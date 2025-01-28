176
  1. TorresMagic™
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 18 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    Entry is now open for the last week until GW24 deadline.
    Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Code : 85lwue

    Currently 296 qualified.

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Scraped through at 239, no Gakpo cost me 2000 in rank

  2. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 14 mins ago

    Pickford *
    TAA* Myolenko* Hall
    Salah (TC) Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Gakpo* Wood Isak

    (Henderson Gabriel Elanga Milenkovic)

    2ft. Anything work changing here, or should I roll?

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 3 mins ago

      No work changing needed. Roll.

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 59 mins ago

      Good for transfers. Think I might would play Gabriel over hall though

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd do Gordon > Mbeumo this week.

      Next week sell Elanga > Bournemouth mid.

  3. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    Please choose 2 from these 4 for GW24 - final selection headache (need at least 1 of the defenders):

    1. Konsa (Wolves away)
    2. Robinson (Toon away)
    3. Iwobi (Toon away)
    4. Pedro ( Forest away)

    Thank you.

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 1 min ago

      Gonna have to say 2 and 3 with no mings. 2 and 4 if you wanna spread the risk

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        Thats a good point around Mings plus you get the chance of attacking returns with Robinson. Cheers.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      1 and 4 for me

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thats where I started tbh! Moving towards 2 and 4 now. Not a lot between Iwobi and Pedro but Pedro on pens and Forest more open at the back.

  4. mookie
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Interesting that "the great and the good" template has 6(counting Eze&Sarr as one) non-Liverpool probable GW29 blankers.

  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    Don't think I am going for any Everton and set with Pool x 3.

    Bruno F >

    a) Mbeumo
    b) Kluivert/Semenyo

    Front 8
    Palmer, Salah, Bruno F, Gordon, Rogers
    Wood, Isak, Gakpo

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      A if you're set on selling Bruno. B can wait a week.

    2. Chinese_person
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      A. You can bring in bournemouth mids next gw.

  6. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    Somehow forgot I had already used TC. 2 FT.

    Raya
    TAA*, Hall, Robinson
    Salah*, Diaz*, Palmer, Gordon, Amad
    Isak, Wood

    (Fabianski, Mateta, Munoz, Bednarek)

    A) Diaz* & Raya -> Mbeumo & Pickford (play AM)
    B) Diaz* & Mateta -> Kluivert & Gakpo* (no chip)
    C) Raya -> Pickford* (no chip)

    Torn between A and C.

    Cheers.

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      B for me

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 42 mins ago

    Need 0.3m to get in Moyes for the AM chip. Any of these moves worth a hit?

    A. Wood > wissa
    B. Robinson > collins
    C. Forget AM this gw

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a hit for Moyes.

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      c

    3. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      C

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        Cheers

  8. RNG
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 40 mins ago

    Sideways transfer or smart move:
    Luis Diaz and Gabriel out and Mbuemo and Trent in?

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not just sideways lol. Its too unbelievable

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      i like it for free

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      Doesn't make sense

      Favour the Liverpool attack over defence I say

    4. RNG
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      Should add I already have Gakpo and Salah if that makes a difference. And yes on a free.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        I wouldn't. Just keep your 3 Liverpool.

  9. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which rounds did the article contributors use their TV chip as most mentioned having played it?

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      TC chip

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      The links in the (2nd) introductory paragraph direct you to their teams if you want to check

    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      When FPL Review told them to

  10. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 29 mins ago

    Raya
    Aina Robinson Dalot
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Gakpo(c) Isak Wood

    Fabs Foden Lewis 3.9

    Would you
    A) Play AM and do Foden to Mbeumo FT
    B) Foden to Amad, Lewis to TAA for a -4, save AM

  11. Dollyems15
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anyone considering Iraola for assman starting this week, could give Liverpool problems then away to Southampton and then home to wolves. Scoring goals for fun as well

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not using AssMan in GW24. He only has chance of table bonus v Liverpool. Plan to swap manager after 24?

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 5 mins ago

      I don't see you wouldn't go with Slot/Moyes for the extra fixture this GW

      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Because you don't get the bonus for either of them, which is effectively another game if played right.

        Everton only get the bonus vs Liverpool, not any of the other 3 fixtures.

    3. Dollyems15
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Was just going to keep him for the 3 games and hope for plenty of goals. Got 3 Everton and 3 Liverpool so they managers are a no go

  12. Hurnt
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hello everybody

    Gtg? (Hope so coz I’ve already made my moves)

    Raya
    Taa Tark Myko
    Salah Kluivert Palmer Rogers
    Watkins Isak Wood

    Vald Munoz Timber Choudary

    Am chip activated on slot

    0ft 0.2itb (not minus)

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah looks very good

  13. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    All for free. Please can I have your thoughts?

    One concern is losing Gabriel but I think my defense is fine without

    Verbruggen
    Robinson / Trent** / Hall
    Salah** (TC) / Foden / Amad / Palmer
    Wood / Isak / Mateta

    Fab / Gabriel / Konsa / Winks

    Wood -> Gakpo**
    Gabriel -> Myko**
    Verb -> Pickford**

    Leaves me 1.7m ITB

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      Change Hall instead? His fixtures gets difficult from next week onwards

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Good call

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Not sure about selling Gabriel. Do you need to do it to afford Gakpo and Pickford?

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Konsa to Mykolenko. Would rather lose Mateta than Wood for Gakpo. I know Everton defence is decent but wouldn't double it. Would you be considering even 1 of Everton keeper or defender if there was no DGW?

    5. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Great feedback thanks all
      Well if I lose mateta instead then I only need to get Pickford

  14. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any concerns with N Williams?

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Just conceded 5 goals, possible rotation?

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Was it his fault for many of them?

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          nope

  15. GreennRed
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Predicted Liverpool team tomorrow night.

    Alisson Becker; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo; Elliott, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Núñez

    https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0295-1cea41d9a290-a1e2bf5d0f0e-1000--champions-league-matchday-8-possible-line-ups-and-team-news/

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      Hope Trent, Salah and Gakpo get 90 minutes of bench time!

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        + VVD

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Will be mayhem in ucl fantasy tomorrow.

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Hopefully.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Slot would be stupid to play any first teamers.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Wouldn’t he have to, for the integrity of the game rules?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          He can play anyone he wants, as long as they're registered. No one's forcing him to start Alisson, Van Dijk, etc.

  16. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    7 hours ago

    Who scores more this GW?

    A) Mbuemo, N Williams
    B) Kluivert, TAA (-4)

    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

  17. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Those playing AM chip on Slot are they not concerned about losing the potential of 10 ‘table bonus’ points each match?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      There is a rank difference for a reason.

    2. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Someone earlier described the lure of bonus as poisoned fruit - chasing that definitely could backfire. It’s why I like Moyes for this week and then transfer to AI or Emery.

    3. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Slot for 10 points for a 4-1 win
      Potter got 9 points for 1-1 draw

      Slot isn't the best use of this chip

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      It’s all a gamble and nothing is guaranteed. You could play safe and get burned or you could choose someone everyone on here would laugh at you for and absolutely haul, if you get lucky.

    5. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'm a fan of using this chip to chase upside personally, though I am struggling with when else to play it

  18. bobson5
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Which one to start: Kerkez, Robinson or Greaves?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      Robinson

  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    1FT, 0.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pickford - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
    Isak - Gakpo - Wood

    A: B. Fernandes to Mbuemo
    B: Enzo to O. Dango
    C: Roll

  20. Black Knights
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/28/long_term_planning_around_the_blanks_and_doubles

  21. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    So we think diaz wont start vs bournemouth?

  22. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Sels,
    TAA, Gabriel, Munoz,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Amad,
    Isak, Mateta, Gakpo,

    Fabianski, Eze, Kerkez, Robinson,
    1FT, 0.0m ITB

    Would you take a -4 to do Gordon, Eze to Mbuemo, Kluivert??
    (I don't care for Everton players even if it is a double, i'm staying clear)

  23. Pornchef
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Assistant manager Spurs 26-28 or activate now for Moyes?

  24. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Raya (Fabianski)
    TAA-Munoz-Timber (Kerkez, Colwill)
    Salah-Palmer-Sarr-Rogers (Semenyo)
    Isak-Gakpo-Wood

    5 FT
    1,1 million in bank

    What would be the best move out of these for the team above?

    A: Colwill -> Mykolenko
    B: Sarr -> Doucoure
    C: Fabianski and Colwill -> Pickford and Mykolenko
    D: Raya, Timber and Sarr -> Pickford, Mykolenko and Mbeumo
    E: Other?

