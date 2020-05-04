Vote on the greatest Fantasy asset of all time in our World Cup of FPL semi-finals

Our World Cup of FPL asks you, the Fantasy Football Scout readers, to vote for the greatest Fantasy Premier League asset of all time.

We’re now down to the final four players in our user-led tournament.

We first invited you to submit your long-list nominations before sorting the 32 most popular players into eight groups of four.

Once the group stage and round of 16 were complete, we progressed to the quarter-finals – the results of which are now in.

Frank Lampard and Mohamed Salah dumped Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney out of the competition in the first pair of last-eight ties, with the outcome of our latest two polls below:

Quarter-Final – Match 3

Thierry Henry – 50.56%

– 50.56% Cristiano Ronaldo – 49.44%

One of the closest ties in this tournament to date came in our third quarter-final, as Thierry Henry edged past Cristiano Ronaldo to make the last four.

Only eight votes separated the pair at the final count.

The result will come as a surprise to some, considering that much of Henry’s stand-out work as a Fantasy asset came around 15 years or so ago.

Ronaldo, of course, has himself not graced the Premier League in over a decade, so this match-up was one for those with longer memories.

Quarter-Final – Match 4

Sergio Aguero – 66.39%

– 66.39% Luis Suarez – 33.61%

While the result of the third quarter-final was uncertain up until the very last moments, the outcome of our final last-eight tie was in little doubt from the off.

Sergio Aguero polled almost two-thirds of the vote in his head-to-head clash with Luis Suarez as the ex-Liverpool striker bowed out.

Aguero’s longevity (this is his ninth season as an FPL asset) and his ongoing good form in the present day was a potent mix that Suarez was always going to struggle to overcome, despite the Uruguayan having set a then-record points total in the 2013/14 campaign.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Here’s how the tournament bracket looks after the quarter-finals:

UPCOMING FIXTURES: VOTE NOW

We’ve got two tough-to-call semi-finals coming your way now – make sure you cast your vote in each.

This semi-final looks closely matched, with Lampard’s sustained, decade-long brilliance going up against Salah’s record-breaking explosiveness over the last three seasons.

No player in FPL history has earned a place in the end-of-season Dream Team more times than Lampard.

The Chelsea midfielder achieved that feat seven times between 2002 and 2015.

He scored at least ten goals in ten successive seasons from 2003/04 onwards, with his 284-point campaign in 2009/10 his best one from a Fantasy perspective.

Top of the FPL standings in his first two seasons at Anfield and currently on course for the hat-trick, Salah’s place in Fantasy folklore is already assured.

The Egyptian became (and remains) the only player to exceed 300 points in FPL history when doing so in the 2017/18 campaign.

Salah is well on course to smash the 200-point mark for the third straight season if and when the Premier League finally resumes, having already banked 22 attacking returns in 2019/20.

Two premium forwards from either end of the FPL historical timeline clash in our second semi-final.

Henry is perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament so far, having gone further than we anticipated at the outset.

The Frenchman does have some serious Fantasy pedigree, however.

Between 2002 and 2006, Henry never scored fewer than 24 goals in a Premier League season.

When FPL first began in 2002/03, Henry finished the campaign with 24 goals and 23 assists.

He featured in the end-of-season Dream Team four times in a row from 2002/03 to 2005/06, which is the joint-highest number of appearances that any forward has managed in FPL history.

Fantasy Premier League’s leading points-scorer of the 2010s, Aguero has delivered at least 25 attacking returns in seven of his eight completed seasons in the Premier League.

The Argentinean has thrice passed the 200-point mark in FPL, making the end-of-season Dream Team on all three occasions.

His best campaign came in 2014/15, with Aguero scoring 26 goals and creating a further ten en route to a total of 216 FPL points.