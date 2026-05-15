FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 37

15 May 2026 309 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 37.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 37 DEADLINE?

Very soon! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 15 May.

MAN CITY ROTATIONS

FPL notes: Haaland bonus, Semenyo DefCon + O'Reilly "deserves" minutes 1

The penultimate round of 2025/26 begins soon after Double Gameweek 36’s closing encounter, when Pep Guardiola decided to bench Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), while not using Erling Haaland (£14.7m) or Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) at all.

He did this with their FA Cup final against Chelsea in mind. In fact, the Wembley showcase is why no top-flight matches are happening on Saturday.

WHICH ARSENAL ASSETS?

Best Arsenal triple-up for the FPL run-in

However, on Sunday, Arsenal will go five points ahead if they beat already-relegated Burnley at home. Gameweek 37’s clear standout fixture, FPL managers are having a tough time figuring out which Gunners triple-up is best.

They rarely concede, making our Wildcard draft’s double defensive coverage very reliable. But Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), unanimous Scout Squad picks, are very hard to leave out.

Basically, if you already own two at the back, Zophar prefers buying the in-form Swedish striker because most of his goals come against struggling sides.

For those currently on one defender and one attacker, Lateriser suggests going big on the latter. He also likes last week’s hero, Leandro Trossard (£6.5m).

MIDFIELD INVESTMENT

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

The Belgian is an endorsed mid-priced replacement for Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), just like scorer Mathys Tel (£6.2m), a Casemiro (£5.9m) who is about to say goodbye to Old Trafford, and Zophar’s target, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m).

You could also look at Everton at home to Sunderland. Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) makes the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, while lower-priced teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.3m) continues to deliver attacking returns, leading to a ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ recommendation.

Managers using a Bench Boost in Gameweek 37 should probably target cheap Toffees like him, Michael Keane (£4.5m) and the appealing differential Beto (£5.0m). Plus, check out Brighton and Hove Albion defenders, as well as three-goals-in-three Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m).

Maybe even £4.3m Fulham centre-back Issa Diop, set to replace a suspended Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) for the Cottagers’ trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 37 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Several days ago, Viktor Gyokeres was picked out as a great differential captain. But momentum is building to the point where he is among the favoured armband recipients of Captain Sensible, along with Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m).

You can find out what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks here.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – also likes Brentford being at home to Crystal Palace.

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up against Burnley 4

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve estimated the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 37!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

309 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    GTG?

    Roefs
    Gabriel NOR Dalot
    Saka(C) BrunoF BrunoG Doku KDH
    Haaland Gyökeres

    Dub Watkins VVD Hill

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Congrats on a good GW

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Just say dilly ding dilly dong, f shite up and move on. GL all.

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  3. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Start Cherki or DCL?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      C

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      1. Wet Bandits
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        GL!!

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  4. RealMadrid4Ever
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Bowen to DCL?
    Yes or No

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You'll want Bowen next week

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    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      no

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  5. kane1095
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Start Mbeumo or Bowen?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Start both

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    2. Pablitto
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      JB

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  6. R Whites
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Captain last call -

    Gab or Bruno.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      G

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  7. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Whatever

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Agreed

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  8. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    PANTS DOWN!!!

    Never ever thought I’d do this but it’s GYOKERES TC!

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      WC in final week

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  9. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Good luck all! I’m just chasing ML so perhaps a bit strange selection…

    Verb
    Gab/Senesi/VH
    BrunoF/Saka/Cherki/BrunoG
    Haaland/Gyo(c)/JP

    Darlow/NOR/Hill/Tav

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  10. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    One more week and the misery ends

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      YES!

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      That is until World Cup Fantasy starts in 11st of June.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Don’t know how anyone could have the energy for that haha

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Yeah, especially as many of the deadlines might be well after midnight.

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    3. Hooky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Maybe I like the misery

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Took a -4 and did Henderson, Munoz & Canvot to Kelleher, Tarkowski and Keane.

    BB activated and Bruno as ©, Haaland as vc.

    Good luck everyone.

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    1. Pablitto
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      GL

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  12. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Imagine ARS bottle it this week 😛

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    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      and for City to not capitalize. been that kind of a season

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  13. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    villa rolling out the first time 5 days before the final but wouldnt do it 4 days before the semi final vs spurs

    hope they lose both today and the final and we never get to see emery in the pl again

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yeah Tottenham would be relegated if they’d lost that game

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  14. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Was tempted to do Rogers to Szobo, but rolled instead. Will be a good match tonight I reckon.

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Im slightly worried after selling both Rogers and Watkins. Theyre gonna both score arent they

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