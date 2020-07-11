2348
  1. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    it´s fun to own defender few others own, at least before the game starts. For a team that is allergic to cs, hm what was i thinking?

    1. beric
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Whos that? Dawson? Digne?

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        nah, Digne was tempting but i could not decide in the end. Fredericks, for this week only. I have a decent backline but wanted to take a punt.

        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Good luck man, i went for digne

          1. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            was close to that, and home to Villa next is juicy. But i did not want a fourth defender above 5m mark and therefore i went a cheap one for a team that has something to play for (which can go either way). Evertons number are good defensively but at 5.8 you need to thrust all the 5 in backline to invest and as long as Pickford and Keane plays for Everton the only one i would pay for is Holgate at 4.3. Same goes for United, they play in a manner that sets well up for not conceding but too many players in that backline capable of doing mistakes putting me off. Banking on Saints to score, mistake from Maguire, Ings closes him down steals the ball and bang.

    2. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you’re hoping Newcastle keep a CS it will last about 10 minutes

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        actually regret already on Ritchie, but was not sure he start and got no info from Rockstar. Fredericks because Norwich are very bad defending from their left side and he is bps magnet. West ham kept cs vs Norwich in reverse fixture when Norwich was in good shape and West ham in a bad so figured it to be a decent chance, not expecting much though.

  2. Atimis
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hoping for the best !!

    Ederson
    TAA/Doh/Kiko
    Salah/Sterling(c)/KDB/Bruno/Puli
    Rash/Green

    1. Freddiebell
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You might regret not cap salah.

  3. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    NEW POST!

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any rumours re Pool lineup?

    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Owen starts

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Owen, Salah and Mane up top??

      2. Another Hoops
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've just sold Biscan and Gerrard on my FCM wildcard so hopefully neither of them start or bang... 🙁

  5. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wonder what this week's bad luck will be. Bruno (c) fail or a Vardy blank after bringing him in?

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Good question.

    2. Another Hoops
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Boo hoo

  6. grumpyman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rolled the dice this week. Salah, Jimi > Vardy, Sterling (c) for a hit.

    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was thinking same but bottled it. Good luck

      1. grumpyman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks! 260k rank so not much to lose at this point.

  7. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    When are BB chip holders playing? GW38 could be a lottery with mass rotation but GW37 looks good from a fixture perspective

    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      All played it by now!

    2. SackWenger
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      37 for bb - keeping Nketiah on the strength he’ll play that game as suspended til then and misses the cup semi before it and Pope/Ryan have ok fixtures which Lascelles, Holgate and co. Wildcard for the last week.

    3. Darlo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Week 36 for me, agree Wk38 could be too random.

  8. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Really need this to be a green after some reds in a row! Scared of Mane & Sterling.

    Martinez ( Button )

    TAA - Maguire - Doherty (Kiko, Lascelles )

    KDB - Mahrez - Bruno - Pulisic ( Guendouzi )

    Rashford - Jimenez - Vardy (C)

    Come on boys!

  9. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I hope Mahrez plays

    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hope he starts but not convinced he will

  10. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anyone activating FH for next gw?

    1. wantsharptv
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      It it lets me do it twice then yea

    2. Darlo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, getting some one-off Chelsea & Everton players in.

