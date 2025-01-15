FPL Family’s Sam: My chip strategy and Assistant Manager plans

In the lull between Gameweeks, FPL Family’s Sam talks us through her early thoughts on chip strategy and the Assistant Manager chip.

The Football Association (FA) changed the scheduling of FA Cup matches this season. This meant fewer Blank and Double Gameweeks to plan for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL). As a result, I was happy to use my Triple Captain chip earlier in the season.

However, the weather made me regret that decision – especially when Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 24 was announced.

More broadly, the results of the League Cup semi-final first legs and the FA Cup third round have made me rethink my strategy with the rest of my chips.

Outside the Triple Captain chip, I have all my other chips remaining. If I had the Triple Captain still to play, I would absolutely use it on Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in Gameweek 24. Some managers may consider playing their Assistant Manager chip then but for me, that’s a waste.

Assistant Manager Chip: Highest-scoring managers

Ahead of Gameweek 21, Arne Slot had registered 159 points. He is the highest-scoring manager in the game. However, he is also the one of the least attractive managers to me. In a three-game block, the best Slot has done is register 34 points.

This is bettered by four other bosses:

Manager Club Total Points Three-Gameweek Block Iraola BOU 147 47 Pereira/O’Neil WOL 108 41 Howe NEW 153 39 Glasner CRY 135 38 Slot LIV 159 34 Silva FUL 150 33 Postcoglou TOT 111 33

In fact, comparing the total points to three-game block points explains why it is so important to be careful with your picks. Ange Postecoglou has registered 48 points fewer than Slot this season but over a three-match block, his best return is only one point fewer than the Liverpool boss. Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola can boast of a 47-point haul in Gameweeks 8-10.

SLOT’S REVERSE FIXTURES

If we assume Fantasy managers pick Slot for Double Gameweek 24 and stick with him for all three Gameweeks, he would face Bournemouth (A), Everton (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) and Manchester City (A).

If we take the reverse of these fixtures (along with last season’s Everton away result), Slot would have recorded 29 points:

Opponents Result Win Points Goal Points Clean Sheet Points Total Points Bournemouth 3-0 (W) 6 3 2 11 Everton (23/24 result) 2-0 (L) – – – 0 Wolves 1-2 (W) 6 2 – 8 Man City 2-0 (W) 6 2 2 10

Of course, we’re less than likely to get an identical set of results in the reverse of these fixtures. But it gives us pause for thought. These 29 points would have placed Slot 14th in a three-Gameweek block – even with an extra fixture in there. For me, the lack of potential for additional points when playing a team five places above you in the league is a problem. This is why I am not considering playing the chip in the upcoming double.

That decision was made even easier by the taking up of a Liverpool slot. I have Luis Diaz (£7.5m) as my third Liverpool asset at the moment. In the three fixtures against Bournemouth, Wolves and Man City earlier in the season, Diaz registered 24 points. With the potential of another fixture, I don’t think Slot will bring significantly more points in during Gameweeks 24-26.

Having to find an additional £1.5m for the Liverpool head coach is another issue.

Potential windows

This means I am looking at playing the chip in either:

Gameweeks 31-33, to target the double in Gameweek 33 or

Gameweeks 35-37, to target the double in Gameweek 36

Now, the league positions of teams are going to have a huge say. So obviously, I will need to assess the Premier League table nearer the time.

But for the time being, let’s assume the current positions don’t change between now and Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 31-33

If I play the chip between Gameweeks 31 and 33, the managers would have the following number of matches where they can receive the five-place bonus:

Number of matches where the bonus would currently apply Arsenal – Arteta 0 Aston Villa – Emery 1 Bournemouth – Iraola 0 Brentford – Frank 2 Brighton – Hurzeler 0 Chelsea – Maresca 0 Palace – Glasner 3 Everton – Moyes 3 Fulham – Silva 2 Ipswich – McKenna 2 Leicester – Van Nistelrooy 3 Liverpool – Slot 0 Man City – Guardiola 0 Man United – Amorim 2 Newcastle – Howe 0 Nottingham Forest – Nuno 0 Southampton – Juric 3 Spurs – Postecoglou 1 West Ham – Potter 2 Wolves – Pereira 2

Gameweek 35-37

If I played the chip from Gameweek 35-37, the following would apply:

Number of matches where the bonus would currently apply Arsenal – Arteta 0 Aston Villa – Emery 0 Bournemouth – Iraola 1 Brentford – Frank 0 Brighton – Hurzeler 2 Chelsea – Maresca 0 Palace – Glasner 1 Everton – Moyes 1 Fulham – Silva 0 Ipswich – McKenna 1 Leicester – Van Nistelrooy 1 Liverpool – Slot 0 Man City – Guardiola 0 Man United – Amorim 1 Newcastle – Howe 0 Nottingham Forest – Nuno 0 Southampton – Juric 1 Spurs – Postecoglou 0 West Ham – Potter 1 Wolves – Pereira 2

What does all this mean?

In both of these blocks of fixtures, there is potential to exploit the bonus. In addition, any teams progressing in the FA Cup and who were impacted by the League Cup final would have an additional fixture. If Newcastle make the League Cup final, for instance, then their clash with Crystal Palace would likely be rescheduled into Gameweek 33.

This would give Palace four fixtures with the potential for the five-place bonus. Oliver Glasner would therefore become a really good option for £0.8m. If Palace were to win all four matches (unlikely, obviously) that would be 64 points off the bat – and that is without the clean sheet or goal points. For me, this potential far outweighs playing it for Liverpool’s double in Gameweek 24.

Using the chip on David Moyes from Gameweek 24 onwards is an alternative idea, although Moyes would only benefit from the five-place bonus in one match if the table remains as it is.

The other chips

So, I will be using the Assistant Manager either in Gameweek 31-33 or in Gameweek 35-37. Paying close attention to the table will be critical before activating that chip.

Of course, there is always the option of moving from one manager to the other so that you always have a head coach who gets the potential bonus. That is something I will consider depending on my team and the need for transfers elsewhere.

Currently, my thinking is one of the following strategies.

Plan One

Gameweek 30 – Wildcard

Gameweek 31-33 (including Double Gameweek 33) – Assistant Manager

Blank Gameweek 34 – Free Hit

Double Gameweek 36 – Bench Boost

Plan Two

Gameweek 30 – Wildcard

Double Gameweek 33 – Bench Boost

Blank Gameweek 34 – Free Hit

Gameweek 35-37 (including Double Gameweek 36) – Assistant Manager

What happens in the League Cup semi-final second legs is important in all this, too. Gameweek 29 could also be the right moment to Free Hit if my team is full of players who are out.

For example, if it is a Newcastle v Liverpool final, I would lose two Newcastle, three Liverpool, one Crystal Palace and one Aston Villa player. This would likely need a Free Hit chip. However, if it is Newcastle v Spurs, then I would lose just five players – and that is far easier to manage with transfers to still field an 11.

The results of the FA Cup fourth round are also critical. The matches will be played on the weekend of February 8.

Handily, the FA Cup fifth round will also be played before the League Cup final weekend, too. This means that we will have a good understanding of what matches will be on and off in Gameweek 34 be.

Therefore we can assess whether Gameweek 29 or 34 is better for the Free Hit. It’s possible that if both these weeks are manageable without a chip, I hold the Free Hit for Gameweek 38 – which is my favourite time to use it!

The Bench Boost meanwhile will slot into whichever of the two Double Gameweeks I don’t play the Assistant Manager chip in.

The final 10 Gameweeks

Holding my chips for the final 10 Gameweeks of the season will hopefully carry some upside. There is the potential to maximise the doubles, as well as navigate the singles. Plus, if all goes well with the cup results and Wildcard, I can exploit some of the single Gameweeks with the Assistant Manager and (maybe) the Free Hit.

Flexibility here is going to be key. For me, the Assistant Manager chip is the priority – and therefore that will lead my decision-making with the other chips too. The Wildcard however looks likely to be in Gameweek 30 come what may.