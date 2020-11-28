Brewster benched again as West Brom host Sheff Utd in Gameweek 10

Fantasy Premier League managers could be forgiven for turning a blind eye to the final match of Gameweek 10’s Saturday schedule.

It pits the division’s bottom two sides together at the Hawthorns in an encounter that carries very little Fantasy relevance.

The fact that the most popular asset from either West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United is non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) speaks volumes.

It is Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) who sits second in that race, his 6.2% ownership roughly 14 percentage points behind Button’s and he does not make a start tonight either.

For the second match in a row, the former Liverpool striker is chosen on Chris Wilder’s bench, the Sheffield United boss preferring Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) and Oliver Burke (£4.4m) up-front.

That means the most fashionable starter at the Hawthorns is John Egan (£4.8m), chosen only by 2.9% of Fantasy managers, just ahead of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) on 2.8%.

With the Blades facing Leicester and Southampton in Gameweeks 11 and 12 and Slave Bilic’s Baggies preparing to face Callum Wilson‘s (£6.5m) Newcastle and Manchester City between now and Gameweek 13, Fantasy managers are more likely to be watching how poor the respective defences are tonight rather than looking for specific assets to scout.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-3-2): Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; C Robinson, Grant.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Burke.

