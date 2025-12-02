FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 14

2 December 2025 423 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 14.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 14 DEADLINE?

Be quick! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 2 December.

BANS FOR SENESI + CAICEDO

Best Senesi replacements in FPL 13

It’s a very fast turnaround between Gameweeks 13 and 14, where we have 2025/26’s first set of midweek fixtures. But we’ve still found time to address a couple of urgent problems for FPL managers.

Firstly, the much-picked Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) picked up his fifth yellow card and is suspended for one match. Several strong replacements have been identified, such as Malick Thiaw (£4.9m), the Newcastle United centre-back whose two goals made him Gameweek 13’s highest scorer.

There are also defenders from teams with good upcoming fixtures like Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Pro Pundit Zophar is taking the Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) route, for example.

Sent off for a bad foul versus Arsenal, Moises Caicedo (£5.9m) must sit out the next three occasions.

SARR INJURY UPDATE

FPL notes: Sarr injury, Amorim on Fernandes’ “kick” + Villa clean sheet 1

Secondly, Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) picked up an ankle ligament injury at the weekend.

He’ll miss the next two matches, and imminent assessments will determine whether he can represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Ismaïla Sarr is out for this game. Honestly, it doesn’t look too bad, but he will definitely miss both games this week. There are some issues with his ankle ligaments. They are not completely torn, but there are some issues with the ankle very swollen. But we are still hopeful, and I know our medical department, how hard they are working.

“We have hope that he could return before AFCON, but we have to do further assessments and of course have to see how the next days are going for him.” – Oliver Glasner

Perhaps this could be a blessing in disguise for Sarr’s owners, considering his terrible league form.

Our suggested replacements include differentials like teammate Yeremy Pino (£5.8m), though Zophar likes Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.4m).

Those with money in the bank could instead try Phil Foden (£8.1m) or Cody Gakpo (£7.5m), who both hauled while teammates Erling Haaland (£14.9m) blanked and Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) watched as an unused substitute.

This was all great for FPL General and his ‘No Salah, No Haaland’ policy. In a week where each of ‘The Great and The Good’ received a green arrow, he captained Foden and rose over two million places.

WILL THIAGO BE OK?

FPL notes: Thiago injury update +

Furthermore, 11-goal Igor Thiago (£6.7m) received treatment before a late substitution on Saturday, but Keith Andrews didn’t mention this in his press conference, just that Brentford have “a couple of bits and bobs that we’ll have to decide on.”

Is this good news for owners, or just a head coach choosing not to reveal much?

A brace against Burnley made it five goals in three for the Brazilian. If fit, he seems almost essential beyond this trip to Arsenal.

Elsewhere, one other notable absence is Newcastle stopper Nick Pope (£5.2m). The groin injury that kept him out of a 4-1 win at Everton will sideline him for another three weeks – approximately six Gameweeks.

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 14 CAPTAIN

There’s some disagreement between Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm about who is best for Gameweek 14 armbands.

The article says Erling Haaland, then Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), but the data prefers Mohamed Salah, ahead of Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – doubles up on Arsenal, Crystal Palace and the Germans of Newcastle.

FPL Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 14!

You need to be logged in to post a comment.