FPL Double Gameweek 23 tips: Player picks, line-ups, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.
This time, the sides to play twice will be Arsenal and Manchester City. Other highlights are the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, whilst rivals Leeds United host Manchester United just four days after their Double Gameweek 22 meeting.
All of our content for the upcoming Gameweek is collated on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas, chip-related conundrums and captaincy quandaries ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 11 February at 11:00 GMT.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
- GAMEWEEK 25: ‘Double’ confirmed for four teams, blanks for four others
- GAMEWEEK 27: ‘Double’ confirmed for Brighton, Brentford, Palace + Soton
- GAMEWEEK 28: Who could blank and who plays after the FA Cup fourth round
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 23?
- SCOUT PICKS: Saka and Nketiah get the nod
- SCOUT SQUAD: Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale discuss the best players for FPL Double Gameweek 23
- SCOUTING THE DOUBLES: Who are the best Man City players to own for Double Gameweek 23?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Badiashile, Maddison + Kilman
GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday’s injury updates
- TEAM NEWS: Friday’s injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 23?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RMT: Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- POINTS PROJECTIONS: How does your team score?
OPINION, TEAM REVEALS AND ANALYSIS
- TOM FREEMAN: When is the best time to Wildcard in FPL?
- MARK SUTHERNS: Gameweek 23 preview and team reveal
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A + TEAM REVEAL: Best Arsenal players, De Bruyne + which hits to take
- SIMON MARCH: How a ‘template’ can become an opportunity in FPL
- LATERISER: Open your mind to Liverpool assets for Double Gameweek 25
- FPL FOCAL: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 22
- FRIDAY SCOUT NOTES: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Dyche’s Everton impress, in-form Brentford to test Arsenal
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Martial injury latest, Bruno on pens?
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Bueno benched + why De Zerbi “never” subs Mitoma
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Johnson and Navas impress
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Kane’s goals, why De Bruyne was benched
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: Rashford haul, Blank Gameweek 28 update
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
Kane in for a hit and bench Mitoma ?