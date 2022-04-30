1030
Tips April 30

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 35: Tips, captains, team news and best players

1,030 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is less than an hour away, so we’re here to supply you with the help you might need for those last-minute moves.

All of the content that our writers and contributors have penned for the upcoming Gameweek can be found on this page, from team news to the Scout Picks.

Remember to get your transfers in before 11:00 BST!

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks early selection: Villa pair among four double-ups

SCOUT PICKS – FINAL SELECTION: Villa pair among four double-ups

SCOUT SQUAD: The panel’s best players for FPL Gameweek 35

Three budget differentials to consider for Gameweek 35 and beyond 1

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 35 and beyond

GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 1

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 35 injury updates from Friday’s pre-match press conferences

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 35 injury updates from Thursday’s press conferences

Predicted line-ups and confirmed Premier League team news: FPL Gameweek 35

PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Our predicted starting XIs and confirmed Premier League team news for FPL Gameweek 35

For more information, check out our Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 35?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL points projections: Spurs duo lead City assets in Gameweek 35

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: Spurs duo lead City assets in Gameweek 35

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 16

RMT: FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

EXPERT OPINION

FPL chip strategy: When should I play the Free Hit, Wildcard and Bench Boost?

FPL CHIP STRATEGY: Gameweek 36 Free Hit v Gameweek 37 Free Hit v no chips left

FPL Q&A: Villa players, budget options, Sterling to Son + best City midfielder

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 29

THE FPL EYE TEST: The best Villa players assessed ahead of Double Gameweeks

STATS ANALYSIS

BIG NUMBERS: FPL Gameweek 35 preview – key player and team stats

TEAM REVEALS AND PLANS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 35 preview and transfer plans

MEMBERS VIDEO: Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 35 preview and transfer plans

Villa, Spurs or City? My FPL transfer and Free Hit dilemmas

LATERISER: Villa, Spurs or Man City players? My FPL transfer and Free Hit dilemmas

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL TOP 10K: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 34

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 35

GAMEWEEK 35: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 34

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

  1. creetle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I made changes to my team at the last minute and forgot to set my bench. I have Luis Diaz third on my bench and Cancelo also benched. 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      time to retire my friend

      Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The way this gw is going you'll probably get them all anyway.

      Open Controls
  2. Neto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    "Don't captain a player in the early kick off". When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore: it is a decision.

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I've captained players in early game and they've hauled.

        Open Controls
      • TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It’s crazy how real the curse is over last few years.

        Open Controls
      • CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Definition of insanity?

        Open Controls
    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      For those who capped Salah. Remember last year at Palace when he was benched.
      Keep your heads up guys!

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Bit different against this current Newcastle side I would say

        Never the less yep he could certainly get something off the bench

        Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Just can’t get these Salah benchings and blanks right!

      Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      FPL team in tatters and my team is playing on of the best in the world. Having said that, the sun is shining, the beer is about to flow and no work until Tuesday. Have a good one and don't let FPL dictate your mood for the next few days!

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Well said! Enjoy!

        Open Controls
    5. Boz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Can we expect a cameo from TAA? Can’t recall Klopp subbing defenders much in the past except for Milner

      Open Controls
    6. Hiiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Well this move from Liverpool with todays lineup might cost them the championship. I captained Salah because I thought Liverpool needs wins and they can't rest players in Premier league because of that. But probably they will play Salah as he comes on as a sub.

      Open Controls

