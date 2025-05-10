FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 36

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 36.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 36 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 BST on Saturday 10 May.

THE BEST FORWARDS

This FPL season is entering its home straight, allowing managers the freedom to take some riskier-than-usual moves.

For example, there are setbacks to highly owned strikers Alexander Isak (£9.6m), Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m). One has tough fixtures, one keeps blanking, and the other’s minutes are being managed ahead of the FA Cup final.

That’s why our Pro Pundits have come together and recommended their favourite forwards. Names like Isak, Yoane Wissa (£6.8m), Chris Wood (£7.1m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m).

Pras also likes Evanilson (£5.8m) – fresh from scoring past Arsenal – while seeking to secure a triple-digit ranking. Both he and FPL General seem set to sell Mateta, despite Crystal Palace facing a Tottenham Hotspur side that is quite clearly ‘on the beach.’

SOME EXCITING MIDFIELDERS

Meanwhile, General joined seven other The Great and the Good managers in captaining Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) last time. He’s debating whether to repeat this or opt for Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) instead. About to visit already-relegated opponents, both are unanimous Scout Squad picks.

Zophar discusses the departing Manchester City legend in his weekly Q&A session, preferring the Belgian to a Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) purchase but not if it requires downgrading Isak to raise funds.

Let’s not forget West Ham United talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). His last three scores have all been at least nine points, ready to continue this run versus a distracted, rotated Manchester United.

Of the rest, Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) takes penalties, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) is back on the scoresheet and did someone say Dwight McNeil (£5.1m)?

CHIP USAGE

Those managers committing to a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost will be gutted to see the rearranged Aston Villa v Tottenham fixture remain part of Gameweek 37. No more blanks or doubles are coming.

We’ve suggested some template and differential drafts for Wildcard users, but this week doesn’t provide many appealing Assistant Manager table bonuses. It’s just the bosses of doomed trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, at a time when content creators are actively buying Brentford, Man City and Nottingham Forest players that go against them.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAIN

On Tuesday, we looked into the more maverick armband choices of these closing weeks. Names like Kevin De Bruyne, Eberechi Eze and Yoane Wissa could be wonderful options.

Although our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm likes Chris Wood the most, at home to Leicester. He scored twice past them in Gameweek 9’s reverse meeting.

You can read what Captain Sensible author Hibbo thinks here.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on Man City and Brentford, going Salah-less.

An alternative way into the Bees’ attack is playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£4.9m), going under the radar when accumulating 10 assists. Another low-owned asset is Neco Williams (£4.5m), a shot-friendly defender who caused Forest’s equaliser at Palace.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 36!



