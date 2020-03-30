World Cup of FPL – Group A and B results

We can now announce the final standings of the first two World Cup of FPL groups.

Fantasy Football Scout are currently running a tournament to decide which asset is the greatest of all time.

To do that, we asked you to submit nominations as the qualification phase, before laying out the finalists in eight groups of four.

Last week, we opened up the voting for Groups A and B – and we can now confirm who made it through to the knockout stages.

GROUP A – FINAL STANDINGS

Frank Lampard | 51.1% Robin van Persie | 34.8% Branislav Ivanovic | 12.2% Patrice Evra | 2.0%

Group A certainly went as expected, with the explosive potential of Frank Lampard and Robin van Persie booking both of them a place in the second round.

As mentioned in our preview of this group, the Chelsea midfielder, and now manager, is a firm favourite to win the whole tournament, so he has made the perfect start.

Lampard commanded 51.1% of the vote in Group A, securing top spot with relative ease.

It was also a relatively routine job for van Persie to qualify for the last-sixteen as the Group A runner-up.

His 34.8% share of the vote was comfortably higher than Branislav Ivanovic on 12.2% in third place.

GROUP B – FINAL STANDINGS

Thierry Henry | 49.6% Gareth Bale | 24.2% Steven Gerrard | 22.4% Carlos Tevez | 3.8%

Group B featured our first close call, and perhaps the first surprise, of the tournament.

Thierry Henry’s qualification for the World Cup went right down to the wire and we thought that his exploits as a Fantasy asset may have been too in the distant past to resonate with today’s voters.

How wrong we were! The Arsenal man proved to be the comfortable winner of Group A with a 49.6% share of the vote.

Although maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised given Henry’s ridiculous record, even if his prime was a long time ago.

That 2002/03 master-class saw the Frenchman involve himself in 49 goals across 37 appearances.

What we are surprised to see though, is Steven Gerrard bowing out in the first round of the tournament, despite an impressive five end-of-season Dream Team appearances.

He was just edged out of a place in the second round by Gareth Bale, whose rise from budget defender to essential premium midfielder took the Fantasy world by storm.

In the end, there was a gap of just 1.8 percentage points between him and Gerrard.

What’s up next?

Later today we will be kicking off Group C and Group D should be launched tomorrow so keep an eye out for the next round of votes.