Who made our 2019/20 FPL Team of the Season?

Over the last week, Fantasy Football Scout site users have been voting on their favourite Fantasy Premier League goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards of 2019/20.

Our polls have now closed and we can reveal which players have made our end-of-season XI.

Goalkeeper

There were no surprises between the posts, with Nick Pope polling over three-quarters of the goalkeeper vote.

Starting the season out at a bargain £4.5m, Pope registered 15 clean sheets for Burnley and finished as the highest-scoring goalkeeper in FPL.

His total of 120 saves was the fourth-highest in the division while nobody in the same Fantasy position came close to matching his 23 bonus points.

More than one in five of you backed Dean Henderson in our poll but the other four candidates were a long way adrift.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold ended 2019/20 as the highest-scoring FPL defender, finishing just three points short of the record that Andrew Robertson set in that Fantasy position a year earlier.

The Liverpool right-back got close to his teammate’s 2018/19 total despite registering seven fewer shut-outs.

Four goals and an astonishing 15 assists saw him finish joint-fourth in the overall standings, with no other defender, goalkeeper or forward surpassing his 210 points.

Alexander-Arnold finished top of our poll with 31.6% of the vote, one position above John Lundstram.

A £4.0m FPL defender who operated as a box-to-box midfielder, Lundstram provided better value than any other outfielder based on the points-per-million metric.

Five goals, four assists, 10 clean sheets, 15 bonus and 144 points was a superb haul for someone so cheap, with five of his appearances resulting in double-digit hauls.

Although he lost his place and became less of a regular in the second half of the campaign, Lundstram finished the season in fitting fashion with a goal on the final day.

Matt Doherty was himself a bargain buy in 2018/19 and, despite the inevitable price rise, he made our Team of the Season for the second year running.

With four goals, eight assists, 12 clean sheets and 167 points overall, the Irishman was the only non-Liverpool player amongst the top four highest-scoring defenders.

Robertson and Virgil van Dijk trailed behind Doherty in our poll, with Leicester pairing Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira further back.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne always looked to be a shoo-in to make our end-of-season XI, having finished as the highest-scoring FPL asset in any position in 2019/20.

The Belgian, who started the season off at a now-unthinkable £9.5m, racked up 251 points and finished some distance ahead of the chasing pack thanks to his final-day haul.

The City midfielder started 32 of the 36 fixtures he was available for and there were 10 double-digit hauls over the course of the campaign, with his returns in Gameweeks 17 and 38+ representing high points.

Only two midfielders – both of whom were at the budget end of the scale – represented better value for money than De Bruyne (23.7) based on points per million, despite his end price of £10.6m.

Only Bruno Fernandes (8.4) averaged more points per match than De Bruyne (7.2) in 2019/20.

The inclusion of any January transfer window signing in an end-of-year XI is a contentious one but few mid-season captures have quite made the impact that the Portugal international has and he finished second in our midfielder poll.

Fernandes scored more points (117) from his Gameweek 25 debut onwards than the likes of Diogo Jota, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Pepe did all season, with only three blanks arriving in his 14 starts.

Six double-digit hauls were registered in that time, too, a total that no other Manchester United asset could beat across the whole of 2019/20.

Making our Team of the Season for the third straight year, Mohamed Salah‘s total of 233 points was the second-highest in FPL, despite it being his lowest since moving to Merseyside in 2017.

Nine double-digit hauls arrived in 2019/20, with one of them coming in Double Gameweek 24.

Salah enjoyed home comforts more than most and he was a reliable pick for the captaincy when at Anfield, with 15 of his 19 goals arriving on Merseyside. In only four of his 18 home appearances did he blank.

Our second Manchester United ‘midfielder’ to make our Team of the Season will likely be a forward next season.

This was by some distance Anthony Martial’s best-ever FPL season, with the 24-year-old striker racking up 17 goals, nine assists and 200 points and finishing a clear fifth among FPL midfielders in the overall points table.

Martial’s average of 6.2 points per match was also the joint-fifth-best in the division.

Having previously had something of a reputation as being injury-prone, he also became a reliable starter after an early-season spell on the sidelines, missing only one of United’s final 29 league matches.

FORWARDS

Danny Ings more than doubled his Premier League goals tally in one fell swoop in 2019/20, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions in a superb campaign for the Southampton striker.

Ings, who finished top of our forward poll, finished the season in around 2.4 million squads and had risen in price by £1.6m – by some distance the biggest beginning-to-end price change in the game.

No other forward or indeed midfielder provided better value based on FPL’s points-per-million metric (26.7).

There were only three double-digit hauls over the course of the season but his consistency of returns more than made up for it, along with his league-best bonus points tally of 40.

The Golden Boot winner and the highest-scoring Fantasy forward of 2019/20, Jamie Vardy plundered 30 attacking returns and 34 bonus points in the season just gone.

The Leicester City forward – whose starting price was a relative bargain £9.0m – was within one point of matching his highest-ever FPL score, too, which was set in the Foxes’ title-winning year of 2015/16.

Most of the damage was done in the first half of the season: from Gameweeks 3 to 18, Vardy found the back of the net on 17 occasions and set up a further five goals.

The long-serving striker averaged 8.6 points per match over this run of games, delivering six double-digit hauls and blanking on just three occasions.

A whopping 23 of his 30 attacking returns came against bottom-half clubs, which made him a relatively safe bet for the captaincy in plum fixtures.

While he was never going to offer the same value he provided in his debut Premier League campaign, Raul Jimenez did score four more goals and 13 more FPL points this time around.

The Mexican, a bit like Ings, wasn’t too explosive, registering just three double-digit hauls – two of them against Manchester City – over the entirety of 2019/20.

But the points arrived on a regular basis, with his 24 attacking returns coming in 21 different games.

The Mexican started 37 of Wolves’ 38 Premier League fixtures, only being benched in Gameweek 20 when Nuno Espirito Santo’s side faced two matches in the space of 48 hours.

Jimenez made our Team of the Season for the second year running, edging out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to take the third forward spot.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT