his one game could very well match or beat Gakpo's score

          g40steve
6 Years
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Form & confidence is everything, remember the Mbeumo away chatter & he nailed 19 points

      DandyDon
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Isn’t the AM chip only great if the team beats another five places higher which rules out HUGE hauls for Pool. Unless they thrash teams and get lots of goal points which I can’t see this week. And who have you had to downgrade to get him in? I’d rather have Salah TC, TAA and Gakpo for the doubles and use AM on a cheap manager who has a chance of beating a team five places higher another time.

        gooberman
13 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I guess that depends on your appetite for risk doesn't it and if you want to chase unlikely table bonus scores. 5 games for Slot (or a mix of other managers if Liverpool dont double) is a lot of potential points in itself.

      AC/DC AFC
9 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I don't agree

        Removing Liverpool players over 4 matches is a bit wild

        Of course, Moyes needs to sort out his team to beat Leicester.

        A positive result against Liverpool would be magic ...

        gooberman
13 Years
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          The AM points will likely be more than the individual Liverpool player will score especially when you factor in comparing against what the alternative single gameweek player scored.

      have you seen cyan
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Sounds like you see Moyes as a threat.

    12. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Assman activated
      Slot
      Got Wood
      Pants Down!

      DA Minnion (Former great)
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Enjoy

      Yes Ndidi
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Have you ever considered appearing in a Carry On film?

        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          That would be amazing Matron!

          Yes Ndidi
5 Years
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Ding dong.

      The FPL Units
14 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        You just standing there with your Wood out?

        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Just a normal Saturday morning...

    13. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Last second did Raya to Pickford for a hit and played AM moyes! Just felt right to me

    DandyDon
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Quite happy to see so many take TC off Salah to put it on an Everton manager! Particularly as he is as talking about playing Michael Keane up front yesterday! Lol. Can’t see that happening but Salah surely where the points are. A risk waiting til next Gameweek to use that chip when he’s fit now.

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I’d already done Ndiaye & Myko so unable

    Yes Ndidi
5 Years
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      So why was GW24 chosen as the start point for AM? In hindsight it seems a bit arbitrary. Could it possibly be that this mayhem has been months in the planning?

      I think I'd prefer something like the newspaper game I played back in the '90s, where you chose a manager, priced maybe 2-4m, out of your budget for the season, & gained the 3, 1 or 0 points as in real life.

      CONNERS
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        As I mentioned yesterday, it's a blatant marketing ploy to try and prevent the usual mid-season drop in active players.

        g40steve
6 Years
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Like the cheap membership that’s not cheap if you played at original prices

    Casual Player
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      How it started: probably not even worth getting Everton players for the double, especially attackers

      How it’s going: everyone get Moyes now! 5 in 3, 5 in 3!!!!

    the thinking one
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      TC Salah, VC Gakpo and VVD. Now let‘s see…

      If Liv get‘s a DGW25 I can still use my FT to move VVD to another doubler and activate AM Slot to reduce damage.

    Punky
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Top 0,4% Going against the pack with Trent as Captain

      Yes Ndidi
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Punty.

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Big balls as no CS

    Merlin the Wraith
8 Years
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Would have been funny if they'd included YC(-1) & RC(-3) on the AM chip 🙂

    Sun Jihai
13 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Everton 1-0 Liverpool
      Moyes 19 points!

      Casual Player
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Everton 0-1 Liverpool
        Moyes 0 pts

        Gonna be a fine line between stupid and clever

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Everton draw is decent

    Punky
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Everton`s last derby against Liverpool on own turf. It`s gonna be a tough one for Liverpool to score at. Good stats against Bournemouth where Salah Rarely scores, no goalpoint on Salah when they beat them 9-0 2 seasons ago which is unbeliveable. Put my faith in Trent as Cap. and praying.

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Everton won 2 0 at Goodison & Bournemouth will test Pool’s fitness after midweek game.

        1. Punky
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Belive they will use the same team with Eindoven against Plymouth, so no worries.

      CONNERS
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Very few of the 'Pool first team played in mid-week.

    Revival
12 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thanks to all who played AM chip this week. Needed others to trail it first so the rest of us can gather the data and learn from your mistakes.

      g40steve
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Bit like hot players get on before the crowds 😉

      FantasyClub
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        The bigger thanks goes out to the Moyes group

      el polako
7 Years
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        What sort of data you’re hoping for?
        You have 23 weeks of teams results to analyse already.

      Sun Jihai
13 Years
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Imagine if Moyes or Slot get a touchline ban in the first game 😉

      CONNERS
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Out of interest, what happens if a manager is sacked? Do you get the points from their replacement?

        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          yes, it's the team points not the manager

    AC/DC AFC
9 Years
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Anyone on Slott

      And Liverpool players in general

      Do they rotate at Wolves?

      Full strength at Villa then Man City away 4 days later I think if they defeat Spurs in the league cup.

