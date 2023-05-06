37
Tips May 6

FPL Gameweek 35 guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 6 May at 13:30 BST.

WHEN ARE THE REMAINING DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE FINAL WEEKS?

GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

TEAM REVEALS

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

MORE GAMEWEEK 35 VIDEO CONTENT

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 34

USEFUL TOOLS

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    All the best lads

  2. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland to start according to Raptor.

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Link?

    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish?

    3. Always a Red Devil
      just now

      raptor is extremely reliable

    4. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not the hardest prediction that one

  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Captain Rodri

  4. sunzip14
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jota Keep or Sell?

    Can't buy Wilson as have Isak (3 Newcastle) already.

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wait a week

  5. Brehmeren
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Wilson ahead of March or Mitoma this week?

    1. Gazzpfc
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely I’m benching March

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mitoma

  6. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Isak or March???

  7. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chances of starting?

    A: Grealish
    B: Jota

    1. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A : 90
      B : 30

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice grav

  8. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    1FT 0.7m ITB

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw Estupinan
    Salah (vc) Rashford Grealish March Mitoma
    Haaland (C) Watkins

    Kepa - Jota Schar Mee

    If Grealish is benched:

    A) Roll, start Jota
    B) Grealish > Mahrez (0.1m short for Foden)
    C) Jota > Wilson/Isak (bench Grealish)

    1. Gazzpfc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Grealish starts bench March a dud

  9. Mike82
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    The right line up and bench order?
    Iversen
    Shaw, Estupinan, Akanji
    Salah (V), Rash, Mitoma, March
    Wilson, Haaland (C), Isak

    Raya, Grealish, Trippier, White

  10. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Watkins or Isak?

    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        this

    2. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Isak will shatter Arsenal's dreams!

  11. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    If they both Foden & Álvarez start would u
    A- Maddison Get Foden -4
    B- Solanke Get Álvarez for -4
    C- Both -8

  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any clues yet on the KDB front?

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Literally none as yet. As an owner, I’m fearing the worst

  13. Henning
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Any info on Kdb?

  14. romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Punted on Alvarez this week so I've spent the morning looking for team news

    1. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You could have just done other things and only spent the last 15 mins to look for potential leaks...

  15. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Chasing!

    Captain Salah or rather be on the safe side and captain Haaland again?

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Haaland. Pretty sure he starts and gets an hour. Ample time for a brace

  16. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Does Stones start?

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Let’s hope so! Rumours are he does but it’s Pep innit?

  17. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Teamnewsandtix giving us 10 minutes

  18. PKnox11
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Which player for this week only, Toney or Solanke?

  19. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 11 Years
    just now

    2FT...nothing ITB...burn a FT?

    A Stick
    B Ederson to DDG to free up a City spot
    C Neco to Toti (3.8 DEF)
    D Jota to Wilson for next GW?

    Ederson
    TAA, Shaw, Estupinan
    Grealish Salah (vc) March Mitoma Rash Haaland (C) Isak
    Subs Iverson Jota Trippier Neco*

  20. Mike82
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bench one
    A - Wilson
    B - Isak
    C - March
    D - Mitoma
    E - March

