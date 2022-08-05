1690
Tips August 5

The complete guide to FPL Gameweek 1: Tips, best players, team reveals

This is it: after two months of team drafts, RMTs, derailed bandwagons, pre-season red herrings, transfer sagas, injury scares and endless Twitter threads, the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season gets underway.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, you’re in the right place.

Captaincy content, transfer dilemmas, team reveals – you name it, you’ll find it on this page.

And if that’s not enough, don’t forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the action and news that has taken place over the summer, plus dozens upon dozens of other articles such as Scout Notes on the pre-season friendlies, Scout Reports on the new signings and plenty more besides.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 1?

Scout Picks Gameweek 1 early selection: Liverpool and Spurs double-ups, no Haaland

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 SCOUT PICKS: Five in defence, Kane over Haaland

SCOUT SQUAD: The panel’s best players for FPL Gameweek 1

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut 5

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 DIFFERENTIALS: Digne, Maddison and Bamford

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR THE FIRST 6-8 GAMEWEEKS?

The best premium FPL midfielders for 2022/23

THE BEST PLAYERS FOR 2022/23: By price and position

TEAM GUIDES: BEST PLAYERS, PREDICTED LINE-UPS AND MORE

FPL team guides: Arsenal - Best players, predicted line-up and more

TEAM GUIDES: Every Premier League club previewed

GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS – THURSDAY: Live updates from Arteta, Conte and more

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 1?

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 1?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 1?

FIXTURE ANALYSIS: BEST RUNS, TEAMS TO AVOID

2022/23 Premier League fixture release: Eight FPL talking points 1

2022/23 FIXTURES: Eight FPL talking points

GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM REVEALS

LATERISER: 4-3-3 with Darwin, Kane and Martial

Lukaku injury latest as Rodgers addresses Leicester’s poor form 2

SIMON MARCH: Why I’ve picked Vardy over Haaland and Kane

ZOPHAR: 5-3-2 with five premium defenders

SONALDO: 5-3-2 with triple Arsenal and Perisic

FPL team reveals: The best five Hall of Fame managers' Gameweek 1 drafts 5

FPL TEAM REVEALS: Hall of Fame managers’ Gameweek 1 drafts

MARK SUTHERNS: No Salah?

TOM FREEMAN: 4-4-2 with Diaz as the ‘third’ Liverpool player

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 ADVICE

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TIPS: Haaland v Kane, Perisic, £4.0m goalkeepers

FPL Gameweek 1 tips: From spreading the budget to 'no Salah'

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 TIPS: From team budget to ‘no Salah’

CHIP STRATEGY: When are the best FPL Gameweeks to play the first Wildcard?

FPL GAMEWEEK 1 GUIDES AND TIPS: FROM BEGINNER TO ADVANCED

USEFUL TOOLS AND LINKS

