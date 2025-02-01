If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 24.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 24 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.

ALL ABOUT LIVERPOOL + EVERTON

That’s right, we’re about to start the first Double Gameweek of the 2024/25 campaign. Managers have delicately planned for Liverpool and Everton playing twice, only to see everything plunged into chaos – see below.

However, many of us will still be stocking up on Merseyside players, just we did in our Scout Squad picks. There’s a debate over whether a third Reds asset should be a defender, or someone like Cody Gakpo (£7.6m). Last week, several of The Great and the Good were amongst his 500,000 new owners, just in time for a 16-point haul. But his away form could be a concern.

As for the Toffees, they have several names worthy of consideration, such as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£5.1m).

SHOCK FRIDAY NEWS CHANGES CHIP PLANS

The chaos came on Friday, when a bombshell announcement revealed that this season’s second double will take place immediately afterwards, in Gameweek 25.

Depending on how the midweek EFL Cup semi-finals go, we’ll either see Liverpool and Aston Villa play twice, or Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, they could be joined by Arsenal and Chelsea, should the Gunners overcome a two-goal deficit at St James’ Park.

Suddenly, the straightfoward Triple Captain v Assistant Manager chip debate becomes very complicated.

Monday’s look at the pros and cons of handing the special armband to Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) is now slightly out of date, as are the detailed chip strategies of Lateriser and FPL Family’s Sam!

FPL General joins Sam in not being able to use Triple Captain, having already used it earlier on. Meanwhile, Zophar was against activating Assistant Manager on David Moyes in his Q&A but that opinion might now have changed.

Pure carnage!

UNCERTAINTY OVER RAYA + FABIANSKI

Another thing surely irritating managers is the uncertain status of Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya (£5.5m). He missed their Champions League game in Girona but Sunday brings a huge clash with Manchester City. Mikel Arteta spoke about it in his press conference but we’ve learnt the hard way that his words are meaningless.

Those with both Raya and Lukasz Fabianski (£4.1m) will feel especially unlucky, as the latter may have lost his place as West Ham United’s number one.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 24 CAPTAIN

Mohamed Salah is the dominant option in usual Gameweeks, never mind one where he has twice the amount of time to score and assist. Unsurprisingly, he’s the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Both include his Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) in the top three. One has him behind Cody Gakpo in third place, the other puts him second just before Cole Palmer (£11.3m).

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – makes good use of the Double Gameweek.

It’s also an acceptable time to suggest an Everton attacker yet to deliver an attacking return in 790 minutes. Nobody on zero goals has taken more shots than Jesper Lindstrom (£5.0m) and he’s part of our differential trio.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Double Gameweek 24!