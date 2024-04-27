If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 35.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 35 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 (BST) on Saturday 27 April.

HIGH WILDCARD USAGE

A popular chip strategy has seen managers dead-end their squads into Double Gameweek 34, intending to immediately refresh it with a Gameweek 35 Wildcard’s unlimited free transfers.

According to LiveFPL, 63% of squads haven’t yet activated this precious chip.

Therefore, expect millions to continue this strategy and compile a brand-new team that attacks Double Gameweeks 35 and 37.

To help, we’ve dedicated articles to picking out the best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Wildcard users.

WHICH CHELSEA + SPURS ASSETS?

Two sides have as many as six remaining matches in this final stretch – Chelsea and Spurs. In truth, their fixtures for Double Gameweek 35 look very difficult but, with this quantity, it’s not discouraging Wildcard and non-Wildcard users from stocking up on such players.

The Blues suffered at Arsenal without the ill Cole Palmer (£6.2m). His latest five matches have produced 10 goals, two hat-tricks and 79 points – averaging 17.8 per outing. If available, he’s an essential pick.

Forward Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m) is on nine yellow cards but will now be safe from suspension should he receive a tenth. Defensive hesitation may come from the minor knee issue that caused Malo Gusto‘s (£4.3m) midweek absence. Instead, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) provides coverage.

As for Spurs, it’s been a quiet few matches for Son Heung-min (£9.9m) but he has earned managers’ trust over many seasons. Midfield colleagues James Maddison (£7.8m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) have potential.

With left-back Destiny Udogie‘s (£5.0m) season officially over, interest will pick up in Pedro Porro (£5.8m) and Guglielmo Vicario (£5.3m).

TIME TO DITCH SALAH + SAKA?

Meanwhile, those on a Wildcard will be extremely tempted to ditch the elite pair of Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.0m).

Neither have a Double Gameweek, although we mentioned them in our look at non-doublers to keep.

But managers planning a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost could use a sale of either these or Erling Haaland (£14.1m) to spread money throughout the team, improving squad depth.

Saka’s last half-dozen appearances have seen just one goal and one big chance, outshined by team-mate Kai Havertz (£7.4m). On the other hand, Salah is racking up plenty of penalty area shots but he’s blanked in four of five matches, including a benching at Fulham.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 35 CAPTAIN

Cole Palmer is the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, the leader of the captain poll and Hibbo’s choice in Captain Sensible. Unanimous!

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes big on Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle United. The Magpies are at home to last-placed Sheffield United.

In Tom’s trio of differential picks is Conor Gallagher (£5.4m), Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 35!



