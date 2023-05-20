FPL Gameweek 37 guide: Picks, tips, predicted XIs, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is listed on this page.
Today’s FPL deadline is at 11:00 BST.
A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?
- SCOUT PICKS: Two City forwards, Rashford dilemma
- SCOUT SQUAD: Marc, Neale, Sam and Tom debate the best players for FPL Gameweek 37
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Ferguson, Antony + Rodrigo
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37: Are any Chelsea players worth buying?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37: Who are the best Man Utd players?
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37: Who are the best Man City players?
- MARTINELLI/RASHFORD REPLACEMENTS: Who are the best Martinelli + Rashford replacements in FPL?
- TONEY REPLACEMENTS: Who are the best Ivan Toney replacements in FPL?
GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Live updates from the pre-match press conferences
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?
- TEAM NEWS: Toney banned for eight months
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?
- CAPTAIN POLL: Vote for your favourite skipper of Gameweek 37
- CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 37?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: With five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RATE MY TEAM TOOL: Gameweeks 37 and 38 points projections
OPINION
- PRAS: The case for not attacking FPL Double Gameweek 37
- SIMON MARCH: What does it mean to be ‘good at FPL’?
- FPL GENERAL: Preparing to play Pep roulette with City’s defence
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Best goalkeepers, Free Hit + captain Bruno
- LATERISER: Why I may not captain Haaland
ANALYSIS
- MAN CITY ROTATION: Will Pep rotate if City win the league?
- GAMEWEEK 38: Is FPL Gameweek 38 usually a goal-fest?
- ON THE BEACH: Does “having nothing to play for” matter at the end of the season?
- BIG NUMBERS: The Opta player and team stats for Gameweek 37
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
TEAM REVEALS
- PRAS: Rolling a transfer to attack Gameweek 38
- ZOPHAR: A move for Shaw mooted
- AZ: Grealish out, Bruno in?
- GIANNI: Shaw in for Chilwell?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE GAMEWEEK 37 VIDEO CONTENT
- BURNING QUESTIONS: David and Seb join Sonaldo for more FPL hot topics
- FREE HIT: FPL Harry’s hypothetical Gameweek 37 draft
- GOALS IMMINENT: Joe and Tom look at who is ‘due’ an attacking return
- SCOUTCAST: Seb, Andy and Flapjack discuss Man City options and more
- STATS OF THE DAY: Karam dissects Saturday’s FPL action
- MUNDAY ON SUNDAY: David Munday reflects on the latest FPL points
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 36
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Why Kepa was benched, Rashford injury latest
- SATURDAY SCOUT NOTES: Wilson v Isak + more Newcastle defensive woe
- SUNDAY SCOUT NOTES: Gundogan + Estupinan haul, Martinelli injury latest
- THURSDAY SCOUT NOTES: Trippier injury update + why Mac Allister was benched
- SCOREBOARD: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SCOREBOARD: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
Spurs — Forster; Emerson Royal, Sánchez, Lenglet; Danjuma, Skipp, Bissouma, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane(C), Son.
Brentford — Raya(C); Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.