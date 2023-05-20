1666
Tips May 20

FPL Gameweek 37 guide: Picks, tips, predicted XIs, team news + more

1,666 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything we’ve written for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is listed on this page.

Today’s FPL deadline is at 11:00 BST.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?

Auto Draft 56

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

ANALYSIS

FPL Gameweek 36: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus points + statistics 1

TEAM REVEALS

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 33

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE GAMEWEEK 37 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 36

Auto Draft 77

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

1,666 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Spurs — Forster; Emerson Royal, Sánchez, Lenglet; Danjuma, Skipp, Bissouma, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane(C), Son.

    Brentford — Raya(C); Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Spurs with the 4-4-facking-2

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      No Toney…..won my bet he wouldn’t start 😎

      Open Controls
  2. boc610
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    while ex team mates are helping Seville get to another european cup final spurs are playing Brentford so they can 'try reclaim 6th place' lol

    Open Controls
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Just checked screenshot of my team and left captain on Isak with Trippier (VC). Oops....at least I remembered to activate my Benchboost.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      At least he's playing Leicester.

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Need Newcastle to smash Leicester and a Haaland benching now!

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      So you remembered to take a screenshot of your team, showing exactly who your captain was, but didn’t remember to change your captain?

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ooops

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.