If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 24.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 24 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (GMT) on Saturday 10 February.

GOING HEAVY ON MAN CITY + LIVERPOOL

What’s helpful to FPL managers is the nice-looking fixtures that precede Manchester City and Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 25. As an added bonus, the champions’ early kick-off versus Everton could potentially lead to pre-deadline team leaks.

However, what’s not so helpful is that Diogo Jota (£8.2m), Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m) won’t have a match in Gameweek 26 due to the EFL Cup final.

Therefore it’s been a week of thinking about interesting chip and transfer strategies. Wildcard in Gameweek 27? Does a Gameweek 29 Free Hit still appeal? Is taking four-point hits the answer?

Lateriser has submitted a couple of articles on how to navigate the next few weeks and when the best time to Wildcard could be. Chelsea’s midweek FA Cup win over Aston Villa will greatly affect previous plans.

DON’T IGNORE LUTON

Meanwhile, in-form Luton Town host Sheffield United before they play twice in Gameweek 25. Unlike the two teams above, they also have Double Gameweek 28 alongside a decent chance of playing in Blank Gameweek 29.

That’s why their cheap assets are suddenly very appealing. Our four Scout Squad experts unanimously picked Alfie Doughty (£4.6m) and Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m) for this week, with Ross Barkley (£4.9m) entering the medium-term Watchlist and Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) highlighted as an interesting differential.

LATEST ON SALAH, SAKA + GORDON INJURIES

Barkley is one of our six suggested replacements for highly-owned Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), who “hasn’t trained this week” and will miss at least one match.

Elsewhere, although Bukayo Saka (£9.0m) “looks OK” according to his manager, the uncertainty over whether Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) returns “either next week or the week after” will encourage more purchases of Jota and Darwin.

Also ruled out for Gameweek 24 are Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro (£5.4m).

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 24 CAPTAIN

Now recovered from his foot injury, Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they back Liverpool attackers Darwin and Jota respectively.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – unsurprisingly goes heavy on Man City and Liverpool.

Joining Ogbene in the trio of differential picks is Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.5m) and Josko Gvardiol (£4.8m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 24!