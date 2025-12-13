FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 16

13 December 2025 426 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 16.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 16 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 13 December.

EVERYONE GETS FIVE FREE TRANSFERS

FPL 2025/26: Extra free Gameweek 16 transfers ahead of AFCON

While FPL is briefly back to the standard distance between matches, what’s not normal is Gameweek 16 giving five free transfers to all managers.

This was announced in July, to coincide with the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) departures facing Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m), Reinildo Mandava (£3.9m), an explosively out-of-favour Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and more. Although, they are actually still around for this weekend.

We’ve put together everything you need to know about the timely top-up. Plus, six strategies for how to use these purchases.

LATEST ON MUNOZ + TIMBER

FPL Gameweek 12: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 15

It’s not just AFCON, either. Over at Arsenal, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) is suspended, and Mikel Arteta remains unsurprisingly vague about Jurrien Timber‘s (£6.5m) availability.

“Timber, again, depends [on] how he feels today. It was a knock that he picked [up in Gameweek 15] and he wasn’t feeling comfortable. So, again, I think it’s something a matter of days. Whether it’s tomorrow or not, we will see.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

However, one big development is the knee surgery that will sideline Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz (£6.0m) for over a month.

If Pro Pundit Lateriser owned the Colombian, he’d replace him with either Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m), an Everton defender, or someone who’ll benefit from Fulham’s strong Gameweek 16 clean sheet likelihood.

SO, WHO TO BUY?

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Over 1.1 million managers have already used one transfer to grab Phil Foden (£8.7m), following 44 points in three matches. His latest haul was captained by FPL General from ‘The Great and the Good’, moving the expert roughly 900,000 up the worldwide rankings.

One article looks at the numbers behind such form, where Foden’s popularity is further boosted by Manchester City’s attractive fixture run.

Best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 16: Players + teams to target 5

Well, after Sunday’s tricky trip to Selhurst Park. Free Hit users may want to own Foden’s momentum but, if Erling Haaland (£15.0m) is there with his statistically imminent goal, having two attackers away to Palace feels excessive.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) is a unanimous Scout Squad pick. He barely featured in Wednesday’s Champions League win, and has the best goal-scoring odds.

As for our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell?’ piece, the recent spurt of Harry Wilson (£5.4m) is noteworthy, but Bruno Guimaraes‘ (£7.0m) form doesn’t seem sustainable.

Liked by many, Yankuba Minteh (£6.2m) suddenly finds himself on three successive blanks. Zophar provides an opinion on the winger during his weekly Q&A session.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 16 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

League leaders Arsenal host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, making Bukayo Saka the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Erling Haaland is in both top threes. The other names of interest are Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) and Igor Thiago (£7.0m).

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – leans heavily on Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham assets.

The Bees’ right-back Michael Kayode (£4.5m) joins Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) in Gameweek 16’s trio of differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 16!

FPL Marc

426 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    1 Hincapie
    2 White

    Free hit. Which one?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
    3. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hincapie will play more games long term until Gabby is back

      Open Controls
      1. Peteex
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Doesn't really matter with FH though

        Open Controls
    4. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hincapie

      Open Controls
  2. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Where are th damn leakers??!

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hincapie will definitely start

      Open Controls
  3. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help please

    A: Thiaw Minteh Woltemade > Hincapie/White Szobo Raul
    B: Thiaw Minteh Woltemade > Collins Wilson Ekitike
    C: Thiaw > Hincapie/White
    D: Minteh > Szobaszlai
    E: Thiaw Minteh > Hincapie/White Dango

    Dub
    VVD Thiaw Andersen
    Saka Bruno Foden Minteh
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade

    Verbruggen Xhaka Richards Mukiele

    4FT 0.6ITB

    Open Controls
  4. Bunk Moreland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I’m free hit me up - want to take a risk with a striker spot.

    A Watkins and Hincapie (double ars def)
    B Gyokeres and Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bunk Moreland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      B - Wolves are extraordinarily awful

      Open Controls
      1. Bunk Moreland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes they are and it would be the perfect game to let Gyokeres find some form.

        But also, he might not start.

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Think Merino due a rest, you gotta fancy Gyokeres to fill his boots

          Open Controls
      2. fantasist
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gyokeres may not even get enough minutes with Merino and Jesus available to play in that position

        Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Orion
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Should I play:
    A) O’Reilly(cause of rumors being benched)
    B) Esteve

    1) Roger’s
    2) H. Wilson

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Can't you play Rogers and Wilson?

      Open Controls
  6. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Capt saka or eze??

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Saka

      Open Controls
  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Play Minteh against Liverpool A
    B) Sell for Rice, Szoboszlai or BrunoG

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        For who?

        Open Controls
  8. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start
    1. Roefs (H) vs Newcastle
    2. Dubravka(H) vs Fulham

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dubs

      Open Controls
  9. King Kun Ta
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Donna -> Raya for my last FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Raya not worth this pricetag imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This - I sold him this week, prefer flexibility to get extra mid than double def

        Open Controls
  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play Senesi or Mukiele?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Mukiele

      Open Controls
  11. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mbeumo or Cunha on FH this week?

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Cunha

      Open Controls
  12. Gorky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    does Gusto start?

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He’s my FT so he better!

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Check teams news on this site.

      Open Controls
  13. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start BrunoG/Woltemade or sell Woltemade for Ekitike and start him? Help me please!

    Open Controls
  14. tabby98
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Guiu or KDH?

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      just now

      KDH

      Open Controls
  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka 1 12 pointer, rest of the games 8 or lower. Bigger risk than upside versus Haaland c?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      They are playing WOL at home ... having said that I captain robot

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I've had a season ticket at a Premier league club for years and I think wolves are the worst team I've ever seen at this level.
      Having said that, im going to punt on haaland!

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He's due

      Open Controls
  16. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Thiago over Saka captain crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. Atwood
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  17. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else captaining Thiago?

    Don’t own Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Him or robot

      Open Controls
    2. Mata of opinion
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Going thiago. Also have saka

      Open Controls
    3. Peteex
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Have Saka capatain and Thiago vice so I would captain him over Haaland

      Open Controls
  18. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Looking ahead, who to use triple captain chip on?

    A. Haaland vs West Ham (GW17)
    B. Bruno vs Wolves (GW19)

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      B probably has a higher ceiling. Depends if he's still in form then

      Open Controls
  19. GROBARI
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Start Senesi or Alderete?

    Open Controls
    1. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      just now

      S

      Open Controls
  20. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Senesi to Hincapie or play Mukiele?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      play mukiele

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’d make the move for free

      Open Controls
  21. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start one?

    A) Guiu
    B) Mukiele

    Open Controls
  22. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Pedro Neto(C). Season over!

    Open Controls

