Tips April 21

Gameweek 32 complete guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’re written and recorded for Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST + CHIP STRATEGY

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 32?

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

FPL Gameweek 32 differentials: Willian, Billing + Ayew 2

GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 32?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

CONTRIBUTOR OPINION

STATS ANALYSIS

FPL notes: 17 in 17 for Watkins, creative Moreno + £3.8m Toti 5

TEAM REVEALS

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 33

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE GAMEWEEK 32 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 31

USEFUL TOOLS

108 Comments
  1. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Arsenal team news
    There currently isn't any .

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fitting profile pic for all things Arse related...

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ronaldo the rotundo

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Congrats on the hulking Slouchy, well deserved!

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😀

      2. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Pure coincidence that it's top of page. Makes a change from deleted posts

    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1649457936467390465 No Xhaka

  2. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya (steele)
    Guehi triper mings (ake malacia)
    Martineli salah olise mitoma* (grealish)
    Kane haland* toney

    Which?

    A) FH
    B) ake toney -4 to taa edouard
    C) ake grealish -4 to taa andreas
    D) ake toney -4 to robbo/vvd solanke
    E) ake to konate, 10 players
    F) ake malacia -4 to konate toti/4.5 def.

  3. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Johnstone
    TAA Trippier Castagne
    Salah Gakpo Saka Martinelli
    Jesus Watkins Isak

    Bench: Iversen, Maddison, Schar, Andersen

    G2G?

  4. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Kane + Moreno
    B) Toney + White

  5. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Isak in this latest training pic

    https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1649446574953472000?t=MHAPC3EkeO5VVXBP-msIEw&s=19

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Newcastle only have 10 players!?

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      uh oh

    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ah, but it's his camera you see...

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn Newcastle down to 10 men too

    5. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No trips either in tht pic

    6. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lascelles up front?

  6. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Bowen & Gabriel

    B) Saka & Pedro Porro

  7. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Jesus + Moreno
    B) Toney + White

    Corrected my previous

  8. Salah_Fingers
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A - robbo and eze
    B - moreno and gakpo

    Have trent and salah already

  9. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Got .5m in the bank, would you change anything here?

    Johnstone
    Taa - Robbo - Perisic
    Saka - Martinelli - Salah (c) - Olise
    Kane - Watkins - Jesus

    Iverson - Andreas - Moreno - Kilman

  10. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Final decision:
    Eze+Jota or Gakpo+Solanke?

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Eze jota

    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gakpo + Solanke

  11. Vjm6891
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Andreas or Solanke?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Solanke

  12. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Jesus gakpo (or) jota odegard

