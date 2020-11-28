232
Dugout Discussion November 28

Brewster benched again as West Brom host Sheff Utd in Gameweek 10

232 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers could be forgiven for turning a blind eye to the final match of Gameweek 10’s Saturday schedule.

It pits the division’s bottom two sides together at the Hawthorns in an encounter that carries very little Fantasy relevance.

The fact that the most popular asset from either West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United is non-playing goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m) speaks volumes.

It is Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) who sits second in that race, his 6.2% ownership roughly 14 percentage points behind Button’s and he does not make a start tonight either.

For the second match in a row, the former Liverpool striker is chosen on Chris Wilder’s bench, the Sheffield United boss preferring Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) and Oliver Burke (£4.4m) up-front.

That means the most fashionable starter at the Hawthorns is John Egan (£4.8m), chosen only by 2.9% of Fantasy managers, just ahead of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m) on 2.8%.

With the Blades facing Leicester and Southampton in Gameweeks 11 and 12 and Slave Bilic’s Baggies preparing to face Callum Wilson‘s (£6.5m) Newcastle and Manchester City between now and Gameweek 13, Fantasy managers are more likely to be watching how poor the respective defences are tonight rather than looking for specific assets to scout.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-3-2): Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; C Robinson, Grant.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Burke.

Wilson boasting form and fixtures ahead of Calvert-Lewin’s tough schedule

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

232 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zilla
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who to get instead of Hames:

    A) Jota
    B) Grealish
    C) Other (Max 7.7)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Both Grealish and Jota are must at that prices

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A if you can cope with the rotation. B if you want guaranteed starter

      Open Controls
  2. komodosam
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Wilson or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    3. Andy3000
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Coin toss. I have both

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah I might just wait until Monday night unless Wilson’s price is going to rise before then.

        Open Controls
  3. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rashford to KDB tonight before the price rise, yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why not, what could go wrong?

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      You still have Rashford? You think he plays?

      Open Controls
      1. Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        OGS said he should be ok

        Open Controls
    3. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have literally just done that move mate!! Had the exact amount on money so will have to risk it a bit

      Open Controls
    5. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    6. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes if you will be priced out otherwise

      Open Controls
  4. Sid07
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane + son to vardy + kdb (-4) ??

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      On Friday perhaps.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Feels a week late for this

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did zaha to jota this week

        Open Controls
        1. antis0cial
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Comment remains valid. Just main reason for getting Vardy was the Fulham game. I’d try and find an alternative route to Kdb without losing both spurs assets personally.

          Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane and son will score well v Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    4. Sid07
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks everyone

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Burke nearly got an assist

    Open Controls
  6. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Early thoughts... both for -4

    A) Barkley Ayling/coufal to Soucek Dias
    B) Barkley DCL to Jota Wilson

    Open Controls
  7. ivantys
      6 mins ago

      Burke should really be starting every game ahead of all those fraud forwards

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Burke and Brewster. Wilder should double down on the defence and try to use Burke and Brewster's pace to hit teams ob the counter. The long ball into McBurnie crap is flopping.

        McBurnie has been crap for Sheff Utd and Scotland.

        Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      What are you all drinking to make this game bearable? Glass of port wine for me.. underrated stuff!

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Got a bottle of pinot for a change

        Open Controls
      2. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ay least you drink to ease the pain I don't drink

        Open Controls
      3. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Arsenic

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Early thoughts for next week? 1FT, 0ITB, I think it could be a save?

      Martinez
      James | Lamptey | Dallas
      Sterling | Bruno | Grealish | Jota
      Kane | Vardy | DCL

      Steer | Soucek | Kilman | Mitchell

      Captain will be either Sterling or Kane, pending how brave I’m feeling!

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      McCarthy
      Chilwell - Dias - Justin
      Fernandes - Son - Grealish - Jota
      Kane - Vardy - DCL

      Forster - Lamptey - Mitchell - Stephens

      1.1 itb.

      Suggestions please?

      Thanks

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.