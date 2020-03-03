662
Captain Poll March 3

Vote in the Gameweek 29 captain poll

662 Comments
Share

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has raced into an early lead in the Gameweek 29 captain poll.

You can now cast your vote for the armband either in the footer at the base of this article or on the sidebar of the website.

Despite the surprise blank at Watford last time out, Salah remains the favourite for the upcoming weekend, when Liverpool welcome an obliging Bournemouth defence to Anfield.

The Cherries have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away trips, losing their two most recent league visits to Liverpool 3-0 – exactly the opponent Jurgen Klopp would want after such capitulation at Vicarage Road.

Salah himself has found the net in each of his last four Anfield outings, netting against West Ham, Southampton, Manchester United and Sheffield United.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) has not been quite as reliable, scoring in three of his last four home matches, which may be enough, in combination with his still-recovering ownership, for him to remain behind Salah in the vote.

Also expecting a decent backing for Gameweek 29 is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), whose last FPL outing saw him score twice and register 13 points against Everton.

Thanks to the lack of a fixture in Blank Gameweek 28, the Arsenal man is set for a third successive league outing at home, this time against West Ham.

The Hammers recent away trips have been hard work indeed, conceding a total of nine across the last three, an average of three per game.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has found the net three times in his last two at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) can remain in the captaincy conversation despite a poor defensive showing from him and his team-mates at Watford.

Despite conceding twice against West Ham in Gameweek 27, the right-back still managed to score 10 points, from two assist and maximum bonus.

Facing a side of the Bournemouth defence that has seen some chops and changes between Diego Rico (£4.3m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) recently, could be the opening Alexander-Arnold needs to patrol proceedings at Anfield this weekend.

Also, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) may find himself with an outside shot at the armband for some Fantasy managers as he missed the laboured performance Leicester put on at Norwich last Friday.

On Monday night, he faces an Aston Villa defence that has conceded more shots in the box than any other side this season. Could that be the fuel to rekindle his fire after a long period of underperforming?

Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) may also come into consideration given their recent form.

Each player has registered attacking returns in Wolves’ last two matches and host a Brighton side this weekend without a clean sheet since Gameweek 20.

Joe and David will be discussing the captaincy on our YouTube channel on Tuesday lunch-time while the more detailed Captain Sensible article will come out on Thursday afternoon.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FPL MATCH REPORTS

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

662 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pelle9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA - Egan - Soy
    Salah - Mane - KDB - Barnes
    Vardy Jimenez - Ings

    Button, Lascelles, Taylor, Dendoncker

    0.8M ITB, 1 FT

    Best option ?
    A) Ryan > Patricio
    B) Ryan > Pope
    C) Ings > Jota

    B would mean double Burnley defence, so not sure if that is a good idea with Spurs and Man City up next.

    Appreciate yer thoughts,
    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      C. DCL?

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Take a hit. Barnes to Sarr. Downgrade Ings to Long. Play 3,5,2

      Open Controls
  2. Coaly
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Vardy Rich to Auba Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Wouldnt like to lose Richarlison, Playing as a frontman next to DCL

        Open Controls
      • jayzico
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I would. Every time I see Sarr play it's like he's playing for a different team.

        Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Bottomed

        GTG for this week?

        Hendo
        TAA Stephens Saiss
        Salah KDB Doucoure Sarr
        Auba Firmino Jimenez

        Guaita O'Connell Cantwell Soy

        0 ITB 0 FT (just bought Sarr last night for exact money before he went up)

        Open Controls
      • Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Current thinking here? 1FT 0.3 ITB. Benching headache after my (failed) hit for Perez last week...

        McCarthy
        TAA Lascelles Boly
        Salah Mane KDB Perez
        Ings Jiménez DCL
        //Martin Martial Taylor Rico//

        Thinking Martial downgrade to Saka or something? Frees funds. Won’t have Perez long

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Martial to Bruno.

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I’d save ft

          Open Controls
        3. D.Glynn
            1 min ago

            Id play martial, united on counter is when they are at their best

            Open Controls
        4. Jullepuu
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Jimenez and Vardy to Jota and Auba worth a hit if the dgw is confirmed?

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Would find another way to upgrade Vardy to Auba

              Open Controls
              1. Jullepuu
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  I've tried but I can't see anything better for just a -4. Would need to get rid Robbo or Richarlison basically

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Richarlison to Sarr could solve your problems?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jullepuu
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Yes but I don't want to lose Rich either and then I don't have anyone to replace Barnes with. I really don't want this dgw to happen lol

                        Open Controls
                        1. fusen
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours ago

                          Get rid of Ings

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jullepuu
                              2 hours, 54 mins ago

                              Leaves me with 5.6 for a striker that is supposed to play every week. Not good

                              Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Don't lose Jimenez

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jullepuu
                        3 hours, 5 mins ago

                        I don't want to but Jota could cover his points

                        Open Controls
                  3. jai1212
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Have a choosing dilemma, and here is my team as of now:

                    Leno
                    VVD TAA Bertrand
                    KDB Salah Martial Maddison Traore
                    Vardy Ings

                    Button Saiss Soyuncu Greenwood

                    Should I change the starting 11 or not?

                    Open Controls
                  4. Maddamotha
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Which one? Or save a FT even? 1.8ITB

                    A) Ryan > Pope
                    B) Lundstram > Saiss
                    C) Vardy > Auba
                    D) Smth else?

                    Ryan
                    TAA, Robertson, Soy
                    Salah, De Bruyne, Barnes, Traore
                    Vardy, Jimenez, Ings

                    Button, Dendoncker, Lundstram, Lascelles

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lignja
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Traore to Sarr

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maddamotha
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        Word?

                        Open Controls
                  5. Lignja
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 10 mins ago

                    1ft 0 itb

                    Pope
                    Taa, Robertson, Boly
                    Salah, Kdb, Mount, Barnes
                    Auba, Vardy, Ings

                    Lascales, Rico, Dendoker

                    Im light on Wolves and that is killing in cahs leagues everyone own Jimenez and Ings, looking to get some Wolves and diferential in same time, Ings to Jota good move? Also of dgw confirmed should i get anyone els or Auba, Kdb is fine

                    Open Controls
                  6. FPL Pillars
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 9 mins ago

                    How many City and Arsenal players do you have at the moment?

                    If DG29 becomes reality, how many players from City and Arsenal are you looking to end up up with?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stormbringer22
                        3 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Have KDB. If confirmed, looking at bringing Saka in additionally as a 5th mid since he was going to form part of my re-shuffle anyway.

                        Open Controls
                      • Pep Pig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Currently only got KDB and don't think I'll be ripping up my team for Auba

                        Open Controls
                      • ManUnitedComeBack
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 5 mins ago

                        I have KdB and Auba. I'm not sure if I will being in anyone else, maybe someone instead of Perez but unlikely. Captaincy will then be Auba probably.

                        Open Controls
                      • dbeck
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 4 mins ago

                        KDB and Ederson, can’t fit Auba in without loosing Robbo so will avoid

                        Open Controls
                      • noquarternt
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Nearly everyone will have KDB and then a lot will have Auba as well.

                        A few punts on Pepe and Saka and that’ll probably be it.

                        Open Controls
                      • jia you jia you
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Just KdB, if it happens it will flatter to deceive anyway I reckon. Depends on whether Vardy is fit or not really I guess as to whether I'd get Auba.

                        Open Controls
                      • Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Currently have 0 and it might stay like that.

                        Only considering Auba & KDB.

                        Open Controls
                        1. kennethrhcp
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 58 mins ago

                          ^this

                          will prob only end up with Auba (in for Vardy)

                          Open Controls
                      • Holmes (specialist in failu…
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Have 2, will go with 2.

                        Those going for FH31 have the luxury to take couple of punts

                        Open Controls
                      • FOO FIGHTER
                          2 hours, 51 mins ago

                          Do not have KDB but will get Auba should DGW29 happen.

                          Open Controls
                      • G Banger
                        • 1 Year
                        3 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Afternoon team...

                        Hendo
                        Sais TAA Stephens
                        H.Barnes Mane Salah (C) KDB
                        Vardy Jiminez DCL
                        (Button Soy Lascelles Hayden)

                        If DGW is confirmed would you:

                        Soy + Vardy => Taylor + Auba?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rinseboy
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          nice moves

                          Open Controls
                        2. HarryB29
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 29 mins ago

                          If you can afford those moves with that team then your value must be like 108 or something

                          Open Controls
                          1. G Banger
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 14 mins ago

                            106.8

                            Open Controls
                      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 hours, 5 mins ago

                        Must not get distracted by DGW29
                        Must not get distracted by DGW29
                        Must not get distracted by DGW29

                        Open Controls
                        1. jia you jia you
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          yup it's irrelevant!
                          it's irrelevant
                          irrelevant

                          Open Controls
                        2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Do you already have Arsenal or City players?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 30 mins ago

                            Just KDB

                            Not sure I really want any more - next 3 FT's are targeted at Hendo, Lundstram, Ings > Pope, Doherty, DCL to give 7 starters for BGW31, who also have nice fixtures or form either side of 31

                            I don't think I'd bother with Vardy > Auba for a hit, just have to take it on the chin if that turns out to have been the golden ticket

                            Open Controls
                            1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 27 mins ago

                              Ive got 0 right now.

                              And getting KDB/Auba means selling Salah or Mane or Bruno.

                              Open Controls
                      • doyeon
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 4 mins ago

                        With 10 GWs to go, what is your current OR and what would you be happy to finish with come the end of GW38?

                        I'm currently 25k and would be happy with a top 10k finish.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rinseboy
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          58k, hoping for a top 10k finish

                          Open Controls
                        2. Jarvish Scott Talent
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Currently around 60k - I'd probably accept scraping the top 50k and forgetting about this season as has been a bit of a grind.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 57 mins ago

                            What do you think Jarvish is DGW29 very likely now?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 56 mins ago

                              Sounds like it doesn't it 🙂

                              Open Controls
                              1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                Yes it does but the delay in announcing it is not helping.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                  Hopefully we will put out of our misery soon!

                                  Open Controls
                        3. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 33 mins ago

                          257k currently.

                          Ill be happy with Top 50k.

                          Open Controls
                        4. jia you jia you
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 33 mins ago

                          lol not so humble brag 😉
                          I'd be happy with top 100k the way this season has played out!

                          Open Controls
                        5. Respons#1
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 32 mins ago

                          I'm currently 6k, happy with 1k finish.

                          Open Controls
                          1. kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                            16k to 6k in 2 weeks nice!

                            3,005 last season is a great finish. don't be too unhappy if you beat that but miss out on top 1k

                            fair play

                            Open Controls
                            1. Respons#1
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 34 mins ago

                              Thanks! 3k is ok but must aim for 1k, don't know if/when the opportunity will arise again 😉

                              Open Controls
                        6. GreennRed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                          53K. I'd be happy enough with top 1 😉

                          Open Controls
                        7. CRO KLOPP
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                          33 k atm
                          Top 10 k

                          Open Controls
                        8. bitm2007
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          Currently 25k obviously want to go higher, but the aim at the start of the season was to better my best ever finish of 27k so I'd be happy as long as I manage that.

                          Open Controls
                        9. kennethrhcp
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          Gmwk 22: 835,141
                          Now: 304,129
                          Finish: I'd happily take to 100k was having a terrible season

                          Open Controls
                        10. Mingo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          I'm inside top 5k. I'd be happy to finish where I am to be honest. However I've been 675 at one point this season so outside top 1k from here would be a bit disappointing.

                          Open Controls
                        11. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          Moved up 500 000 places this week to 1 903004 which means I could get to P1 in less than 4 weeks but in reality it may take 9.

                          Open Controls
                          1. kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                            that's the spirit!!!! 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                              🙂

                              Open Controls
                        12. Tonyawesome69
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          45k but since GW10 I've been fluctuating under 100k and can't seem to break into 10k.

                          Open Controls
                        13. DA Minnion
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 26 mins ago

                          30 K . Top 20 K

                          Open Controls
                        14. gribude
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 23 mins ago

                          12k, aimed third top 1.5k but because of Bruno new goal is top 5k

                          Open Controls
                        15. Jullepuu
                            2 hours, 22 mins ago

                            Just in the top 10k. No other aim than to win my mini league. I'm currently fourth with 6 people not far behind me

                            Open Controls
                          • Easy Cheesy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            2 hours, 21 mins ago

                            26k atm. First season so hoping for top 100k.

                            Open Controls
                            1. One Wheels Enough
                                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                3K happy to finish on that...

                                Open Controls
                                1. One Wheels Enough
                                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                    Although have finished 58th in the past but have only got bb and fh left so unlikely to match that

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Rinseboy
                              • 8 Years
                              3 hours, 4 mins ago

                              What would do here? 2FTS 1.9 ITB.
                              Struggling!

                              Henderson
                              TAA Stevens Boly
                              KDB Mane Salah Barnes
                              Ings Jimi DCL
                              Pope Stephens Mooy Fernandez

                              Open Controls
                              1. dbeck
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                                380k, hard season. finished top 5k last year. Still hoping to get top 100k

                                Open Controls
                                1. dbeck
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                  Replay fail to above post

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Rinseboy
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                  thanks?>!

                                  Open Controls
                              2. dbeck
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                Wait on the doubles news but I like Boly or Stevens to Doherty

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rinseboy
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                  thanks good idea that

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Mr_Barbs
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 4 mins ago

                              1FT this week. 4.3 itb. Any worth a shot?

                              A) Soyuncu/OConnell > Doherty/Alonso
                              B) Fleck > Sarr
                              C) Ings > Auba
                              D) Maupay > DCL
                              E) Save

                              McCarthy
                              TAA, VVD, Soyuncu, OConnell
                              KDB, Salah, Bruno, Barnes
                              Jota, Ings

                              McGovern, Fleck, Kiko, Maupay

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rinseboy
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                                C looks good

                                Open Controls
                            4. Joey Barton and Friends
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              3 hours, 3 mins ago

                              If Chelsea win tonight will Pool then have a game in 31?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rinseboy
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                                yes, everyone hoping for a Chelsea win later!

                                Open Controls
                                1. El Presidente
                                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                                    Not happening

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Wild Rover
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                                  Yup

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                                  Yes indeedy - Palace at home.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Joey Barton and Friends
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                                    Very spicy. Definitely be tuning in for that

                                    Open Controls
                                4. bitm2007
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                                  Yes it's out best chance of getting a full 11 out in GW31 without using FH or taking hits.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. kennethrhcp
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                    im resigned to not putting out 11

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                      Is this because you are keeping your FH or have already used it?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. kennethrhcp
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                        keeping it. can't see there being too many fixtures (could be wrong). Will make proper plans end of this week.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Reacher
                                          • 9 Years
                                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                          Ill be using it as I am chasing in my ML and running out of time, plus still have my WC and BB

                                          Open Controls
                                  2. Kopkloppers
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                    HAVING 11 IN GW31 IS FINE BUT NO wc WHAT WILL THAT LEAVE YOU WITH?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. kennethrhcp
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                      CAPSLOCK on

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Kopkloppers
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                        Whoops! Sorry.

                                        Open Controls
                              2. cescpistols111
                                • 4 Years
                                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                                What would you do with this team? 1FT, 0.7 ITB. Planning FH GW31 and WC GW32.

                                Thinking Alli + Rico -> Pepe + Hanley for a -4 hit.

                                McCarthy McGovern
                                Robertson Stevens Lascelles Kabasele Rico
                                Salah KDB Alli Barnes Cantwell
                                Vardy Jimenez Ings

                                Open Controls
                              3. Rinseboy
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                                Is Ings fit? what was the reason for the benching on the weekend?
                                If I know he is fit and starting against Newcastle, gotta hold surley?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Reacher
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                                  Ill be waiting on the presser

                                  Open Controls
                                2. g40steve
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                                  Swapped for Jota anyways.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Rinseboy
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                                    gotta say am tempted by the same

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                      If fit ill hold for Newc as I expect returns from that fixture, Jota looks a good move after

                                      Open Controls
                                3. FOO FIGHTER
                                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                    Carrying an injury.

                                    His minutes will keep on being managed.

                                    Open Controls
                                4. Reacher
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                                  After my lucky 7pts from Aurier at the weekend I have decided its time to ship him for Sheff Utd defensive cover

                                  Question is who is the best option??

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. kennethrhcp
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    2 hours, 50 mins ago

                                    depends on money needed elsewhere. all decent options imo

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. kennethrhcp
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 50 mins ago

                                      *except Lund now

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 47 mins ago

                                      Money no object just need to decide which of the back 4 may offer best attacking returns

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Rinseboy
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                                    Stevens if fit is the man

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 46 mins ago

                                      Yeah if fit he is winning, altho I am considering Baldock as main ML rival has Stevens

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                    • 6 Years
                                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                                    I think they will struggle to keep CSs in upcoming games, would try some other team.

                                    Baldock/Stevens if you have to. Doherty/Pereira had too much space Vs Norwich, so Baldock could be better.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                                      Cheers but not got the funds for the 2 premium option you mention

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                        • 6 Years
                                        2 hours, 39 mins ago

                                        Then Egan can work. Bolt/Saiss/Stephens from other teams.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                                      Sorry misread your reply, thanks for this Holmes

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                                    Only next two look good for Sheffield.

                                    Stevens or Baldock will be my picks.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Reacher
                                      • 9 Years
                                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                                      Agreed but time running out and main ML rivals have 2 Sheff U defenders

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        2 hours, 38 mins ago

                                        I would only get one if you're defending then.

                                        No point getting if you're chasing them.

                                        Open Controls
                                5. Fit_to_drop
                                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                                    Hendo
                                    TAA Stephens Saiss
                                    Salah KDB Doucoure Sarr
                                    Auba Firmino Jimenez

                                    Guaita O'Connell Cantwell Soy

                                    0 ITB 0 FT (just bought Sarr last night for exact money before he went up)

                                    GTG?

                                    Open Controls
                                  • g40steve
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                                    GTG for weekend?

                                    McCarthy

                                    Trent, Robbo, Soy
                                    Salah, Sarr, Bruno, KDB
                                    Jota, Jimenez, Vardy

                                    Pope, Boly, Maddison, Taylor

                                    .9

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fit_to_drop
                                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                        The 'GTG' squad seems to be out of action today!

                                        Ive gone for Wolves over Soy in my team above

                                        Feel free to look at mine and critique

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. g40steve
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                          Cheers, thinking possibly the same.

                                          Open Controls
                                    2. Corgzzzz
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      2 hours, 44 mins ago

                                      If Vardy does not play tonight....is that a good thing or a bad thing for owners ???

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                                        • 5 Years
                                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                                        Already ruled out of tonight I think

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                                          1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                          No leaked team news going to help either as he plays on Monday...

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Corgzzzz
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                            Well if he has been ruled out for the cup game and dont play till Monday v Villa that has got to be a good thing as Roger's said it was a slight strain.

                                            Open Controls
                                      3. kamdaraji
                                        • 10 Years
                                        2 hours, 42 mins ago

                                        DGW or not?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                          • 6 Years
                                          2 hours, 41 mins ago

                                          Here I come...

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Hakim Ziyech
                                          • 1 Year
                                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                                          DGW can sorck my banana. Idgaf

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Hakim Ziyech
                                            • 1 Year
                                            2 hours, 26 mins ago

                                            Ban!

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. kamdaraji
                                              • 10 Years
                                              2 hours, 25 mins ago

                                              No ban

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Hakim Ziyech
                                                • 1 Year
                                                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                                                🙁

                                                Open Controls
                                      4. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                                        In the midst of DGW madness I have this boring decision to make

                                        Start one from each:

                                        A) Hendo (NOR)
                                        B) McCarthy (NEW)

                                        1) Stevens (NOR)
                                        2) Stephens (NEW)

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Fit_to_drop
                                            2 hours, 10 mins ago

                                            Very hard pick. The double up looks a risky play though with such a knife edge call.

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. MSTRKRFTSMN
                                          • 6 Years
                                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                          Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal v city could be rearranged to wed 11th..... making this gw29 a potential dgwk?

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. marko_v_111
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                          Martial....So good he needs to be on the Captain List twice..hahaa

                                          Open Controls
                                        4. CroatianHammer
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          18 mins ago

                                          Wanted Berg at Spurs, but short 0.1 if I'm selling Jorgy. So, leaving it off until the full FA results are known. I'm well set for GW29 and fancy Lordstram to get a shot at starting again - against Norwich it seems like he'd cause havoc in the middle. Will put him as Sub #1 for now, finalise the team nearer the day.

                                          Pope
                                          TAA, Doherty, Stephens
                                          Salah, KdB, Fernandes, Mané (C)
                                          Ings, Ayew, Martinelli.

                                          Open Controls

                                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.