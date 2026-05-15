FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 37

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 37.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 37 DEADLINE?

Very soon! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 15 May.

MAN CITY ROTATIONS

The penultimate round of 2025/26 begins soon after Double Gameweek 36’s closing encounter, when Pep Guardiola decided to bench Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.5m), while not using Erling Haaland (£14.7m) or Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) at all.

He did this with their FA Cup final against Chelsea in mind. In fact, the Wembley showcase is why no top-flight matches are happening on Saturday.

WHICH ARSENAL ASSETS?

However, on Sunday, Arsenal will go five points ahead if they beat already-relegated Burnley at home. Gameweek 37’s clear standout fixture, FPL managers are having a tough time figuring out which Gunners triple-up is best.

They rarely concede, making our Wildcard draft’s double defensive coverage very reliable. But Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), unanimous Scout Squad picks, are very hard to leave out.

Basically, if you already own two at the back, Zophar prefers buying the in-form Swedish striker because most of his goals come against struggling sides.

For those currently on one defender and one attacker, Lateriser suggests going big on the latter. He also likes last week’s hero, Leandro Trossard (£6.5m).

MIDFIELD INVESTMENT

The Belgian is an endorsed mid-priced replacement for Morgan Rogers (£7.4m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), just like scorer Mathys Tel (£6.2m), a Casemiro (£5.9m) who is about to say goodbye to Old Trafford, and Zophar’s target, Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m).

You could also look at Everton at home to Sunderland. Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) makes the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, while lower-priced teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.3m) continues to deliver attacking returns, leading to a ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ recommendation.

Managers using a Bench Boost in Gameweek 37 should probably target cheap Toffees like him, Michael Keane (£4.5m) and the appealing differential Beto (£5.0m). Plus, check out Brighton and Hove Albion defenders, as well as three-goals-in-three Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m).

Maybe even £4.3m Fulham centre-back Issa Diop, set to replace a suspended Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) for the Cottagers’ trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 37 CAPTAIN

Several days ago, Viktor Gyokeres was picked out as a great differential captain. But momentum is building to the point where he is among the favoured armband recipients of Captain Sensible, along with Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m).

You can find out what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks here.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – also likes Brentford being at home to Crystal Palace.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve estimated the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 37!