Vote in the Gameweek 29 captain poll

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has raced into an early lead in the Gameweek 29 captain poll.

Despite the surprise blank at Watford last time out, Salah remains the favourite for the upcoming weekend, when Liverpool welcome an obliging Bournemouth defence to Anfield.

The Cherries have conceded at least twice in four of their last five away trips, losing their two most recent league visits to Liverpool 3-0 – exactly the opponent Jurgen Klopp would want after such capitulation at Vicarage Road.

Salah himself has found the net in each of his last four Anfield outings, netting against West Ham, Southampton, Manchester United and Sheffield United.

Sadio Mané (£12.4m) has not been quite as reliable, scoring in three of his last four home matches, which may be enough, in combination with his still-recovering ownership, for him to remain behind Salah in the vote.

Also expecting a decent backing for Gameweek 29 is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), whose last FPL outing saw him score twice and register 13 points against Everton.

Thanks to the lack of a fixture in Blank Gameweek 28, the Arsenal man is set for a third successive league outing at home, this time against West Ham.

The Hammers recent away trips have been hard work indeed, conceding a total of nine across the last three, an average of three per game.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has found the net three times in his last two at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) can remain in the captaincy conversation despite a poor defensive showing from him and his team-mates at Watford.

Despite conceding twice against West Ham in Gameweek 27, the right-back still managed to score 10 points, from two assist and maximum bonus.

Facing a side of the Bournemouth defence that has seen some chops and changes between Diego Rico (£4.3m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m) recently, could be the opening Alexander-Arnold needs to patrol proceedings at Anfield this weekend.

Also, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) may find himself with an outside shot at the armband for some Fantasy managers as he missed the laboured performance Leicester put on at Norwich last Friday.

On Monday night, he faces an Aston Villa defence that has conceded more shots in the box than any other side this season. Could that be the fuel to rekindle his fire after a long period of underperforming?

Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) may also come into consideration given their recent form.

Each player has registered attacking returns in Wolves’ last two matches and host a Brighton side this weekend without a clean sheet since Gameweek 20.

