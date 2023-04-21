Gameweek 32 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’re written and recorded for Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + CHIP STRATEGY
- BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are all of the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks in 2022/23?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: Confirmed for Brighton and Newcastle
- CHIP STRATEGY: Is it best to Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 32 or 34?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 32?
- GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT PICKS: Gakpo + Solanke in, no Kane
- GAMEWEEK 32 FREE HIT: What’s the best Liverpool triple-up?
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 32
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Willian, Billing + Ayew
- NO FREE HIT: The best FPL players and teams to target if you have no Free Hit
GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday’s live injury updates
- TEAM NEWS: Friday’s live injury updates
- TEAM NEWS VIDEO: Joe and Neale’s round-up
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 32?
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 32?
- CAPTAIN POLL: See who Fantasy Football Scout users are voting for
- CAPTAINCY VIDEO: Marc and Joe discuss the armband contenders
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM TOOL: What do the points projections say for Gameweek 32 and beyond?
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers your questions
CONTRIBUTOR OPINION
- FPL GENERAL: Tips for a Gameweek 32 Free Hit
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Free Hit strategy, Gakpo v Jota, Palace mids v Solanke
- SIMON MARCH: The former winner looks at the pros and cons of a Gameweek 32 Free Hit
- LATERISER: Liverpool, Arsenal + other Free Hit picks
- FPL FOCAL: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds
STATS ANALYSIS
- TECHNICAL AREA: The Soton + Forest weaknesses to target in Gameweek 32
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- NEWCASTLE DEFENDERS: Where have the Magpies’ clean sheets gone?
TEAM REVEALS
- SIMON MARCH: Former winner Simon March’s Gameweek 32 Free Hit picks
- ZOPHAR: Three spots up for grabs in Free Hit
- GIANNI: Jota over Gakpo
- AZ: Bowen and double Newcastle defence
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 32 VIDEO CONTENT
- SCOUTCAST: Seb, Rich and Andy look ahead to Gameweek 32
- FREE HIT DRAFT: FPL Harry puts together a Gameweek 32 XI
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Hibbo tackle the big FPL questions of the week
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom pinpoint some differentials
- FPL SUNDAY: Reaction to the weekend’s games with David Munday
- FPL STATS OF THE DAY: Karam picks out some numbers of note
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 31
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Why Steele missed out + Mac Allister back in deeper role
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: More “freedom” for Eze, sorry Saints
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: 17 in 17 for Watkins, creative Moreno + £3.8m Toti
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Haaland haul, Ake rested + Solanke or Kane for Free Hit?
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Arteta on Saka’s penalty + Bruno’s blank
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Jota + Gakpo enter the Gameweek 32 picture
