1010
Tips February 11

FPL Double Gameweek 23 tips: Player picks, line-ups, team news + more

1,010 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

This time, the sides to play twice will be Arsenal and Manchester City. Other highlights are the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, whilst rivals Leeds United host Manchester United just four days after their Double Gameweek 22 meeting.

All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is collated on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 11 February at 11:00 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 23?

FPL Gameweek 21: How many Arsenal attackers?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

FPL Gameweek 5 review: Rodrigo injury latest, in-form Mitrovic

GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 23?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION, TEAM REVEALS AND ANALYSIS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out
FPL review: Bruno on pens, XX

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 22

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

1,010 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kane in for a hit and bench Mitoma ?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Martinelli on -267% on FPLstats 😮

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I doubt he’ll drop though.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Let them sell. Happy to have 118 mins of Martinelli this week.

      Open Controls
  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just bailed on the TC Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think there'll be better opportunities later.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      I was close myself. It’s a hard one coz he could easily bag a hat trick against Villa but if he doesn’t then it’s Arsenal. Also the uncertainty of what the camp is like at City got me hesitant

      Open Controls
    3. user.n
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same plan but forget about dead line

      Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Looks like there were some legs in that rumor after all

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      This is the way

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Kepa? Got a source?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Kepa starts
        https://twitter.com/K2rah2/status/1624361772797796354?t=M_-7wKZrJdbiJx9jhx2pCQ&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          brilliant news

          is this one reliable for Chelsea?

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          No offence but you have just done what I have just done and type 'Kepa Chelsea' into Twitter and used the first account that says he starts as your source.

          I've never even heard of this Tweeter. I doubt you have either.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Guilty

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            hopefully more itk and reliable than the tweet I saw

            now deleted

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Mate you can't just chuck ITK & reliable around like that. It's a random guy posting a small list of very likely starters to try and gain clout. You need to build up to that kind of status.

              Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bruno to Mahrez done. Thought I’d at least attempt to have some fun.

    Open Controls
    1. Tuju
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Did the same move in the end, at least partially fpr the same reason.

      Open Controls
  6. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best of luck, everyone!

    Open Controls
  7. noissimbus
    30 mins ago

    Pencils down!

    Open Controls
  8. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    What are these rumours about Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      that Pep may stick with him up to the Champions League games....

      Open Controls
  9. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Good to go ?

    Kepa
    Buena Gabriel Trippier
    KdB Mahrez Martinelli Rashford
    Kane Haaland Nketiah
    Ward Andreas Shaw Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Too late 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Definitely play Shaw over Buena

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Wolves are resurgent 😉 fancied a punt and Leeds just love playing Utd ...

        Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Forgot to take TC off Haaland.

    Mistake?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Of course.

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hope not!

      Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      You didn't forget 🙄

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        fpl strategy forget to transfer last week

        an odd strategy for an active account!

        Open Controls
    4. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Of course you ' forgot'

      Open Controls
    5. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      You have been spamming the site with questions about should you or shouldn't you bench him. It's the only thing that's been on your mind constantly so I doubt very much you forgot

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        This made me laugh.

        Open Controls
    6. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Here we go the flood of people who had TC Haaland and now either last minute forgot or now changed their mind

      Open Controls
    7. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tough break to forget and yet post about it 4 mins past the deadline, you must’ve only forgotten by 1-2 minutes lol

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Let's go!

    Ederson
    Trippier - Botman - White
    Mahrez - Rashford - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland (TC) - Kane - Nketiah

    Kepa - James - Fernandes - Shaw

    Good luck everyone. Enjoy your weekends regardless of FPL 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      That bench!!

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      You must have already used bench boost.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah GW17, although value hasn't been an issue this season tbf.

        Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    hope it's 4-3 Arsenal v Man City on Wednesday night

    Could be in for another bumper game week

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not if you've got plenty of their defenders 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        I've got one

        He could nod one of the goals in

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Need an early Arsenal goal. Think City will feel they’ll need to win

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        it'd be good for the game if City are beaten to the title,
        on the pitch, but I'm not betting against it.

        I was going to put a tenner on Arsenal in November but didn't and they kept winning, mind I don't know what the current odds are.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Whatever they are now I reckon they’ll plummet if they win Wednesday. Not an Arsenal fan but want them to win for the same reason.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            yeah

            my grandma was Arsenal and I lived on the corner of Highbury Hill when I was born so I do have some affection to them.

            But living off the Holloway Road when Arsenal win the double over a Bank Holiday weekend is enough to put you off!!

            Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    whilst cheering for fpl points don’t actually forget to enjoy watching the games GL!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      You think I've been enjoying watching Chelsea play lately?!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        or any Liverpool fan I talk too

        Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        no worries mate they ll get their act together soon

        Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Defence must be near best in the league last few matches? Good place to start and there’s some exciting new attacking players. Could be fpl gold soon

        Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      11 mins ago

      At least enjoy one of them is ok..

      Open Controls
  14. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Good luck all, hoping for my 7th green arrow on the bounce since restart

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Looking for my second

      Open Controls
  15. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Third time this season I've missed the deadline, and it's always about 2-3 minutes straight after.

    Probably Rash (c) for all I know.

    I think I'll find an insect and end it's life prematurely.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      U had a whole week to change your captaincy at least though. I don't get it. and if u didn't think about it the whole week then its obviously not that important to u so why care about missing it ._.

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Blimey. You should be an X-Factor judge.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          lol

          Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      I've done it twice this season and I don't obsess over the game like most on here but I'm engaged enough so it does happen. Set your team on Sunday just in case.

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Try and find one that stings or leaves excrement on your food

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      If u have to kill one let it be one of those hornets. They kill bees so you'd be doing a service to the world.

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do hornets really kill bees? Little scumbags.

        Ideally I'd find a moth. I like the way you can smear them over the wall as a warning to others.

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't think British hornets do - it's those nasty European hornets that eat bees. DEFRA are desperately trying to keep them out, but it's only a matter of time.

        Open Controls
  16. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gonna be another tough week. Starting on -10 again.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      You love Ward really

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't, and I'm a Foxes man. I cannot wait to get rid.

        Open Controls
  17. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Has anyone decided what they're doing in 27? I'm still not sure if I should Wildcard or try get a few using FTs.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      enjoy gw23

      I've not even decided how to deal with 25 yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        There is no enjoyment in this game. We live for the pain and stress 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          We like the misery

          https://youtu.be/dwz6vBp8MPw

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Indeed

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          for me it's a way to enhance interest across the top division

          I just enjoy the football and the chit chat

          Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not touching Palace (MCI/BHA) or Southampton (MUN/BRE)

      Brighton (LEE/CRY) & Brentford (EVE/SOU) have potentially decent fixtures.

      Have Mitoma already. As BHA blank in 28 I may stick with just him, or get one more (DEF/Ferguson... but as they have 3 forwards mins could be shared).

      I can't see the GW28 fixtures atm but if Brentford don't blank will consider Toney.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah I'm thinking of optimising though and i feel like a lot of the 34 doublers will be from 29 as well so it seems like a good time now I've had a think about it. Only have Mitoma and will get in March Estupinan Toney Raya Mee as well on Wildcard. FH28. BB29. I'll be set for 32 with FTs probably. 34 the problem area but if the doublers are from Newcastle, Spurs, United, Leicester, Brighton, Brentford, City again then I won't have an issue.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Looks like it'll be mostly the same teams doubling in 29 & 34

          Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hits Galore

      Open Controls
  18. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cannot believe it. Missed deadline by 2mins after been distracted.

    Think iv Rash capt. Disaster

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      two goals in a 1-2 win at Eland Road?

      Even tho he's a homer

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      7 mins ago

      Haaland blanks and Rash brace incoming.

      Open Controls
  19. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    I TC'ed rashford. Oh my lord

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Well a little late but u had the right thought and that's all that counts 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/08/man-utd-v-leeds-team-news-dalot-in-for-wan-bissaka/?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25638790

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        omg

        Open Controls
      2. Chenku╰☆╮
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Stop it now

        Open Controls
      3. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Feels like you had this coming..

        Open Controls
        1. Chenku╰☆╮
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't be mean now

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Could still pay off, Rashford bang in form

            Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      This GW? Or last GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Chenku╰☆╮
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        This gw

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oops

          Open Controls
        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          o-oh.

          Open Controls
  20. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Some people never learn.

    Always set up bus team and look at deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alright, clever site.

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 4 Years
        just now

        *shite

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Might be just me but 90% of the time the "omg forgot deadline and did X" posts that appear immediately after the deadline is gone don't really make sense to me. If you want people to believe it then maybe wait 30-60 mins at least and don't post loads in the 24hrs up to deadline

      Open Controls
  21. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    What was the rumour that the mods banned out of interest?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Asking about a Kepa shoulder strain. Which was of course a load of BS as he starts.

      Open Controls
  22. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I’m not one to kick people when they’re down but how are there 3-4 people in the last page or so spectacularly messing up their captain choice?

    I get missing transfers, because you can only do it once, so it makes sense to leave it late, then life happens.

    But you can set a captain anytime in the week, so even if you forget it’s at least on someone decent. If you’re engaged enough to be on here across that week surely you can spend 30 secs setting a provisional lineup?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's easily done when you have a life 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Shteve
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Mainly attention seekers I'd imagine

      Open Controls
  23. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Chelsea team news - Felix, Loftus-Cheek start, Mount dropped
    Team to play West Ham: Kepa, James, Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Mudryk, Havertz, Felix
    Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher

    West Ham team news - Hammers unchanged
    Team to play Chelsea: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
    Subs: Hegyi, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek

    Open Controls
  24. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Locked and loaded 😎

    Ederson
    Trippier | Shaw | White
    KdB | Saka | Rashford | Odegaard | Mitoma
    Kane | Haaland

    Ward | Mykolenko | Bueno | Greenwood

    Good luck all!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.