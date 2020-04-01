106
Opinion April 1

Living in a socially distant world without FPL

It is hard to believe we have endured only three weeks without Fantasy Premier League in our lives.

Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, March 9 feels like forever ago, the last remnants of a forgotten world we once knew.

Since then, football across the continent has come to a standstill and our favourite past-time has been put on hold.

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, most of us have been confined to our homes, and without FPL, there is not too much to fill our spare time with.

The last few weekends have been surreal, to say the least. Days which should have been adrenaline-filled football marathons were flat and uneventful.

Defensive returns continue for Burnley as Ritchie plays out-of-position

I’d give anything for a 0-0 between Newcastle and Burnley on a Saturday afternoon right now. It goes without saying that I’d take six-goal thriller with huge hauls for my players but I’d even take a bad FPL Gameweek if you offered it to me right now.

Even though the 3pm matches have not been kind to me this season, I still miss that bitter feeling of disappointment and injustice when all my clean sheets are wiped out and everybody else blanks. I miss feeling like the world owes me something because of my poor FPL decisions. Anything would be better than feeling nothing on a Saturday afternoon.

Honestly, I still cannot work out what people who don’t like sports do with their Saturdays. What is that day for, if not for Callum Wilson inexplicably wiping out your clean sheet at 4:45 pm?

It’s actually got to the point when I don’t even know when Saturdays are anymore. Just like the Christmas holidays, the days have blended into one continuous stream of consciousness, minus the endless supply of food, booze and football. It’s Christmas without all the good bits, basically.

I’ve tried my best to fill the void with Football Manager, FIFA, rewatching my DVD of Germany 1-5 England again and again, but it’s not quite the same. They’ll do for now, though.

I must say that I have been using this opportunity to give myself a little breather from the football where possible though.

I appreciate the dynamic is slightly different for those of us at FFS. FPL is still out favourite hobby but a bit of time off work is always welcome in moderation. So, if I do get a chance to switch off from the football, perhaps in an international break, I usually take it – if nothing else to preserve my love of football. Distance makes the heart grow stronger, after all.

My children have been doing a good job of making sure I get that breather from football, although they don’t realise they’re doing it!

Now that the country’s schools and pre-schools are closed, my wife and I are having to balance two very high-maintenance girls, aged three and two, with our lives in self-isolation. If you remember the way Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane used to interact on the football pitch, and the mass brawls they sparked, my children are like that but with more projectile pizza.

Unfortunately, I and the rest of the FFS team do not count as key workers so we’re stuck with the kids for the duration. Maybe if Boris Johnson were to get into FPL that might change. We’ll have to see.

It does mean I’m probably slightly less bored than I would have been if I didn’t have children, and I’m sure there are plenty of readers out there who feel the same right now!

Either way, I’ve still had to kill some time in the evenings.

I recently discovered that my wife had never seen Ocean’s Eleven so, once I’d overcome my shock, I sat her down in front of the whole trilogy. Nothing comes for free, of course, so I was subjected to the Pitch Perfect films as recompense. The first one is entertaining enough, but the second and third are nothing short of absolute trash. Bring back Adam DeVine!

Outside of this tactical game of Netflix tennis with the Mrs, I’ve been catching up on my reading and a spot of fiction writing. I had actually made a New Year’s resolution to get through the backlog of books I’d purchased/borrowed/picked up in the stalls at National Trust properties so I’ve got plenty of stock in-house.

If there’s anyone out there stuck for a book to read right now, I’ve included the ones I’ve finished so far in 2020 below. As some of you may know, I’m a bit of a science fiction enthusiast, so apologies if nothing from my recommendations sounds interesting enough!

  • ‘Carrie’ by Stephen King
  • ‘1984’ by George Orwell (re-read)
  • ‘Flashforward’ by Robert J. Sawyer
  • ‘Children of Time’ by Adrian Tchaikovsky
  • ‘Space: 1999 – The Final Revolution’ by William Latham
  • ‘Military Intelligence Blunders’ by Colonel John Hughes-Wilson
  • ‘The Martian’ by Andy Weir
  • ‘The Neutronium Alchemist’ by Peter F. Hamilton (currently re-reading)

If you have any book recommendations you think we would like, let the us and the community know in the comments section. Alternatively, if you’ve ever enjoyed any of the books mentioned above, get in touch too.

I’m also interested to hear what you are all doing generally, especially as you adapt to life in the world of social distancing. How are you filling the football void and have you taken up any new hobbies?

I’d like to finish by thanking those of you who have stuck with us despite the complete lack of real football going on at the moment – we appreciate your support!

It has been a strange time for FFS recently but having our core readers stick with us is great to see.

We’re currently running a World Cup of FPL so make sure you’re casting your votes and having your say in the comments section, and there’s plenty of YouTube content both already on our channel and in the production pipeline.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Breaking bad
    The Wire

    Which one is better ?

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      The Wire, not remotely close.

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      I found breaking bad easier to watch if I’m being honest

      Loved S1 of the wire but it was a bit of a slog to get through the other series at times

      Whereas breaking bad was pretty consistent throughout

      Haven’t watched either in years mind you so might be different now, not sure which has agree better

      The Sopranos was the greatest TV show in history anyways

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        *aged better

        Open Controls
    3. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      The Wire.

      BB is amazing and is my #2, but at the end of the day, it's just about how Mr. Chips becomes Scarface. The Wire is about so much more and more realistic.

      Open Controls
    4. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      First thing I did was to watch BB.
      I hadn't watched BB or The Wire before, and they were both top of my list.
      I devoured BB and enjoyed it so much that I went straight onto El Camino and am now midway through S4 of BCS.
      BB is obvs a little dates with phone tech and police surveillance, but still an awesome watch.

      The Wire is next up though.

      Open Controls
    5. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      I can understand why people prefer Breaking Bad as it’s probably more entertaining but I can’t look past the Wire. It’s a modern day Dickensian masterpiece. Nothing quite like it.

      Open Controls
    6. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Both are awesome. The Wire is better.

      Open Controls
    7. Nightcrawler
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Breaking bad is the best of all time

      Wire 2nd

      Open Controls
    8. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Both equally the same for me, so both aint a waste of time. If you want something different like a mini series. Chernobyl is the one.

      Although I am just waiting calmly for Fargo on Netflix this month 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Fargo was brilliant - all three series of it - I was taken by suprise by how much I enjoyed each of them

        Chernobyl was very enjoyable also

        The Leftovers by Damon Lindelof is one of GOATs - hard to separate it & The Sopranos, albeit they're different shows from different times

        Open Controls
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I absolutely agree. I deeply love Fargo 😆 & how every season is different from the other. Heard alot about The Sopranos & one I would like to see soon, great appraisals too.

          The Leftovers is now on my wishlist 🙂 along with SneakyPete

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            The bar scene with Hanzee in Season 2!

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_pXo4n3PHs

            Open Controls
    9. la boneza
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Both amazing.

      Ozark isn't far behind now after Season3 if anyone hasn't bitten into it yet...

      Open Controls
    10. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Breaking Bad a more exciting first watch through.

      The Wire has much higher rewatchability though which for me is a sign that its a better series that doesnt rely as much on twists and cliff hangers.

      Both are great though, so just watch both and enjoy two great series.

      Open Controls
    11. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Scandal. I have had series 1 of the Wire in my cupboard for ages and haven't yet watched because my wife hasn't shown interest. I know many of you would tell me to get rid - but this is what you get for marrying someone hotter than you 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Jonny HOW SON?
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Get rid 😛

        Open Controls
    12. WALOR
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Can't believe how off-base this discussion is - "Chuck" is the best series by far.

      Open Controls
    13. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Breaking Bad for me.

      I just couldn't get into The Wire, even though I gave it 2 or 3 seasons before putting it down and not going back.

      Breaking Bad one of my favourite ever TV shows.

      Open Controls
    14. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Both are too long for my liking.

      Open Controls
    15. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      The Wire has gone from Netflix!?!?!!
      What the...

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Panic over it's on Sky!
        Phew.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Viva TV. Plenty of movie and TV streams and downloads but you need to do a bit of searching. Need good AV too. Found Maradona doc on it. Highly recommended.

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Hasnt it always been on HBO?

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Yup

          Open Controls
    16. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers all for the feedback and suggesstions!

      Open Controls
    17. CARROW ROAD
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Tough one! Breaking bad for me

      Open Controls
    18. CARROW ROAD
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      If you like the wire then check out the shield (currently on All 4 - available via Sky)

      Open Controls
    19. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Breaking Bad by miles

      Open Controls
    20. AnyLaporteinastorm
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wire all day

      Open Controls
    21. onceuponatyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Breaking Bad.

      The Wire is phenomenal too, but season 5 is such a drop off in quality to the previous four, where as BB is so consistently excellent.

      Open Controls
  2. Annie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Was this intentional?

    “I’m giving myself a bit of a breather from football where possible
    I must say that I have been using this opportunity to give myself a little breather from the football where possible though.”

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Sort of yes! The above text is the caption attached to the photo but in some browsers the text is so big it looks like it’s part of the copy! I’ll probably just remove it to avoid it looking like a typo!

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Ah thought so, nice article btw!

        Open Controls
  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    At least throughout this testing time we still have the instiution that is BBC Sport Gossip - some clinkers up there today:

    Manchester United are preparing a bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 20, with France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, set to leave Old Trafford and go the other way. (Star)

    The Red Devils could be forced into paying Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 31, a £1.1m annual loyalty fee when he returns from his loan spell at Inter Milan. (Sun)

    Everton are planning huge summer bids for Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, and Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 29. (90min.com)

    Meanwhile, the Toffees are using video conferencing service Zoom to stay in touch with team-mates and medical staff, with injured France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, set to talk to his surgeon on the platform. (Guardian)

    Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, 32, has defended his comments where he compared Chelsea striker and his France team-mate Olivier Giroud, 33, to a 'go kart' on an Instagram live session. (Marca)

    Arsenal are interested in Ivory Coast siblings, midfielder Hamed Traore, 20, who is on loan at Sassuolo from Empoli, and his brother Amad, 17, a winger at Atalanta. (90min.com)

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/gossip

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      So based on the last few days transfer speculation, we have the following Man Utd lineup for next season (whenever that is!)

      In:Sancho, De Ligt, Auba
      Out: Pogba, Alexis, Lingard, Pereira, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo, Jones, Ighalo

      -----------------DDG-------------------
      AWB, Maguire, De Ligt, Williams
      -----------Fred, Tommers------------
      ---------------Bruno--------------------
      --Sancho-----------------Rashford--
      ----------------Auba---------------------

      That's one more CM away from being a massive step forwards - and even at that Fred & McTominay have made a lot of progress this season, much better players now than 12 months ago

      Decent backup for most positions too:

      Romero
      Dalot, Lindelol, Axel, Shaw
      Matic, Gomes
      Martial, James, Chong
      Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. FPLGraham
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yes I’m sure all other decent European clubs will just sit back and allow Man Utd to acquire De Ligt and Sancho whether they’re in the CL or not...

        Briefings to journos aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. Don’t do this to yourself!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          It is "somewhat" tougue in cheek, believe me 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ooh that looks nice. Auba over Martial would be some upgrade.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Auba to utd rumours still persist - he makes more sense than Kane as a signing, better player, cheaper, and will be finished sooner to allow Greenwood step up in a couple of seasons

          https://www.teamtalk.com/news/arsenal-man-utd-van-persie-repeat-huge-aubameyang-bid

          Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      How do Everton know they will have the money for all this? Quite arrogant of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Ardavan Farhad Moshiri (Persian: اردوان فرهاد ﻣﺸﻴﺮى‎; born 18 May 1955) is a British-Iranian businessman and investor who resides in Monaco.[3] Moshiri owns and has shares in numerous steel and energy companies in the UK and Russia, as well as a 77.2% stake in Everton F.C.[4]

        Net worth US$1.9 billion (Feb 2020)[2]

        Open Controls
    3. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Come to Utd De Lit

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        De Light

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        He's had a bad first seasons at Juve by all accounts & I think they are mad interested in Pogba so there could be both a push & a pull there

        Koulibaly & Skriniar two other good CB options

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Deutschland 83 is worth a look. Deutschland 86 not too bad but I preferred 83. Both on All 4 app, free with ads.

          I liked The Americans because I live that era. Stretches belief at times and I know no-one else that liked it so much.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Reply fail!

            Open Controls
  4. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    If I recommend books, how are you going to get hold of them?

    I recommend the game Terraforming Mars on the Steam platform, not a perfect implementation but good enough, with plenty of tactical depth.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      eBay and Kindle have been really helpful for procuring books right now! You’re not the first to recommend that game to me actually so will definitely have to check it out 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        It isn't a quick game. At first try the solo game just get to grips. Ignore trying to complete in 14 generations, just get used to the cards. Then try to get on or set up 2 hour games (per person). You don't have to use all of it but there is a hard 'time out' clock, very frustrating if you're near the end. As a beginner, you'll need to read cards. Also bugs/ crashes occasionally occur, so time to rejoin is needed.

        Boardgamearena.com is getting busy, some good shorter games on there.

        I should read my Simon Jordan book that I asked for rather than playing those.

        Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours ago

      In Norwich we're very lucky - have a great local shop called the Book Hive and they are posting for free (so help them out if you prefer an independent retailer).
      Love the board game recommendation. I've been playing Jaws (board game version) and Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective (thankfully we can play them as a 2 in our house). Both excellent in very different ways. Zatu is the place I usually buy from - again they retail out of our local area, but are quite reasonable for prices.

      Open Controls
    3. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Have read probably 10 books so far this year, in the last 2 weeks alone 4 of them 🙂

      Phule's Company (Robert Asprin) (re-read)
      Thieves of Faith (Richard Doetsch)
      McNally's Alibi (L.Sanders/V.Lardo)
      The Venetian Betrayal (Steve Berry)

      Now on my 5th book in the last 2 weeks - One Good Deed)

      Also playing online Scrabble ...

      Open Controls
    4. On the Shoulders of Giants
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Some local book shops are still offering a mail order service (e.g. Barnsley Book Vault) in order to pay the rent. Amazon can survive on their own for a while I am sure 😉

      I've just ordered a stack of Asimov's Foundation books 🙂 I last read them over 30 years ago, so looking forward to revisiting them.

      Note: I see Richard has already mentioned Indi book shops. Well done, sir 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is it really only 3 weeks without FPL in our lives, it feels like more than three months.

    I've been doing an hours work each morning (before anybody else is out and about), then working from home for the rest of the daylight hours, before watching a couple of hours of TV in the evening. The works going to run out soon however, so I will then be climbing the walls because I can't do any of the actives I normally do, watch live sport, photography, play golf, visit/go out with friends and relatives, coast walks with friends, go on holiday etc.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      It does feel like forever doesn’t it! What have you been watching in your evenings? Sorry to hear that you’re missing out on so many activities out of the house. Got any ideas on how you’ll fill the time?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        I've got a TV entertainment pass so have been watching shows on their like NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles, Madam Secretary, The Rookie. I haven't played any computer games for years, I might get the latest version of Football Manager and give that another go to fill the time.

        Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Feeling your pain mate, I’m furloughed from work right now so can’t do anything even if I wanted to.

      I’m not one for sitting in and watching box sets, I’m really struggling being house bound all day, I went to bed at 8pm last night just because I was so bored!

      I know people have real problems right now, but still doesn’t make it any easier.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Sorry your struggling with boredom, I'm not surprised that so many people have signed up as NHS volunteers we need to do something to fill our days.

        Open Controls
    3. SteveWOLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I've just brought a SNES so I'm going to switch to that for some of the evenings

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        I loved SNES. Mario Kart etc. Pure gameplay.

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I haven't played computer games for year, so had to look up what an SNES is. Is a games console a better option for gaming than a PC these days ?

        Open Controls
        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Not really!

          It depends what you have. Lots of the most popular games are available across both platforms, there's very huge exclusives but there are some.

          My recommendation is play on what you feel more comfortable to play on, or the same platform your friends play on if you are into multiplayer.

          I have PS4 and a PC that can handle games but I pretty much solely game on PS4 because I just prefer controllers and most of my mates play on PS4.

          From a cost perspective though it's much cheaper to buy a console than it is to get a PC.

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Thanks, I've already got the PC so I give that a try.

            Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I've got Football Manager 2008, is the latest version of that game (2020) the best footie management game out there ?

      Open Controls
      1. SteveWOLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        I used to be a massive gamer but I don’t have lots of time to play (usually) and i can’t be bothered to get owned by 12 year olds on call of duty so I’ve just gone back to old school

        Open Controls
  6. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Counterfeit World (Simulacron-3) by Dan Galouye.

    Great book. Read it.

    Open Controls
  7. MyPrettyPony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hope you're well, David.

    I've been finishing off King's bibliography too, with Needful Things and The Shining this week. A colleague also recommend Linwood Barclay, who I didn't think would be my style but I've enjoyed.

    Separately and obviously for the future, TopMarx was in contact and mentioned that we should organise another charity tournament when things finally return to normal, so keep me in mind to sort that in due course.

    Open Controls
  8. Big Bambora
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    An excellent book about Shin Dong - Hyuk entitled Escape from camp 14 by Blaine Harden.

    This is a true story about a guy who was born in a North Korean labour camp and remains the only person to have ever escaped from one. It examines his core values having been brought up in such an environment where survival is the only name of the game. It also tells of his extreme struggles in forging new relationships in the outside world due to his inability to trust anyone in his new life.

    Somewhat harrowing but an absolute must read to comprehend the disgusting regime which exists in North Korea.

    Open Controls
  9. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    https://www.pdfdrive.com/category/11

    Not saying they're great books but plenty of free books in the standard version above, plenty of education topics covered too including technology.

    I liked Friday Night Lights, read before I lived in the US for a couple of years and gave me an appreciation, if not an understanding, of American Football. That's not saying the movie or TV series are good, each to their own.

    A well recommended book which disappointed was The Miracle of Castel di Sangro though that's probably because I don't read much anymore and didn't read it over a short period of time. It's about an Italian lower tier team that made it to Serie B.

    I loved Denis Bergkamp's biography Stillness and Speed. He's my favourite Premier League Player, maybe just my favourite ever player, so I'll say another case of each to their own. It's not a page turner, but a fascinating look into his insight into football, for me a man with football OCD always looking to improve and has good stories about Cruyff and the Ajax board.

    Open Controls
  10. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    For those interested I'm doing my first lucky dip fpl game via my fpl twitter @fplrichard today.

    Basically a random gameweek from a previous season is selected and you have to back 3 of 5 players listed. The rest is explained there but it's just a bit of fun. Not much skill but 2 a week to pass the time! Feel free to join in.

    Open Controls
  11. HamezMace
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone playing fantasy championship manager 01/02?

    Share some teams?

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Didn't get the email so I guess I didn't do it in time. Pick Ian Harte and the rest is easy

      Open Controls
  12. Nickemon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I read quite a bit. Here are a couple of recommendations:

    • The Escape Artists by Neal Bascomb. WWI setting, true story, POW’s. Exciting and fascinating!

    • 1793 by Niklas Dag och natt. Set in 1793 (!) in Stockholm, Sweden. Murder, evil and at the same time a feeling of ”this could’ve happened!”.

    • The Boys in the boat by Daniel James Brown. True story about rowing and the Olympics 1936. Outstanding read! Highly recommended!

    Open Controls
  13. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    The Covid19 death toll keeps increasing - it's already starting to converge on some of the most lethal & tragic causes of fatalities in the world 🙁

    Deaths by cause January 1st - March 25th 2020:

    Abortion: 9,913,702
    Communicable Diseases: 3,252,658
    Cancer: 2,057,752
    Smoking: 1,252,504
    HIV/AIDs: 421,190
    Traffic Fatalities: 338,215
    Suicides: 268,676
    Malaria: 245,760
    Seasonal Flu: 121,812
    Childbirth: 77,443

    Covid19 - 43,725 deaths* as of 12pm today

    *Some were in Nov'19/Dec'19 but still probably close to 40,000 deaths this year

    Sourced from "Health" section on https://www.worldometers.info/

    Open Controls
    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Abortion? As in the death of the woman in the process or the unborn foetus? A bit of a weird one 🙂

      For what its worth. Pro-choice here 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Its actually the count of abortions: https://www.worldometers.info/abortions/

        Open Controls
        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Cool - sorry, I thought it was the product of those crazy pro-life campaign groups. Interesting info MBP

          Open Controls
        2. Hot Toddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          51 mins ago

          If that's accurate, wow, absolutely disgusting.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Malnutrition must be somewhere around the top I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        2020 Year to date there is a tragic 2020 death toll of 1.9 million children under 5 (1,904,936) in the Health section summary

        I think starvation & hunger might be a big driver among those tragic deaths - it links to unicef's website: https://data.unicef.org/

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No heart disease in there.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Stroke, Heart Disease, Pulmonary diseases & other members of the top 10 drivers of 2019 world mortatllity rates aren't measured on Worldometers health section - presumably due to sourcing issues

        But in 2019 Heart Disease killed over 9,000,000 people worldwide - so that's somewhere in the region of 2,250,000 deaths 2020 year to date

        Stroke & Pulmonary diseases were similarly tragic causes of huge amounts of fatalities, but weren't as high as heart disease

        Open Controls
    4. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      563 more in the UK today

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's tragic - hopefully we can start to see some sort of slow down or stabilising in the number of cases and number of fatalities in the very short term

        Was also just re-looking at the Health section link above again & Seasonal Flu death toll now at 121,945 year to date, 132 of which in just the last two hours since the original link 🙁

        Hopefully we can take more stringent additional economic & social actions to reduce the impacts of Covid19 so that it doesn't start to approach the death tolls of the seasonal flu

        Open Controls
  14. Disco Stu
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Fifty(Yes, 50) million people died of the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 with 500 million catching it(!/4 of the Earth's population at the time). This is what we could possibly be looking at if we don't social distance and if they do not come up with a vaccine quicker than the usual 12 - 18 months to develop one. That will eclipse all of those numbers put together. This thing is not a joke. Of all of the things on that list only HIV/Aids, and Seasonal Flu are contagious and can be spread from human to human.

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Totally agree - we can't allow Covid19 to cause fatalities at the same rate as the seasonal flu (it has already caused nearly a third as many fatalities as seasonal flu this year)

      The Spanish Flu must also have been a terrifying time to be alive - certain sources I had seen even estimated the death toll as high as 100 million people in a year which is shocking

      Were the proportions of the world's male population being involved in World War 1 & worldwide standards of health care contributing factors on the death tolls & infection rates of that Spanish Flu pandemic?

      The American Journal of Epidemiology actually tried to do a re-assessment of the death toll & were coming up with a figure of ~17 million, which is an utterly terrifying loss of life (https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/187/12/2561/5092383)

      "Total pandemic mortality was an estimated 15 million deaths worldwide in 1918 (n = 2.5 million in 1919) after including the rates for British India and controlling for wars and the underlying mortality trend. According to our validity analysis, simulations of total number of deaths being greater than 25 million are not realistic based on the underlying mortality rates included in Human Mortality Database and in British India. Our results suggest the global death impact of the 1918 pandemic was important (n = 17.4 million) but not as severe as most frequently cited estimates."

      When we consider that Covid19 could even cause fatalities at the rate we've seen year to date from Heart Disease, Stroke, Road Deaths etc it really does highlight the seriousness

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        The CDC web site still contends that it was approximately 50 million deaths with 675,000 of them being from the US. The two hardest hit cities were Baltimore and Philadelphia because they refused to stop allowing public gatherings for things like parades. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-pandemic-h1n1.html

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          It was a hundred years ago, starting during the war. Technology and science make the world a lot smaller and , theoretically, sager. Human behaviour not svience will help to beat this virus.

          Open Controls
          1. Disco Stu
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            Yes, it was 100 years ago but did not start on the battlefield. It apparently started in Kansas(So shouldn't it be called the American Flu?). It did spread quicker because the war was going on, and yes we still hadn't even invented Penicillin yet let alone any other antibiotics, but that's no difference than not having a vaccine now because if we can't find something that can kill this virus, it's no different than back then. And we still have morons here in America who continue to think this is all just a hoax and are refusing to social distance, going to the beaches in droves, having pool parties for their kids' friends and just going to any stores that are still open to browse because they're looking for something to do. Like you said, Human behavior will determine how long this lasts or how quickly it ends, and it seems like some folks just want to bring along our extinction sooner than others

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              I think it actually got called the Spanish Flu indirectly because of World War 1?

              Apparently Spain (because of their neutrality) were one of the only countries with the national media bandwidth to actually report on it - so the world started hearing about these terrible flu deaths in Spain, even though it was impacting worldwide & Spain got stuck with the unfortunate taxonomic heritage 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Disco Stu
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                From articles I've read and documentaries I've watched, I think it got named the Spanish Flu once the King and Queen of Spain both contracted it. I was trying to make a joke because our fearless leader continues to call this a Chinese Virus because that is where the current one started.

                Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          50 million is a shocking number - even higher mortality estimates (some as high as 100 - one hundred - million) are also put forward by other parties beyond the American Journal of Epidemiology's 17 million estimate & CDC's 50 million estimate - the sheer quantity of people whose immune systems had been battered into submission by the toll of a Global World War 1, combined with the worldwide healthcare standards of 100 years ago created an extremely lethal situation

          It's why its important to take as many additional economic & social measures as possible to prevent Covid19 causing as many deaths as Seasonal flu has caused this year, or any of the other tragic causes of world mortality rates

          Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. 50 million people is well under 1% of todays world population, I don't think Coronavirus deaths will get anywhere near that but it's not inconceivable that figure could be reached if a vaccine is non found.

      Open Controls
  15. Euro Raiders
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Anyone who has Xbox 360 with Kinect and sports game with Gold Live we often play Table Tennis online between 5-7pm most days. Good fun and we could do with a few more players. Could easily spread the hours wider with more players? Anyone?

    Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.com/news/health-52087002

    Fastcar makers help in battle against COVID.

    Open Controls
  17. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Guys urgent

    player Who played under jose ,pep arsene simeone sarri conte??

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cesc?

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fabregas

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Simeone??

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          April 1st

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Costa was my first guess but Pep and Wengef doesn't fit. An old Monaco player somehow.

          Open Controls
  18. wagner is king
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    what team should we be looking to make with these free transfers everyweek?

    Open Controls
  19. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    OK, I've literally been out of the loop for weeks...
    So, current gameweeks are still occuring - but only as blanks? So, we can still make transfers?

    With that in mind, and with no current fixtures in play, who should we be looking to buy and sell? Anyone??

    Open Controls
  20. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    All the Mr Men books are top notch. Mr Tickle being my favourite.

    Which is your?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mr Sneeze might be a bit misplaced right now.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mr Messy might be popular around these parts.

        Open Controls

