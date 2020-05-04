45
Tournaments May 4

Vote on the greatest Fantasy asset of all time in our World Cup of FPL semi-finals

Our World Cup of FPL asks you, the Fantasy Football Scout readers, to vote for the greatest Fantasy Premier League asset of all time.

We’re now down to the final four players in our user-led tournament.

We first invited you to submit your long-list nominations before sorting the 32 most popular players into eight groups of four.

Once the group stage and round of 16 were complete, we progressed to the quarter-finals – the results of which are now in.

Frank Lampard and Mohamed Salah dumped Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney out of the competition in the first pair of last-eight ties, with the outcome of our latest two polls below:

Quarter-Final – Match 3

  • Thierry Henry – 50.56%
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – 49.44%

One of the closest ties in this tournament to date came in our third quarter-final, as Thierry Henry edged past Cristiano Ronaldo to make the last four.

Only eight votes separated the pair at the final count.

The result will come as a surprise to some, considering that much of Henry’s stand-out work as a Fantasy asset came around 15 years or so ago.

Ronaldo, of course, has himself not graced the Premier League in over a decade, so this match-up was one for those with longer memories.

Quarter-Final – Match 4

  • Sergio Aguero – 66.39%
  • Luis Suarez – 33.61%

While the result of the third quarter-final was uncertain up until the very last moments, the outcome of our final last-eight tie was in little doubt from the off.

Sergio Aguero polled almost two-thirds of the vote in his head-to-head clash with Luis Suarez as the ex-Liverpool striker bowed out.

Aguero’s longevity (this is his ninth season as an FPL asset) and his ongoing good form in the present day was a potent mix that Suarez was always going to struggle to overcome, despite the Uruguayan having set a then-record points total in the 2013/14 campaign.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Here’s how the tournament bracket looks after the quarter-finals:

UPCOMING FIXTURES: VOTE NOW

We’ve got two tough-to-call semi-finals coming your way now – make sure you cast your vote in each.

This semi-final looks closely matched, with Lampard’s sustained, decade-long brilliance going up against Salah’s record-breaking explosiveness over the last three seasons.

No player in FPL history has earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team more times than Lampard.

The Chelsea midfielder achieved that feat seven times between 2002 and 2015.

He scored at least ten goals in ten successive seasons from 2003/04 onwards, with his 284-point campaign in 2009/10 his best one from a Fantasy perspective.

Top of the FPL standings in his first two seasons at Anfield and currently on course for the hat-trick, Salah’s place in Fantasy folklore is already assured.

The Egyptian became (and remains) the only player to exceed 300 points in FPL history when doing so in the 2017/18 campaign.

Salah is well on course to smash the 200-point mark for the third straight season if and when the Premier League finally resumes, having already banked 22 attacking returns in 2019/20.

Two premium forwards from either end of the FPL historical timeline clash in our second semi-final.

Henry is perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament so far, having gone further than we anticipated at the outset.

The Frenchman does have some serious Fantasy pedigree, however.

Between 2002 and 2006, Henry never scored fewer than 24 goals in a Premier League season.

When FPL first began in 2002/03, Henry finished the campaign with 24 goals and 23 assists.

He featured in the end-of-season Dream Team four times in a row from 2002/03 to 2005/06, which is the joint-highest number of appearances that any forward has managed in FPL history.

Fantasy Premier League’s leading points-scorer of the 2010s, Aguero has delivered at least 25 attacking returns in seven of his eight completed seasons in the Premier League.

The Argentinean has thrice passed the 200-point mark in FPL, making the end-of-season Dream Team on all three occasions.

His best campaign came in 2014/15, with Aguero scoring 26 goals and creating a further ten en route to a total of 216 FPL points.

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    I have a suspicion the PL will resume.

    Is there a current 'template' team from slow-wildcarding?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Pope
      TAA, AWB
      Salah, KDB, Fernandes
      DCL, Jimenez

      with either Mane or Auba appears to be the backbone of it. Where you go from there depends on your budget McCarthy, Doherty (or Saiss if you can't afford him), Alonso, Barnes or Sarr are making most teams.

      1. BNMC
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        I would lean to Auba since he has one more game. So do Lundstram and Grealish - they might make my team too, especially Grealish as he's fighting the drop.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          I've got a low TV (106m) and am currently on Aubu.

          Pope, McCarthy
          TAA, AWB, Soy, Egan, Saiss
          Salah, KDB, Fernandez, Barnes, Saka
          Auba, DCL, Jimenez

          1. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Not made any changes for a few weeks but on paper I think I've got 15 who would play. The official site doesn't fill me with optimism for an on-time announcement tho

            McCarthy - Pope
            TAA - Saiss - Egan - C Taylor - Lascelles
            Salah - KDB - Mane - Fernandes - H Barnes
            DCL - Jota - Jimenez

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Pretty much snap - Hendo for Mc, AWB for Egan and Ayew up top in place of DCL but I have 1.5 itb as suspect flexibility could be key

              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Nice team, my only real concern would be Hendo/Egan double up given Sheff Utd's fixtures. I'm also be tempted to use the MITB on DCL instead of Ayew. If we end up if a mega GW38 that 1.5m will be wasted.

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Hmmm

                  May just swap Ederson in for Pope - Actually no double up as I’m on Awb not Egan.

                  VFPL makes Ayew a shoo in 🙂 (He’s actually the best value attacker in FPL - proud Palace fan who’s amused by the rate Palace are our scoring Chelsea - that’s in real life no?)

            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Nice team I'm 2.4m short of that so have gone Auba and Saka instead of Mane and Jota (which I do like), hopefully AWB (I like United's fixtures) and Soy will be able to make up the ground I expected to lose on you because of that.

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I've got to:

      Pope Mccarthy
      TAA Doherty Lascelles Taylor O'Connell
      Salah Kdb Barnes Mount Fernandes
      Auba Jimmy DCL

      1. Alberto Tomba
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Nice..Similar to BITM2007's template..

        Interesting that this template is though formed from the 'in-form' players who haven't played in two months.
        I think I prefer Kane, Rashford, Son who I anticipate to be chomping at the bit on their return.

        I've perhaps undervalued the game in hand though. Personally I don't think a single FPL gameweek is viable, which would give time to transfer such players in as needed.

    3. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Pope
      AWB Doherty TAA Alonso
      Salah KDB Fernandes Martial
      Jimenez DCL

      Button - Egan - Cantwell - Nketiah

  2. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Easy to pick Lamps over Salah but Aguero vs Henry is a tough choice to make.

    Had to give Henry the vote in the end.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Henry for me as well.

    2. Jafalad
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I went Salah and Henry. I'd love to know what criteria people are using to pick these players. As below I have no idea how Henry beat Ronaldo when we remember his explosive points totals.
      I feel like it should be about maximum points total not just longevity.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Henry for me too.

      Lamps wins the whole thing, but it pleases me to see Henry make the semis. What he achieved, in the twitter and YouTube-less age was truly phenomenal.

      1. United 99 4Ever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How is Salah even still in this? He's had 2 great seasons compared to Rooney who was a legend for how many? Kane?

  3. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    People with BB.
    If we have no info this week from FPL towers do you set up your team for possible BB in GW38 (15 starters just in case for big GW38) or do you keep all your money in first XI?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Nah, I'm approaching it as if there is to be a GW39 and beyond. Still think that's just about the likeliest scenario. I'd be amazed if it's a massive GW38 based on what they have done/said so far.

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        What about the H2H leagues?

      2. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        But they haven't really said anything yet. And all they've done is keep the deadlines and transfers intact. That all tells us nothing about how the FPL season will be ended.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          That's what I mean, I think if they'd not had the capacity to absorb extra Gameweeks, I think there might have been some tacit acknowledgement of it by now (the implication seems to be that all GW38 scores will be zero here - https://www.premierleague.com/news/106533). Maybe that's naive or wishful thinking or whatever - naturally they'll want site traffic to continue during the downtime - but I think landing a Nonuple Gameweek 38 on folk after the deadline has passed (or just before it) would be a massive PR misstep and likely to rile the mob no end. But what the hell do I know. Nothing, no-one bar the people in charge does. Won't stop us speculating, will it? Or the ones who guessed the eventual scenario right to pretend they knew all along.

          1. Gentle_Turks
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Wrong link.

            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Ah, balls: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1646851

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'm glad I slow WC'd to a possible 15 starters after this weekends FT's. Those who burnt their FT's planning to WC GW37 to BB GW38 would have a big decision to make, personally I think if they have BB they should aim for 15 starters (without using WC if possible) to cover the fact that an announcement stating that no more GW's will be added could be made before the GW38 deadline.

      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I have 15 starters but one of them is Hayden.
        With 2 FT and 0.9 ITB can upgrade him to Cantwell or use 2FT and make Hendo, Hayden > McCarthy, Traore.
        Not sure which way should I go.

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Even if not mega week (and I agree with Sk R here) you probably want a strong squad.

      High probability of rotation given congestion of fixtures and dodgy fitness

      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I have 15 starters but not too strong with Hayden.
        Can swap him to Cantwell or use 2FT Hendo, Hayden > McCarthy, Traore. What do you think?

    4. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Got strong 15
      WC BB FH in back pocket

      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Who is on your bench?

    5. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      There is just no fair way to continue FPL. 🙁

      1. Netley Lucas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Remove the fair.

  4. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Virtual fpl: - In my two Leicester friendlies games Pérez scored two goals while Barnes scored one and assisted one. Pérez seems to be involved in more attacks...

    a. Barnes -> Pérez
    b. keep Barnes and get a new goalkeeper instead

    Heaton
    TAA, Alonso, PVA, Doherty
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Barnes
    Jimenez, Ings

    Button, Greenwood, Hayden, Simpson,
    2 FT, 0.8 million in the bank

    1. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I like your 442. Also wouldnt make A as its too sideways.
      Change to 352 to get Perez or just upgrade Heaton.

      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks. Not sure who to get instead of Heaton, so I might just waste the transfer.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Pope

          The ticker may look ho hum but if you look closely the next 5 for Burnley and Villa are very similar - major difference is one is Burnley and the other Villa!!! Burnley are much tighter at the back in vfpl. Ignore the red Chelsea fixture - they’re not exactly prolific.

          Guaita could be worth a dart if you fancy a double defence dart.

  5. Jafalad
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Wow - Henry got in ahead of Ronaldo. I wonder what people were thinking there. 😕
    Ronaldo was the ultimate fantasy asset out there.

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Henry was the PL back in the day.

      For me, the PL, since inception, can be personified by 4 strikers:

      1) Shearer
      2) Henry
      3) Rooney
      4) Aguero

      We may now be in the phase of the 5th - Harry Kane. Yes, there have been some that have come and gone (Torres, Ronaldo, Van Nistelrooy, Anelka, Drogba, Van Persie etc.), but those 4 were PL stalwarts who were standard bearers for the PL in their time IMO.

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Shearer over Henry? Jeez

        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Not ranking. For me Henry was the best in the PL ever. But about eras:

          1992 - 1999 was Shearer
          2000 - 2006 was Henry
          2007 - 2012 was Rooney (although some may prefer Lampard or Gerrard)
          2013 - 2019 was Aguero

          1. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            For me, the PL (in the PL era, not including the first division as it was pre PL) was at its best between 2005 - 2011. That was a golden period. Perhaps that is why the English teams kept making it to CL finals.

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              The CL is always a good barometer of successful a team is. Nostalgia does play a part though when analysing teams of the past.

              Football has evolved since and the lower teams have far more ££ to buy top players.

              Winning the league now is harder than it was during above era, and retaining it is even harder imo.

    2. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      They all hate Utd bro. Ronaldo did more in his two seasons here than Henry did in his career

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Listened to the fantasy football hub podcast today. They are revamping the usability of their website and launching an app.

    FFS is getting left behind. I can help. I am a digital marketing expert with 15 years experience.

  7. Back to Back Ballacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    How did Gylfi not make this list?

