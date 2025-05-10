1003
FPL May 10

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 36

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 36.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 36 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 BST on Saturday 10 May.

THE BEST FORWARDS

Is Wood a sell in FPL with tougher fixtures ahead?

This FPL season is entering its home straight, allowing managers the freedom to take some riskier-than-usual moves.

For example, there are setbacks to highly owned strikers Alexander Isak (£9.6m), Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m). One has tough fixtures, one keeps blanking, and the other’s minutes are being managed ahead of the FA Cup final.

That’s why our Pro Pundits have come together and recommended their favourite forwards. Names like Isak, Yoane Wissa (£6.8m), Chris Wood (£7.1m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m).

Pras also likes Evanilson (£5.8m) – fresh from scoring past Arsenal – while seeking to secure a triple-digit ranking. Both he and FPL General seem set to sell Mateta, despite Crystal Palace facing a Tottenham Hotspur side that is quite clearly ‘on the beach.’

SOME EXCITING MIDFIELDERS

­­­FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: De Bruyne, Paqueta + Enzo 3

Meanwhile, General joined seven other The Great and the Good managers in captaining Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) last time. He’s debating whether to repeat this or opt for Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) instead. About to visit already-relegated opponents, both are unanimous Scout Squad picks.

Zophar discusses the departing Manchester City legend in his weekly Q&A session, preferring the Belgian to a Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) purchase but not if it requires downgrading Isak to raise funds.

Let’s not forget West Ham United talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). His last three scores have all been at least nine points, ready to continue this run versus a distracted, rotated Manchester United.

Of the rest, Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) takes penalties, Cole Palmer (£10.5m) is back on the scoresheet and did someone say Dwight McNeil (£5.1m)?

CHIP USAGE

FPL Gameweek 36 Wildcard: Three drafts to consider 3

Those managers committing to a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost will be gutted to see the rearranged Aston Villa v Tottenham fixture remain part of Gameweek 37. No more blanks or doubles are coming.

We’ve suggested some template and differential drafts for Wildcard users, but this week doesn’t provide many appealing Assistant Manager table bonuses. It’s just the bosses of doomed trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, at a time when content creators are actively buying Brentford, Man City and Nottingham Forest players that go against them.

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAIN

On Tuesday, we looked into the more maverick armband choices of these closing weeks. Names like Kevin De Bruyne, Eberechi Eze and Yoane Wissa could be wonderful options.

Although our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm likes Chris Wood the most, at home to Leicester. He scored twice past them in Gameweek 9’s reverse meeting.

You can read what Captain Sensible author Hibbo thinks here.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on Man City and Brentford, going Salah-less.

An alternative way into the Bees’ attack is playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard (£4.9m), going under the radar when accumulating 10 assists. Another low-owned asset is Neco Williams (£4.5m), a shot-friendly defender who caused Forest’s equaliser at Palace.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 36!

FPLMarc

  1. ran
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which group gets more points this week?

    1. Mbeumo Salah Sarr Bowen Mateta Haaland Wood

    2. Mbeumo Salah KDB Bowen Wissa Isak Wood

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      So
      1. Sarr/Haaland/Mateta
      2. KdB/Wissa/Wissa/Isak

      2 is the answer and my brain exploded

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Oh for fcks sake! Again a random drop for Robinson at Fulham.... down to 14 on BB

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ffs, I had a feeling Robinson would be out.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        But why? Silva never mentions anything... just happens

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Dunno. But I need him for 38 bb. Thing I need to sell him now.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I would... fcked me over this BB GW

            Open Controls
    2. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah what the hell's that about, he was club captain until recently wasn't he?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think so

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hasn't he been carrying a knee problem for months? I guess they're managing him a bit more now with the end of the season in sight.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Good thing it was mentioned... or not at all

          Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Damn- he’s been a big troll even before that. Game is currently updating but hasn’t he gotten most assists of all defenders and has never had a double digit haul? Or maybe just 1 all season?

      Open Controls
      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        At one point earlier this season he had most assists of any def

        Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's negotiating with Liverpool

      Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    This is the first deadline I've stayed online for this year. Hopefully late FT Marmoush > Wood was a worth staying up for.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hope so too. Made the same move. Bol!

      Open Controls
  4. You Konate be serious!
      47 mins ago

      No Marmoush! Haarland about to explode!

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hoping as a non owner he's a bit rusty..

        Open Controls
        1. You Konate be serious!
            2 mins ago

            I'm a Marmoush owner :/

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Me too - here's to a brace off the bench

              Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Oh nooo total brain fart. I thought the deadline was at the match time for some reason. I was out at the cinema and then eating chips in the sun. FPL didn't cross my mind except knowing I had to get back home for City news before the deadline. I thought I had over an hour safety margin lol. And I had the money and FT for Marmoush > Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          Oh no, how terrible.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Right! I wish they streamed Live FPL instead of the film I watched

            Open Controls
        2. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          This won't do. You need to learn to stay indoors and stare at a laptop screen with atleast 5 tabs open.

          Deadline day is supposed to be the highlight of our week.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            30 mins ago

            I’m watching Let’s Talk deadline stream. Hopefully I can simulate the sensations I’d have felt if I were there live with you all

            Open Controls
        3. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          Look at you all high and mighty with a real life

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            I also went to the shop and bought carrots. I don’t know what’s happening to me

            Open Controls
            1. Herger
              • 3 Years
              30 mins ago

              What you going to do with the carrots?

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 9 Years
                26 mins ago

                Plan was to prepare them for a picnic and games in the park, but eating food in the sun has already burnt me once today, so I'm not sure I want to risk it again

                Open Controls
            2. Drexl Spivey
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              You ate your chips and thought, 'I could do with some carrots now'?'

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                I wish my mind worked like that, considering I had the runs as soon as I arrived home (and I don't just mean what I'm posting on here), but I think the carrot is maybe more of a symbol than a food at this point. I will use it to make friends and bond over later.

                Open Controls
                1. Drexl Spivey
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Draw a little face on it, like the Aldi xmas carrot.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 9 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Haha that would look funny hanging out the back of someone

                    Open Controls
            3. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              Carrot make Beta Cartene which converts to Vitamin A very poorly. Maybe thats the reason you could see your watch in the dark watching your film?

              Open Controls
        4. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          The rest of the day sounds very pleasurable at least.

          Open Controls
      3. diesel001
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Looking forward to a Haaland hat-trick today.

        Open Controls
      4. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        These deadlines need to be looked at properly (Mark sort it out) not shifted half hour again.

        Open Controls
        1. Sergio Giorgini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Don't agree, think it's perfect. Adds interest to the game, and no guarantee that making use of the leak actually helps you anyway (hence my 200K rank)

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Perfect if you are looking for more subscribers on your platform maybe.

            Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          I agree, should be fair for all players and some people getting leaks and others not doesn't feel right.

          Open Controls
      5. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        New Community Article:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/10/ffs-head-to-head-leagues-gameweek-35-round-up

        Lord's round-up of how the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues stand after Gameweek 35.

        Open Controls
      6. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        43 mins ago

        I did Mateta to Cunha last night, so when I saw the news today I just benched Marmoush and started Munoz.

        Open Controls
      7. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        That Citeh bench is crazy

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          All homegrown talent as well, City has done a great job without spending anything extra (and then some...).

          Open Controls
      8. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/06/who-to-pick-as-assistant-manager-in-fpl-gameweek-36/#hc_comment_27188966

        Open Controls
      9. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap

        Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Johnson, Godfrey, Boniface, Cajuste, Luongo, Hirst, Clarke

        Brentford XI: Flekken, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Yarmoliuk, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa

        Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Jensen, Konak, Maghoma, Thiago, Nunes

        Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Bree, Downes, Ugochukwu, Welington, Dibling, Fernandes, Sulemana

        Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Sugawara, Aribo, Smallbone, Stewart, Archer, Onuachu

        Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovačić, Silva, McAtee, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

        Subs: Ortega, Grealish, González, Gündoğan, Nunes, O'Reilly, Marmoush, Doku, Savinho

        Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Pereira, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez

        Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Diop, Cairney, King, Traoré, Vinícius, Willian, Godo

        Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Doucouré, Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

        Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Coleman, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja

        Wolves XI: Sá, Doherty, Agbadou, Gomes, Semedo, Gomes, André, Aït-Nouri, Munetsi, Cunha, Guedes

        Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Djiga, Traore, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Larsen, Gomes, Mane

        Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán, Baleba, Wieffer, Minteh, O'Riley, Ayari, Welbeck

        Subs: Steele, Igor, Cashin, Gruda, Mitoma, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Howell, Adingra

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Thanks Tony!

          Open Controls
        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Eyes on Enciso today.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          No Robinson in the squad for Fulham so Sessegnon LB

          Open Controls
        4. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          No O'Brien eh? Might have caught out some people on BB..

          Open Controls
        5. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Lewis starting in defence, there goes my Gvardiol CS.

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            +1 to that

            Open Controls
        6. Maeki2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Damn transfered out foden. So much regret.

          Open Controls
      10. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Munoz to Burn, Marmoush to Haaland (c)

        BB36

        Team

        Pickford Sels
        O'Brien Williams Milenković Burn Gvardiol
        KDB Eze Bowen Mbeumo Roger
        Watkins Wissa Haaland(C)

        Good luck everyone!!

        Open Controls
      11. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Anyone else did last-minute -4 for Marmoush>Cunha?
        Should pay off in the next/last 3 games, given that Marmoush is not tempting anymore after Southampton and now is officially a minutes risk

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Did exactly that

          Open Controls
          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            I sort of wanted Marmoush to be benched so I could do it anyway!

            Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          it was my non-4 plans so I could bring in Saka GW37 without a hit. (or Evanilson), but like Cunha hauls

          Open Controls
        3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I wouldnt put my eggs to basket which is on the beach

          Open Controls
          1. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            They are on the beach for quite some time now, and that hasnt stopped Cunha from producing goods

            Open Controls
          2. Fifa las vegas
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Nothing like a Rio party

            Open Controls
      12. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        My weekly acca has Strand Larsen to score any time but he doesn’t start. Will that part of the selection be voided or if he comes off the bench the bet is in play?

        Also regarding impact sub when your player’s replacement becomes part of the bet I take it the reverse does not apply with the Wolves striker starting over Larsen counts towards the bet?

        Open Controls
      13. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Forgot deadline = mudded.

        Open Controls
      14. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Already regret my Salah Marm to KDB Haaland -4 frenzy…Salah to punish me hard GW37 and 38.

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Can reverse it with another -4 next week! Might be worth it still if Haaland goes wild today

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Actually true, let’s survive this week!

            Open Controls
        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Good moves. I am amazed that content creators kept him. I drop him on WC last week). Scoring one goal against Spurs at home recently isn't high form. Feels like it is Haaland from GW6 to when ever it was.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Hope pool stay on beach yeah

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Same moves here, no regrets. Maybe later 😛

          Open Controls
      15. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        I took a risky punt on Haaland starting in both of my Fanteam entries .
        I made him captain in both as I'm trailing & not in any pay out position .
        Hope it pays off .

        Open Controls
      16. dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/10/3pm-team-news-haaland-de-bruyne-start-marmoush-a-sub?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27193932

        Open Controls
      17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Benched Marm for Sarr last minute. Have a feeling it might blow up in my face.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Missed the bloody deadline leaks and have Marm as cap 😮

          Open Controls
      18. Sandy Ravage
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Last minute captaincy change from Cunha to KDB...

        Open Controls
      19. Ron_Swanson
        • 14 Years
        30 mins ago

        Game is updated! Good luck!

        Open Controls

