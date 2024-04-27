521
  1. zuio
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Haaland or Muniz?

    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Haaland

  2. Hits from the Bong
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will Sanchez be first choice keeper by GW37?

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't think so

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sanchez was terrible buy along with host of other expensive duds

  3. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maguire or Dalot, currently Maguire lower ownership

  4. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Are people on WC replacing Gusto with a different Chelsea defender or what's the plan?

    A) Yes
    B) No

    1. Guy Demel
      • 11 Years
      just now

      most are getting Petrovic and leaving it at that df wise

  5. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Keep A Nouri on wild card?

    Can’t find any other better alternatives.
    Have: Porro - Schar - White - Maguire

  6. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Screw it, I’m going -8… Salah,Haaland,Eze—>Jackson,Kdb,Bruno

    Finally gonna have some fun chasing. Playing it safe since I was born.

    NO MORE!

  7. Jones Kusi
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start Garnacho or take a -4 to get Bruno/Gordon instead of Salah?

  8. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Best transfer in from each this week please?

    A. Gordon
    B. Bruno

    1. Schar
    2. Porro

    1. klopptimusprime
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      a2

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A1 this week.

  9. Solly The Seagull
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Which one to play?

    A) Haaland
    B) Richarlison

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Son or Bruno?

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Son
      Would get both though

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Both if you can, Bruno form player but Son’s explosive occasionally

  11. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Final spot on wc:
    A) A Nouri
    B) Van Hecke
    C) Branthwaite

  12. Better luck next year
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Does Areola start? Also got Neto, considering -4 for Vicario

  13. klopptimusprime
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    a. Ederson, Saliba, Dalot, Burn
    b. Raya, Schar, Walker, Maguire

  14. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Gents haaland or Watkins in WC team? (Either will sit on bench this week)

  15. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Ezé & Mateta >
    Gordon & Isaak
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    1. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yay

  16. JAYPEE
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Ederson, Van de Ven, Schar
    B) Raya, Ruben Dias, Burn

  17. shapply
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Play:
    1) Sarabia (LUT)
    2) Gordon -4 (SHU)

  18. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    just now

    G2g? Maddi to Foden next week. Chasing. On WC, BB37, 1.2itb

    Petro
    Porro Burn Walker
    Son Maddi Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Jackson Isak

    Pickford Haaland Maguire VanHecke

  19. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who to play?

    A) Walker
    B) Maguire

  20. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Start one of these please?

    a. Mitchell v FUL

    b. Robinson v CRY

    c. Gabriel v TOT

  21. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Already taken a hit, are either of these transfers worth a -8?

    A. Darwin > isak, bench mateta
    B. Myko > schar, bench vvd

    pickford
    vvd gabriel white
    son havertz foden palmer Gordon
    Solanke mateta

    hendo darwin mykolenko zabarnyi

  22. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    If this site gets flaky get on the FPL site soon.

    If that's down the App can work for transfers but don't BB by accident!!

