FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 33

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 33.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 33 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 18 April.

TIPS FOR CHIPS

The upcoming FA Cup semi-finals mean there’ll be six teams featuring twice in Double Gameweek 33.

Showcased in the latest update on ‘Great and Good’ elite managers, millions are therefore choosing to use a chip at this moment.

Separate articles pick out the best assets from Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City, knowing these will also be absent in Blank Gameweek 34.

TARGETING THE DOUBLERS

Some of these are long overdue for a goal, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) and Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), who join James Hill (£4.2m) in being superbly cheap Bench Boost guys. Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) is another, while Zophar bigs up Diego Gomez (£4.9m) in his Q&A.

Plus, there are various Leeds options at the back. Safe starter Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) is the league’s second-best defender for penalty area shots (26), whereas Zophar’s Free Hit activation includes Jaka Bijol (£3.9m). Teammate Jayden Bogle‘s (£4.4m) assist at Old Trafford was his third attacking return in seven starts.

Squads should mix these budget-friendly names with bigger ones like Erling Haaland (£14.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m). All four are unanimous Scout Squad picks.

O’REILLY + EKITIKE UPDATES

An alternative Man City midfielder to Semenyo is Rayan Cherki (£6.4m), who Lateriser likes. The French international assisted twice in last week’s win at Chelsea, a match where Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) hauled but had to come off as a precaution.

Thankfully, Pep Guardiola says the left-back is “fine” for Sunday’s crunch clash against Arsenal.

But it’s less positive for Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m). A ruptured Achilles tendon means he may not recover until 2027, so FPL owners will urgently need a replacement.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 33 CAPTAIN

About to play twice, Erling Haaland is the captain of choice in our user poll – but what does our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and Captain Sensible say?

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains 10 doublers plus Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

A scorer in Bournemouth’s shock win at Arsenal, Alex Scott (£5.0m), makes the trio of standout differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 33!