FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 33

18 April 2026 228 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 33.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 33 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 18 April.

TIPS FOR CHIPS

FPL Gameweek 33

The upcoming FA Cup semi-finals mean there’ll be six teams featuring twice in Double Gameweek 33.

Showcased in the latest update on ‘Great and Good’ elite managers, millions are therefore choosing to use a chip at this moment.

Separate articles pick out the best assets from Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City, knowing these will also be absent in Blank Gameweek 34.

TARGETING THE DOUBLERS

Best Brighton players for their promising FPL fixtures 5

Some of these are long overdue for a goal, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), who join James Hill (£4.2m) in being superbly cheap Bench Boost guys. Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) is another, while Zophar bigs up Diego Gomez (£4.9m) in his Q&A.

Plus, there are various Leeds options at the back. Safe starter Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) is the league’s second-best defender for penalty area shots (26), whereas Zophar’s Free Hit activation includes Jaka Bijol (£3.9m). Teammate Jayden Bogle‘s (£4.4m) assist at Old Trafford was his third attacking return in seven starts.

Squads should mix these budget-friendly names with bigger ones like Erling Haaland (£14.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m). All four are unanimous Scout Squad picks.

O’REILLY + EKITIKE UPDATES

FPL notes: Why Haaland missed out + O'Reilly returns 1

An alternative Man City midfielder to Semenyo is Rayan Cherki (£6.4m), who Lateriser likes. The French international assisted twice in last week’s win at Chelsea, a match where Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) hauled but had to come off as a precaution.

Thankfully, Pep Guardiola says the left-back is “fine” for Sunday’s crunch clash against Arsenal.

But it’s less positive for Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m). A ruptured Achilles tendon means he may not recover until 2027, so FPL owners will urgently need a replacement.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 33 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

About to play twice, Erling Haaland is the captain of choice in our user poll – but what does our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and Captain Sensible say?

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains 10 doublers plus Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

A scorer in Bournemouth’s shock win at Arsenal, Alex Scott (£5.0m), makes the trio of standout differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 33!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

228 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gabriel > Cucurella for free - Yes or No?

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    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

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    2. Maddamotha
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I kinda like that. In the same boat. Its a DGW, why not go for it?!

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yea leaning towards that. Cheers

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    3. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes but get Gabriel back after this gw

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  2. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    FH G2G?

    Darlow
    O'Reilly Senesi Struijk
    Palmer Semenyo Hinshelwood Tav
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Bench: Verb, Bruno, Hill, JPvH

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hopefully, mine is exactly the same apart from Brighton mid (gone with Groß).

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

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    4. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I posted earlier that I don't like any FH midfielders apart from Semenyo & Palmer so I've gone 5-2-3. I'm sure one of them somewhere will get a good score but the likes of Hinshelwood & Tav don't scream "Buy me!" so I've went hunting for clean sheets instead.

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  3. Maddamotha
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    I have one FT. Do I sell Gabriel to Senesi? I have Hill and double Leeds defence on a BB.

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    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, overkill

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      1. Maddamotha
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Maybe. But defcon in one game you looking at 5-6 points. Gabriel might get away with 1.

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Betting looks like DC only though?

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  4. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anderson to Scott? Or hold and hope?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Do it

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  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Two to play

    A) Gabriel
    or
    B) Alderete

    Plus

    1) Dango
    or
    2) Bruno

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  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not likely to get any leaks that affect BB team, so time to activate BB!

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes & make sure it’s active 😉

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        GL!

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  7. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hello guys. I'm on WC33,FH34,BB35,TC36. Thoughts about going without Brighton? Don't fancy them too much for gw35bb

    Darlow
    Hill, O'Reilly, Struijk
    Scott, Semenyo, Palmer, Tavernier
    DCL, Haaland, Joao Pedro

    subs: Raya, Bruno, Richards, Gabriel --- on wildcard, 0.9 itb

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  8. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which Chelsea defender on BB?

    A: Fofana (good Defcon over past few weeks so higher floor)
    B: Cucurella (gets into attacking positions and better xGI so higher ceiling)

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

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    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cucu

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  9. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would u bench sgw players roefs bruno f, thiago and Gabriel or bench boost?

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    1. Trippier Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      BB - you'd expect good things from most of them

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    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      BB, both Bruno and Thiago can get you hauls this GW

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  10. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Already on a -8.. roefs to darlow or petrovic or verbruggen worth a -12? Playing bb

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      -12 on BB 😮

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    2. Trippier Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Darlow has high cleans sheet potential in one of his matches, but not sure about the other -4, which might cancel it out

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Had 2 ft. Brought in palmer, cucu, Hill and a scott.

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    3. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes if you pick one you would rather have than roefs beyond this GW

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  11. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC. GW 33/35 focus..
    Who would u choose--

    1. Wieffer (tot, CHE + new)
    2. Gomes (tot, CHE + new)
    3. Any other 5.0m or less mid.

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  12. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    All doublers except Gabriel, Bruno and Wilson on the bench. Should I bench boost?

    Verbruggen
    O'Reilly VanHecke Struijk Senesi
    Tavernier Semenyo Palmer
    Haaland(c) JPedro Welbeck
    Subs: Darlow Gabriel BFernandes Wilson

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Sure

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  13. Trippier Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello, worth transferring in Bijol for Gabriel on a -4? Am BB'ing. Thanks for replies

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    1. Atters
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't for a hit

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  14. Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mitoma to Enzo for a hit?

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    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      nah

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  15. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on BB team? Pretty standard I know..

    Verb/Darlow
    Gab - Struijk- Senesi - OReilly - Van Hecke
    Bruno - Semenyo- Palmer - Tavernier - Aaronson
    Haaland (C) - Welbeck - DCL.

    Just not owning Pedro mainly as a diff because Chelsea been underwhelming and everyone above me in ML has him

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  16. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Rank 327k.. not great.. c Haaland or go wild and c palmer?

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  17. Atters
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Any other Free hitters going 5 at the back?

    Lack of trust in most mid/forward options that are doubling

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  18. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi....What is best for free hit?

    A....senesi - double Bournemouth def3nce

    B....enzo....triple chelsea attack

    Thanks

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