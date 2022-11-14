A beginner’s journey into Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

After recently bringing you some beginner’s guides to Sorare, we’ve sent one of our in-house team, Geoff, on his own journey into the card-collecting world.

Here he writes about his experiences with the platform, creating his team, and the upcoming World Cup game.

When I wrote my first Sorare article a few weeks ago, my FPL rank was hovering around 1,000,000 and I was still getting to grips with the Sorare format. I’m pleased to report that since then I’ve halved that FPL rank and have won a few small prizes in Sorare!

My onboarding process has continued to be relatively smooth, despite taking some time to get comfortable with player selection. With so many leagues involved in the game, and therefore so many players to pick from, it was overwhelming at first to create a successful team, particularly when balancing my time commitments to other Fantasy offerings.

To combat this, I quite quickly focused on players I know – English players and ex-Premier League players, mostly. I then made sure I followed my own top tip for FPL and tried my best to not miss any deadlines. My performance has been solid if unspectacular but, with my consistent team submissions ahead of deadlines, I have performed well enough to receive some rewards.

I have also found that the Daily Rewards, which new users get at the start of their journey, has helped me build my squad, which keeps me interested.



Now that I’ve played for about a month I find Sorare easily fits into my Fantasy Football schedule; more than just fitting in though, I find that playing Sorare has helped my FPL performance, as I spend less time ‘overthinking’ and can spend some of my unnecessary FPL tinkering time playing Sorare.

If I continue halving my FPL rank with every Sorare article, I suspect I’ll start writing a twice-daily Sorare feature!

Key takeaways

Like all Fantasy Football games, there are some very clear takeaways and best practices. These include doing your own research, understanding the scoring, and making informed selections.

However first among the basic rules, as mentioned above, is to not miss deadlines. This is something I’ve managed well so far. Sorare managers have a collection of cards and failing to enter those cards into free tournaments is wasting some of the value those cards have for their owners.

My other big takeaway is that ensuring I have players whom I have some previous Fantasy relationship with makes the game more enjoyable; I have enjoyed using my Victor Wanyama card, who currently plays in the MLS, and using a handful of Eliteserien players whom I know from my time playing Fantasy Eliteserien makes every matchweek interesting.

This leads to my final big takeaway: Sorare managers need to pay attention to how long leagues have left to play in their seasons when buying cards. My MLS and Eliteserien selections have done well for me, and are good long-term picks as they will perform well again next season, but they were available because those leagues were nearing the end of their seasons.

I have therefore had to balance these picks with other players whose seasons run at different times, like the major European leagues, to ensure I can put out a team every week.

Balancing long-term value with short-term performance is key in Sorare, as it is in most Fantasy formats.

My collection

My collection of cards is growing, though it is still fairly small.



I have seven Rare cards, 15 Limited cards, and 53 Common cards. A number of these cards are very low scoring and some of them aren’t even starters in their teams, but this variety has given me lots to play around with.

Highlights for me include Grimaldo, Sadio Mane, Fikayo Tomori, Casemiro and Canadian forward Jonathan David.

World Cup game

Sorare have announced a new game for the World Cup called Global Cup ’22, which I’m looking forward to playing.



The rules page is long but the process of setting up a team is very simple – I found it best to set my team up and figure it out as I set it up, but the How To Play page has all the details and outlines the prizes to be won.



Essentially, Sorare managers are given a selection of Common cards to play with over the World Cup. These cards are free and the selection pool is deep, with players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Harry Kane on offer. Managers then enter their teams in competitions to win rewards and prizes.



This is my current starting line-up:

A Canadian double-up was inevitable given my nationality, and the chance to play with Kylian Mbappe was too good to turn down.

Elsewhere, I’m hopeful that the German defence is strong and that Christian Eriksen is at the heart of the Danish attack.

Over the coming week I will closely follow FFScout’s World Cup coverage, to better understand teams and how they will line up, so I can make some tweaks to my Sorare line-up.

Now that the World Cup is nearly upon us, I look forward to watching players I don’t watch in my normal weekly viewing, giving me a chance to scout options for my Sorare collection.

With Canada’s upcoming deep run in the World Cup and probable trophy celebration on December 18th, I expect my next article will focus on my strategy of picking up as many Canadians as I can in Sorare…

