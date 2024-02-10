1137
1,137 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    KdB ... never captain, never bench

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I just benched him, gg to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        why hahaha

        Open Controls
        1. Kodap
          • 6 Years
          just now

          just realised I replied to this before seeing the benching news, my bad

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same!

        Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Unless your Pep

      Open Controls
    3. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I benched him

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Coming against tired legs ... bound to haul

      Open Controls
  2. Zarraga
      8 mins ago

      Areola (Turner)
      Porro - Walker - Trippier (Lascelles, Kabore)
      Saka - Richarlison - Foden - Palmer (Gordon)
      Darwin - Haaland (C) - Watkins

      Due to Walker bench I made Lascelles -> Moreno. In next two GWs I plan to sell Porro for cheaper Defender (who plays in GW26 & GW29)

      Good decision?

      Open Controls
    • FPL-Albion
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      So glad I brought in Gvardiol last minute! Waste of transfer. What a rubbish game

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Was it the beard?

        Open Controls
      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        isn’t he also benched according to rumors

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland only scored double digits at home once this season, can you believe that?

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      1st time owning Darwin 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Samesies

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Was tempted to captain too, but went Hauland in the end.

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wish I had duck feet, I wish I had duck feet!

        Open Controls
      4. boc610
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        buckle up

        Open Controls
      5. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Second time. First time was awful, and yet I’m back

        Open Controls
      6. el polako
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You'll need Xanax.

        Open Controls
    • Thanos
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      WTF happened to Alisson !!!

      Open Controls
      1. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Flu

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fluisson

        Open Controls
      3. Aster
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Flu

        Open Controls
      4. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Aaaaaaa.....tchooooooo!?

        Open Controls
      5. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh damn it.
        Hope Nipple plays

        Open Controls
      6. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Wish news before as benched keheler

        Open Controls
      7. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        oh

        That's going to mess a few wildcard teams up too.

        Guess KDB was in most as well.

        Man City back to full strength so rotation going be a thing.

        Open Controls
    • Lallana
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got 9 DGW players next week, only took a -12
      Think I'm doing this wrong but having fun

      Open Controls
    • El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Never captain a player from the early start

      Open Controls
      1. ljuta zena
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ever, this is oath

        Open Controls
      2. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Aguero used to be awesome in the early kick offs

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          just now

          And he’d often score in the first 10-15 minutes to settle the nerves

          Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did that last Minute
      KDB > Saka
      & Jota ©

      Open Controls
    • FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was about to switch in Alisson last minute, not that it matters now as deadline has passed but where's these leaks coming from?

      Foden (C) let's go!

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        My Uncle Toney once told me to relax and not believe the hype

        Open Controls
      2. Lallana
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Love the Foden captaincy pick, good luck

        Open Controls
      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        great shout, kept it on Haaland gl to all

        Open Controls
    • Lallana
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Most of us captained Haaland but we are waiting for the chaos of Darwizzy and Doughty

      Open Controls
      1. ljuta zena
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Waiting for chaos of Jota hattie and two asists

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Few interesting City picks from Luke to fill in the gaps after the leaks

      https://twitter.com/dis_fpl/status/1756275571619680639?t=-0-e8d0ZFNbqfxiOQUBoTA&s=19

      Open Controls
    • Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If Foden starts in Europe then surely he gets a rest in one of the DGW. I may just avoid him now

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Only sure thing about Pep is that's he's bold.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.