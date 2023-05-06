FPL Gameweek 35 guide: Tips, picks, team news, predicted XIs + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 6 May at 13:30 BST.
WHEN ARE THE REMAINING DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: When are the FPL Double Gameweeks?
- THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE DUFFY: A history of FPL Double Gameweeks
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?
- SCOUT PICKS: Brighton triple-up, Mahrez gamble
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Tom, Sam and Neale debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 35
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE FINAL WEEKS?
- THE WATCHLIST: Son rises, Wilson on radar
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Gibbs-White, Alvarez + Maddison
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36: The best Newcastle triple-up for FPL Double Gameweek 36
GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday and Friday’s live injury updates
- SUSPENSIONS: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 35?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for your favourite of the week
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best captain alternatives to Haaland for FPL Gameweek 35?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- POINTS PROJECTIONS: Who will score the most FPL points in the final four Gameweeks?
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
OPINION AND ANALYSIS
- ON THE BEACH: Does “having nothing to play for” matter at the end of the season?
- FINAL DAY: Is FPL Gameweek 38 usually a goal-fest?
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- FPL Q&A: Grealish, Newcastle defence, Salah + four-week punts
- ALLARDYCE AT LEEDS: What can FPL managers expect?
- NEWCASTLE FORWARDS: Wilson or Isak?
- TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Can Spurs players become good FPL picks under Ryan Mason?
TEAM REVEALS
- FPL GENERAL: My transfer plans for Gameweeks 35-38
- MEMBERS VIDEO: Sam and Andy’s FPL Gameweek 35 preview and team reveals
- ZOPHAR: Considering a one-week Alvarez punt
- GIANNI: Rolling a transfer if no early team news
- AZ: Benching Grealish
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 35 VIDEO CONTENT
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo examine how FPL managers can play catch-up
- SCOUTCAST: Flapjack, Andy and Seb look at the penultimate single Gameweek of 2022/23
- GOALS IMMINENT: Tom and Joe pick out the players who are ‘due’
- WILDCARD: FPLHarry’s Gameweek 35 draft
- FPL SUNDAY: David Munday’s regular recap of the weekend action
- STATS OF THE DAY: Karam reflects on Saturday’s games
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 34
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Brighton rotation, Mac Allister, Palace pens
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Guardiola on De Bruyne + Alvarez, Wilson’s impact, Pereira’s injury
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Why Shaw at centre-back may not be all bad
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Salah still on pens + Kane’s points record target
- MONDAY SCOUT NOTES: Calvert-Lewin + Vardy return, Smith on pens
- WEDNESDAY SCOUT NOTES: De Bruyne injury latest, why Ederson was benched + Salah on pens
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SCOREBOARD: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
