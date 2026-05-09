FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 36

9 May 2026 374 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 36.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 36 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

WHICH MAN CITY MIDFIELDER?

Cherki v Semenyo v Doku: Who is the best Man City midfielder in FPL?

A slip-up on Merseyside means Manchester City have no more room for mistakes. They’re at home to Brentford and Crystal Palace in this Double Gameweek 36, piquing the interest of FPL managers.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.4m) feel like straightforward selections. The Norwegian is projected to deliver two attacking returns, with the defence poised for some clean sheet success.

But which attacking midfielder is best to have? Highly-owned Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) keeps blanking, at a moment when Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.6m) form is sensational. Both are on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

And let’s not forget Jeremy Doku (£6.6m), a suggested differential route after his brace at Everton.

CHIP STRATEGIES

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

Cherki is in both our Gameweek 36 Wildcard drafts, regardless of whether a Bench Boost will follow afterwards.

Meanwhile, six of the ‘Great and Good’ elite activated their Wildcard last time, probably with the intention to boost right now.

The latter plan loves cheap, usable players who are about to have an appealing fixture, like Brighton and Hove Albion assets, three-in-four Will Osula (£5.4m), and penalty-taking Eli Kroupi Junior (£4.6m).

Regular teams might have to ditch Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m), named on Nottingham Forest’s Europa League bench despite being too injured for involvement.

BUY PALACE OR ARSENAL?

FPL notes: Saka scores again + Arteta goes unchanged

Of course, Crystal Palace are the second team about to double.

But picking out the Eagles’ best individuals is tough, knowing that the “tank was empty” last time, and a Conference League final is coming. Oliver Glasner is already rotating his players and talking openly about planned half-time substitutions.

Still, Dean Henderson (£5.1m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) are unanimous Scout Squad picks, as are others like Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) – who Zophar highlights in his latest Q&A.

In fact, the Pro Pundit has already bought Saka. Arsenal’s star winger scored past Fulham and Atletico Madrid but didn’t last an hour in either, which makes him risky. However, as Lateriser mentions, the Gunners have good rest periods from this point on.

Alternatively, teammate Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m) hauled in Gameweek 35 and is recommended in ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’. For those desperately chasing their mini-league rivals, the Swede could be a radical Gameweek 37 captain versus Burnley.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Let’s not beat around the bush here: Erling Haaland will be the most overwhelmingly backed captain of Gameweek 36. Our users agree.

But what if you want to choose a more maverick Man City option like Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo or Nico O’Reilly?

Here’s what Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm think.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – has five ‘doublers’ alongside a couple from Arsenal and Brighton.

FPL Gameweek 36 Scout Picks: Five ‘doublers’ + Saka included 3

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve estimated the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Double Gameweek 36!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

374 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Capt haaland or doku

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Too late lad.

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  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    PANTIES DOWN

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Prince Andrew?

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      I'm going commando.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Prawn cocktails for all!

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          More like the side view of a credit card.

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  3. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    It is what it is...

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Brexit?

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  4. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Played Tav
    Benched Hill

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Played Senesi benched TAV 😉

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Ended up there too, you convinced me to change, GL!

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Hope its correct decision, benching him last week put me back 🙁

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I was benching Tav and playing Pedro

      But sold him and dropped Pedro to KDH

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        I went Tav to KDH at last minute as well, but am also starting Pedro (Pool are second worse for shot conceded inside box in last 6 hone games)

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    3. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I benched Eze and cancelled BB with Raya, MGW, Justin in last 2 mins.

      Oh dear.

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  5. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Captained O'Reilly. Not feeling great about it. Going to be shitting myself watching the city games.

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  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Struijk left in the BB team. Hope he starts at least. Didn't even notice the yellow flag until 5 mins ago and was close to transferring him out yesterday even without the flag.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Stewth it’s Struijk! I’m so sorry!

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        😀 probably the alternatives wouldn't have scored much better since I was lacking coins for the premiums.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Sack your Master of Coin!

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  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Didn't fancy Brentford this week with 5 at back so locked in this.

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Hill Keane O'Reilly(vc)
    Palmer Bruno Cherki (c) Rayan
    Haaland Gyokeres

    Sanchez Thiago Alderete Dango

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  8. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Brought in Henderson for Sanchez just before deadline, but he's left on the bench wasting one FT in the process. What a shite show.

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Ouch who is playing instead?

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Darlow

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Might turn out okay then.

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        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Still a chance it could work out , Palace will concede at least 2 in both games

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      That's harsh m8. What happened? Did you run out of time?

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yeah

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  9. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    3 hours ago

    Played Hill over O Reily and Thiago over Cherki..correct choice?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yep great calls lol

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      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        On a BB, forgot to mention that.

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Terrible decision then

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  10. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Went safe in the end and tc’d Haaland lol

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Beep, beep, beep, beep, beep, beep, beep. Oh, time for another Tara update.

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      1. Babit1967
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        You awright pal?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Beepity, beep, beep.

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Inbetweeners lol funny

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  11. Tcheco
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Gabriel (TC)

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Beepity, beep, beep, beep, beep, beep, beep. Oh, time for another Tara update.

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    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not a bad shout against BUR

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  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Wirtz not in squad

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      😯

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  13. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Ngumoha.

    Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Ndiaye, Wright.

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Liverpool make three changes, including Giorgi Mamardashvili returning in goal after recovering from a knock.

    There are also starts for Milos Kerkez and Rio Ngumoha.

    Alexander Isak is back in the squad and named on the bench.

    Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Ngumoha.

    Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Ndiaye, Wright.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Could be a chance for Chelsea to recover

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  15. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Since when was there an early kick off this gw?? Season over

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Which chances did you miss?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Was bringing in Doku and capping now im stuck on Haaland

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          What a bummer

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        2. Winging it
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Oh dear, season over, may as well quit whilst you're ahead!

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Lie in?

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Can’t believe the BS luck of your alarm clock not going off, so unlucky !

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  16. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Jorgensen Fofana Colwill Cucurella Gusto Caicedo Enzo Santos Hato Palmer Joao Pedro

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Why on earth did Scout put Delap in the starting line up?

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

      I wonder if this caused a few FPL managers to bench JP because they thought he'd be playing deeper and not as the point of the attack?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        They didn't predict 5 at the back

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        They only assume things just like the rest of us

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    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I feel a Joao Pedro brace coming against a Pool D that is 2nd worse for shot conceded in the box over the last 6 home games.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        We Pedro owners can hope

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      How can that be their team with all that money spent? Those owners have thankfully ruined them

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  17. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    1 class player on each team for me ,szoboszlai and colwill

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  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Still system could work very well for ice block

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  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    What's everyone got? 8 today 4 tomorrow here

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      9 today, 2 tomorrow

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        10 hoy

        1 mañana

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    2. patrickhatrick
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      BB incoming

      Dub/ Donna
      Gabriel/ dalot/ Hill/ Thiaw/ Justin
      Saka/ Bruno/ semenyo/ wilson/ Scott
      Haaland (c)/ Thiago/ DCL

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  20. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Did Semenyo to Doku -4 since my ML has Semenyo. Gotta take drastic measures 🙁

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Also not sure if my hit of Palmer to Saka went through...did it right on deadline didnt see the confirmation. Saka was glitched in my squad with the transfer icon on him

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Bet he did Semenyo to Cherki and Semenyo was actually your differential

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Lmao i would just have to laugh. I already have Cherki though

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      2. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        He has zero Arsenal assets though so my bet is he prioritises that

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          You would think so

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          1. FantasyClub
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            As i said he got Gabriel and Szobo

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      3. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Saka move didnt go through shite!
        Oh well may be a blessing doubt Palmer does anything though

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  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    https://x.com/i/status/2052735267648241901 the Mbappe one lol

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  22. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Most nailed arsenal defender besides gab and saliba?

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  23. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/09/liverpool-v-chelsea-team-news-wirtz-out-isak-a-sub

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