FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 36

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 36.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 36 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

WHICH MAN CITY MIDFIELDER?

A slip-up on Merseyside means Manchester City have no more room for mistakes. They’re at home to Brentford and Crystal Palace in this Double Gameweek 36, piquing the interest of FPL managers.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.4m) feel like straightforward selections. The Norwegian is projected to deliver two attacking returns, with the defence poised for some clean sheet success.

But which attacking midfielder is best to have? Highly-owned Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) keeps blanking, at a moment when Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.6m) form is sensational. Both are on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

And let’s not forget Jeremy Doku (£6.6m), a suggested differential route after his brace at Everton.

CHIP STRATEGIES

Cherki is in both our Gameweek 36 Wildcard drafts, regardless of whether a Bench Boost will follow afterwards.

Meanwhile, six of the ‘Great and Good’ elite activated their Wildcard last time, probably with the intention to boost right now.

The latter plan loves cheap, usable players who are about to have an appealing fixture, like Brighton and Hove Albion assets, three-in-four Will Osula (£5.4m), and penalty-taking Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m).

Regular teams might have to ditch Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m), named on Nottingham Forest’s Europa League bench despite being too injured for involvement.

BUY PALACE OR ARSENAL?

Of course, Crystal Palace are the second team about to double.

But picking out the Eagles’ best individuals is tough, knowing that the “tank was empty” last time, and a Conference League final is coming. Oliver Glasner is already rotating his players and talking openly about planned half-time substitutions.

Still, Dean Henderson (£5.1m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) are unanimous Scout Squad picks, as are others like Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) – who Zophar highlights in his latest Q&A.

In fact, the Pro Pundit has already bought Saka. Arsenal’s star winger scored past Fulham and Atletico Madrid but didn’t last an hour in either, which makes him risky. However, as Lateriser mentions, the Gunners have good rest periods from this point on.

Alternatively, teammate Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m) hauled in Gameweek 35 and is recommended in ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’. For those desperately chasing their mini-league rivals, the Swede could be a radical Gameweek 37 captain versus Burnley.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAIN

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Erling Haaland will be the most overwhelmingly backed captain of Gameweek 36. Our users agree.

But what if you want to choose a more maverick Man City option like Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo or Nico O’Reilly?

Here’s what Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm think.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has five ‘doublers’ alongside a couple from Arsenal and Brighton.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve estimated the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Double Gameweek 36!