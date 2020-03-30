121
Tournaments March 30

World Cup of FPL – Group A and B results

121 Comments
We can now announce the final standings of the first two World Cup of FPL groups.

Fantasy Football Scout are currently running a tournament to decide which asset is the greatest of all time.

To do that, we asked you to submit nominations as the qualification phase, before laying out the finalists in eight groups of four.

Last week, we opened up the voting for Groups A and B – and we can now confirm who made it through to the knockout stages.

GROUP A – FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Frank Lampard | 51.1%
  2. Robin van Persie | 34.8%
  3. Branislav Ivanovic | 12.2%
  4. Patrice Evra | 2.0%

Group A certainly went as expected, with the explosive potential of Frank Lampard and Robin van Persie booking both of them a place in the second round.

As mentioned in our preview of this group, the Chelsea midfielder, and now manager, is a firm favourite to win the whole tournament, so he has made the perfect start.

Lampard commanded 51.1% of the vote in Group A, securing top spot with relative ease.

It was also a relatively routine job for van Persie to qualify for the last-sixteen as the Group A runner-up.

His 34.8% share of the vote was comfortably higher than Branislav Ivanovic on 12.2% in third place.

GROUP B – FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Thierry Henry | 49.6%
  2. Gareth Bale | 24.2%
  3. Steven Gerrard | 22.4%
  4. Carlos Tevez | 3.8%

Group B featured our first close call, and perhaps the first surprise, of the tournament.

Thierry Henry’s qualification for the World Cup went right down to the wire and we thought that his exploits as a Fantasy asset may have been too in the distant past to resonate with today’s voters.

How wrong we were! The Arsenal man proved to be the comfortable winner of Group A with a 49.6% share of the vote.

Although maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised given Henry’s ridiculous record, even if his prime was a long time ago.

That 2002/03 master-class saw the Frenchman involve himself in 49 goals across 37 appearances.

What we are surprised to see though, is Steven Gerrard bowing out in the first round of the tournament, despite an impressive five end-of-season Dream Team appearances.

He was just edged out of a place in the second round by Gareth Bale, whose rise from budget defender to essential premium midfielder took the Fantasy world by storm.

In the end, there was a gap of just 1.8 percentage points between him and Gerrard.

What’s up next?

Later today we will be kicking off Group C and Group D should be launched tomorrow so keep an eye out for the next round of votes.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
  1. Favourite FPL memories
    andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 1 min ago

    Morning all!

    Wondering what everyone's favourite FPL memories are?

    They don't have to be massive hauls from big name players necessarily, could just be one week wonders over the years.

    I'll never forget McNeil's 14 points recently, pretty much out of the blue, but that's very recent.

    One that always springs to mind is bringing in Alfie Mawson for a hit. As we all know, taking hits for defenders can often be frowned upon, especially when they play for Swansea.

    But it paid off after he struck a sweet volley from inside the box. Was watching the match as well, will never forget it! Check it out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guctgEmXrWU

    What are some of your favourite memories?

    Detweiler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      Aguero 4x goals against Newcastle a couple of years ago as captain - and listening to it on 5 Live.

      Also the numerous George Boyd 4.5 midfielder auto-subs where he seemed to score every time he was needed off the bench.

      Detweiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        Aguero 5 goals even, all within a 20 minute period.

        andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 12 mins ago

          Gameweek 8!

          I can imagine what the comments would be like on social media - panic because he hadn't scored in the first half! Then BAM - absolutely ridiculous score.

    Dokdok666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours ago

      Transferring Baines in and then he scores 15 points is up there. Think it was 14/15

      andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        I reckon Baines might pop up a few times in peoples memories!

        Nothing better than an attacking defender who also takes penalties when it comes to FPL

        Dokdok666
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 10 mins ago

          I am actually quite certain he scored a pen in that particular match. The math also adds up: 60mins+CS+pen+bonus= 15 points

    df34
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 58 mins ago

      Barnes’ recent haul for Leicester. Saved me so much.

      andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        That was a nice watch I have to say...

    Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      I only remember few GW's before last season as i wasn't playing the game with any kind of mind 😀

      But, there was a GW (37 i guess) when i TC'ed Sanchez & V'ed Kane.
      Scored 210 points that GW 😛

      Has to be my best ever FPL memory. Can say reaching to final of this year's FFS cup was a great feeling too. (Untill that Mariappa guy tried to ..... All 😀 )

    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      Getting to 352 in the world by about gw 11 last year, helped by a jammy vice cap involving Robertson not turning up. It was all downhill from there, to 88k.

      Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 28 mins ago

        I captained Hazard & V© Robbo that GW.
        You & me remember that GW very differently 😀

        circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          I think I capped Robbo and he was a no show and I vice capped Mane and he featured in a 4-1 win.

          Amey
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Amazing 😀

    You Must Be Jokin Ere
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      Portsmouth 7 Reading 4 - 2007 I think. Benjani at trick & Nicky Shorey, the popular Fantasy defender ended up with 7 or 8 points if a recall right, despite conceding 7. He was awarded a 6 pointer in injury time - the goal was later credited to Sol Campbell OG but Shorey kept the points!

      You Must Be Jokin Ere
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        *hat trick

      andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Oof! Bit before my time that but that's a great memory

      Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        I was at that game! Truly mental, but good as a Pompey fan!

    Fortune
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      last two seasons when spurs and west ham had a DGW early (GW 20-ish)
      not the DGW (it was massive fail for me), but the SGW after, I managed to score 113 without chips.

    Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 hours ago

      im going to say that van persie volley for arsenal back across the goal dont know who against ,but he was my captain that day and i won a big h2h ,phenomenal player up there with the teeth as my favourite fpl player..

    baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      My brother captaining Tosun who braced just to see Salah score four 🙂

    Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      2014 GW7 or 8. City played Villa away the week before and Aguero could have had a hatful. As a non-owner, I watched the game from behind a cushion, it was excruciating but I got away with it since he didn’t score.

      Not wanting to repeat the experience, I played my WC, brought in Kun and captained him. I think they played Spurs at home. Kun scored a hattie and also missed a penalty. I also brought in Pelle who scored a couple for Saints in their 8-0 thrashing of Sunderland (unfortunately I didn’t have Tadic for his 23 pointer). That said, I scored well and went up to 20 OR that night. Happy days!

    Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      Also captaining Glen Johnson (18 pts) and Ashley Cole (28 points) in successive gameweeks in 2009 was particularly sweet.

      Andy Carroll getting a hatrick at home to Villa in GW2 2010 was a memorable one, too. I had watched Toon away at United in GW1 and Carroll gave Vidic a hard time even though he didn’t score. Fortunately my 3rd striker got injured in the same week so I replaced him with Carroll. He was fantasy gold that season, a 5.0 striker scoring 17 goals.

    Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      That Alan Hutton’s goal for Villa.

      No idea why but it gave me so much joy and still deep in my memory. Can’t remember many other highlights.

      Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Think it might have also been an assist combo...anyone recall the assister?

        Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l_BJe1L5PY0

          Think it was this one vs Leicester in 14/15 with Tekkers assist who we all had?

      Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R6l4BOgvMTE

        Dreamland......Roberto Carlosesque

        Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          But that wasn’t the one....can’t remember which one I’m thinking off 😆

    Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Worst memory - forever will be Miralles taking that peno off Baines and missing.

      Baines was a differential that week and on for a super huge haul - CS and assist already in the bank, I recall, plus further 6pts and baps for peno should’ve be added.

      I think I threw my iPad at the wall that day.

    Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Berbatov captain when he scored 5 goals in a DGW.

      Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        Just watched a Berbatov compilation video on YouTube - what a magical player. So elegant and calm.

        Enjoyed the odd tab also 😉

    rnrd
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      in a FPL POV, that Smalling own goal during the last minute of the last game of the season, cancelling the MU CS and deciding so much private leagues really was as dramatic as it can get

    Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Clint Dempsey, captain America, explosion in a double GW right after Zamora got injured in the first game for 1 pter. We didn't have live fpl back then however Zamora EO was surely around 170 . Massive green and 26th in the world at the end

    MOTHRA
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      A few years back in our league, I was 1 point behind the leader going into the final GW.

      After many hours of team evaluation, a tactical transfer, calculations and bonus point estimations, I figured I had gained one more point than him, meaning a tie and the sharing of £200.

      Only to then, did I spot that Ashley Young had come on for a few minutes at the end of the United match, getting me 1 point. Meaning I was 2 points up, winning the £200 by 1 point!

      The really cool part was that my FT that week was Ashley Young.

      So, whether he was good or bad, he will always be my FPL hero.

      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Cool story, bro.

    Van La Parranormal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Kane's new years hat trick vs Chelsea when he was cheap and not very known. I had him in my team (last player remaining that gw) and my h2h rival was a Chelsea fan. He was ahead of me in points before the game and had a couple of Chelsea players. I still remember his joke about Kane "whobis this Oxford rower?". After the game he never talked to ne again

    Don Corleone the 1st
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      It's always a gameweek you remember by a bunch of points.

      So for me, one of THE FPL memory is last 2 gameweeks in 2016/2017 season. 290 points baby!

    Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Stephane Sessegnon scoring in the last minute of a Sunderland DGW when everyone here had him captain, in I think 2012. I was working night shifts in Australia and therefore watching it live at about 6AM. Madness.

    Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Charlie Austin's hat-trick v West Brom in the 2014 season. Was listening on the radio and it was just magical having the reporters keep cutting to the game to hear the comeback from 2 down!

      Adel Taarabt (remember him?) scoring the free kick winner v Spurs in 2012, arguably our best performance in the Premier League the season we stayed up.

    Jive Turkey
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      2012. Was a packed period (Christmas time), had 3 back to back hat trick captains. Cazorla, Bale & then Walcott (I think that was the sequence). Jumped a tonne of places to top 500. Had Lukaku for his final day hat trick vs Man U as well that year. Finished 378 in world. Good times.

    La Vida Latte
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Arsenal-Blackburn 6-2.
      Fabregas was my captain and scored one goal and four assists.

      And it was a great game too!

    diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Jermain Defoe five goals vs Wigan.

    GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Jon Walters 19 pointer subbing in for an injured Sanchez, Had to wait for Arsenal lineup on the Sunday...

      Benteke and Austin running riot in a DGW taking me to OR2 in the world...

      Also once had all 3 starting defenders score...

      Plenty of bad ones to level that out mind...

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Stop going on about Alfie ruddy Mawson!!! 😡

      https://mobile.twitter.com/mbison22/status/830618365379145728

  Detweiler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 40 mins ago

    I'm sure this has been discussed no end, but with the FTs and what is essentially a free wildcard, what is the ideal team to work towards? Some players are almost a given (TAA, Bruno), but what about the others? Sheff Utd have good fixtures so their defensive assets look good, as do Wolves at both ends of the pitch. What about the premiums - surely only two of KDB, Mane, Salah? What about the premium striker spot?

    Henderson, Pope/McCarthy
    TAA, Doherty/Boly, Stevens/Egan, ??, ??
    KDB/Salah/Mane, Bruno, Sarr/Barnes/??
    Kane/Auba/Kane, Jiminez/Jota/DCL/Vardy??

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'd add a Manchester United defender to that list but it's otherwise looking good.

      I'm working towards

      Pope, McCarthy
      TAA, AWB, Soy, Boly, Egan
      KDB, Salah, Bruno, Sarr
      Auba, Jiminez, DCL

      Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Keeping Soy? I'm working towards him to AWB

      dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nice! Who is your 5th mid ?

    pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Don’t see the 2 of 3 in midfield over a premium striker. I wouldn’t want any premium striker over either Mane Mo. Kane has a rubbish record coming back from injury, Auba plays for Arsenal and Kun isnt getting the same minutes. And well KdB still only costs 10.6.

      Decent argument for Son and Rashford being part of the equation I’d have thunk.

  La Roja
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 32 mins ago

    Jack Grealish

    What a mug

    Prisoner B5160-8
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      Wilkos must have stocked up on Dettol Wipes.

    Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Villan to Villian

      Just like that 😀

      baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        Good one 🙂

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Thanks bro.
          You're the only one !!
          😀

      Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        It's spelt Villain in both cases, and neither of the ways you've spelt it...!

        Unless I am missing something...

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Will you trust me that i googled what Villa guys are called and then posted this ? 😀

          Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Sure, why not!

    Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Deserves a short stretch in sing-sing for that I reckon.

  Amey
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 16 mins ago

    Perfect results.
    No unexpected results then for both groups.

    Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      If the thing is decided purely on vote than it'll be biased !

  poulteren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 13 mins ago

    hi all -

    Help needed please........i had 2 FTs last week and used them. Following the deadline by new / free transfer has not appeared. Anyone got any ideas for this please?

    thanks

    ed

    Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 25 mins ago

      Deadline hasn't passed for GW 32.

      poulteren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 12 mins ago

        yo sir / madam are great. Thank you. Thought i was going mad. Feel a bit stupid now!

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 11 mins ago

          Relax mate.
          I'm happy that you're happy because of a FT 😉
          Good day & TC

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      We would have been in the middle of an international break if the season was still being playing, so there was no GW deadline at the weekend.

      poulteren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 13 mins ago

        you sir are a gentleman. Thank you. Thought i was going mad. Feel a bit stupid now!

  Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 3 mins ago

    Results as expected so far. Looks good, hopefully no biased voting for the remaining groups!

    Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      I’ll be voting for Lukaku, Ronaldo and Kane out of loyalty to Utd

      Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        (i know the latter hasn’t technically signed yet)

        el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          From what I understood he wants to win trophies so you are as likely to sign him as Arsenal.

    Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gerrard shouldn't lost it imo

      Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        He was better IRL than he was an FPL asset.

  mdm
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Doherty or Alonso?

  Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    How much do ye think Sancho will be in fpl?

    el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      9.0 to 10.0 - Sane esque price to start.

      Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah, 9 would be a fair price for his first season i guess.

    Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 51 mins ago

      Is he likely to come to the PL this summer? Hard to tell with the media spin machine

      Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        The move makes since for both party's so i would say he is on his way alright.

        Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 39 mins ago

          Blimey. Might double or triple on utd next year. Who'd have thought?

        Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          The move doesn't make sense for Sancho from a football perspective but many would make the same decision - offered a return to your home country and up to 400k a week.

          Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 22 mins ago

            That wage seems even crazier at this time. CV19 has made many question who is really of importance to society. I suppose we'll see if that leads to anything tangible. Great player obviously.

            Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              No doubt he's a great player.

          Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 22 mins ago

            Please Berb's don't be bitter. 😛

            Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              No, being legit. Top player and probably only second to Mbappe in terms of young talents.

              He could wait a year, develop at Dortmund (who are arguably the best in the world for player development) then move to a club who will actually win the biggest trophies.

              This seems like another player choosing money, although I'd probably make the same decision as him. Money is almost everything.

              Ógie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 5 mins ago

                He will have every chance to win trophies at United Berb's and well you know it.Most successful team in the history of the PL after all.

                Sancho and Kane will put United right back in the picture along with the young emerging talent that is already at the club.Price of oil has collapsed so the oil firms can not compete with us right now in the transfer market.When the new season starts again hopefully in August or September we should be in a lot better position.

                Ron_Swanson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 40 mins ago

                  I can't see Utd challenging for the title for a few years. Maybe challenging for Champs League qualification and even a domestic cup but that's all for now

                  Ógie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Man City banned from the CL could see an exodus of players and even management.

                    Spurs have been really caught on the hop by all this at a time where they are trying to pay for a new stadium so they will probably have to offload some premium assets just to stay afloat.

                    Chelsea although having some great young talent in development will not be the force they have been in the transfer market in recent years seen as the price of oil has dropped to around $20 a barrel which has to hurt Roman and the City ownership alike.

                    Arsenal could go either way after all this but i suspect them to do well at the others expense.

                    That leaves Liverpool who will still be a force to be reckoned with when the dust settles.I fancy United's financial clout to deliver the knockout blow that will knock em off their perch again.

                    Don't be surprised if you see United picking up their 14th premier league title as soon as next season Ron.

                    Berbinho's Forehead
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 10 mins ago

                      "Don't be surprised if you see United picking up their 14th premier league title as soon as next season"

                      You're trolling Ogie, I fell for the bait FFS.

                Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 28 mins ago

                  I think you're being overly optimistic. United are nowhere a title or CL challenge.

                  Adding Sancho and Kane in the same window sounds like Football Manager.

                  Sancho is top quality, no doubt. But I think you're having a blind affiliation to your club if you think it's not majorly for money. (Again, there's little harm in that).

                  Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    You are saying Man U fans are deluded? Surely not!

    Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I'd say 9.0-ish - has been unbelievably prolific for BVB this season with 14G & 16A in just 23 league games... Hopefully he won't suffer too much from the big fish in a small pond syndrome as he has obviously outgrown the Bundesliga posting numbers like that even though he's just 20 years of age

      The move makes a lot of sense for him - he gets to play for one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe, one with the greatest record in Premier League history & one of the best in European history, in one of the top stadiums, traning grounds, youth academies & infrastructures in Europe week in week out

      The club do happen to be in transition into the bargain, but he obviously isn't intimidated by a challenge & is prepared to try to make a name for himself as a club talisman playing his part in returning them to the top of the game

      He's obviously a very smart & very ambitious kid, good qualities to go with the obvious footballing ability

      Just to add though - all of this speculation stems from this Irish Indo article, and I'd take the whole thing with more than a pinch of salt given utd's PR departments prodigious ability to link themselves with every world class attacker under the Sun in the last 12 months:

      https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/manchester-united/failure-to-capture-130m-sancho-would-be-calamitous-for-man-united-39085194.html

    Carefree Crew
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ogie you are talking absolute nonsense.

      Are you not aware that financial fair play has been in place since approximately 2012? It's based upon a rolling 3 year period.

      FFP accounting is amortised (total cost of transfer & wages divided by the duration of the contract.)

      It's irrelevant how much the price of oil is. How wealthy the owner is.

      Clubs are limited to spending within their means, owners can't just pump as much money into the club that they want.

      Chelsea have made £200mil in player sales alone.

      Bought no one for two windows. So there's probably another £100mil plus available.

      Have a loan army of players that can be sold to generate additional funds.

      Have a conveyor belt of young talent that's come through the academy (no transfer fee) Abraham, Mount, James, Tomori, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Christensen, Gilmour, Anjorin, etc.

      Conversely Man U have been going backwards. Lack of CL revenue, resulting in a negative impact on commercial revenue.

      Ole as a manager & man U as a club aren't attractive for elite players to join. Long way off Liverpool & City.

      City with no CL next season makes them favourites for the PL with their squad & no doubt will strengthen further.

      Food for thought, Sancho is from South London, a Chelsea fan, numerous mates at the club that have grown up playing for England youth teams.

      All 3 clubs are more attractive to join then man u.

      You don't know what you're talking about...

      Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Financial fair play rules have been a joke from the get go.The rules seem to be easily circumvented by clubs with either some creative accounting or a brown envelope in the right UFEA officials pocket.Noting but a money raising exercise by UFEA which is a corrupt organization in itself.Don't be surprised if City get their ban reduced for instance.

        If you think the price of oil is irrelevant to the City and Chelsea ownership then you are the one talking nonsense.
        How would these clubs be able to do what they do if it was not for oil money in the first place?

        I agree about some of what say about Chelsea though as they are fundamentally sound with a great stable of young talent but i have the feeling with some time that Roman has interest in the club has waned.Chelsea shelving plans to build a new stadium was a sign for me coincidentally as world oil prices fell as it so happened.

        United have indeed been lackluster in recent seasons but even without CL revenue they are still raking in the cash and well able to raise money on the NYSE if need be.United also have a pretty good conveyor belt of young talant coming through in case you haven't noticed.

        You say that "Ole as a manager & man U as a club aren't attractive for elite players to join" well lets see if United's checkbook will attract some.

        Sancho is from South London,indeed but he also spent time up in Manchester and might like it better up there along with global stardom that No.7 shirt will bring.

        I am entitled to my opinion as you are yours and saying that i don't know what i am talking about is a cheap shot which shows you don't really know anything about me mate.

      Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Are Chelsea not in sticky territory financially & struggling with huge losses? I remember seeing something last month about horrific financial performance:

        https://talksport.com/football/649693/chelsea-post-almost-100million-losses-but-insist-they-are-still-compliant-with-uefa-financial-fair-play-rules/

        https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/chelsea-financial-results-2018-19-revenue-loss-champions-league

        I also thought Chelsea’s transfer record was still recovering from the massive outlays on Kepa, Jorginho, Pulisic & Kovacic? They cost €246m between them & the Hazard/Courtois money was less than €140m coming the other direction leaving a fair whack of a transfer deficit...

        They did do a lot of smaller deals in that period which have netted them another €70m-ish (Luiz, Kalas, Aina, Hector, Omerou, Cesc etc) and they have agreed a €45 sale of Morata to Atletico, but that’s been spent on Ziyech so not too sure where the €200m number comes from, unless that’s only money in without looking at money out?

        Transfrmrkt has a good page where you can see a clubs transfer activities:

        https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631

        Chelsea Last 3 seasons (20/21-19/20-18/19)
        - Sales: EUR €266m
        - Purchases: EUR €293m
        - Net Transfer Spend: EUR €27m

        They do have a long list of loan players though:
        https://www.chelseafc.com/en/teams/on-loan-players?pageTab=players

        And their youth players are generally of a very high calibre - but to be honest I’d put the likes of AWB, McTominay, Rashford, Greenwood, Williams, James easily up there with Chelsea’s Youth in terms of potential

        And despite the criticism of Ole (and some of it is admittedly valid and has been a concern at times this season) Lamps is no managerial deity either surely?

        Ole has beaten him twice in the league his year for example, and he’s also beaten Pep twice this year in the league (who ever does that?!) and was the only manager in the league to take points from Liverpool before Watford pulled their pants down a few weeks ago

        It’s amazing the galvanising effect the signing of Bruno has had at Utd, and were Utd are about 3 more quality players (Not just good/decent players - genuine quality players) away from being seriously threatening again - they generally performed quite reasonably against the top sides this season, it’s against the smaller teams they’ve come unstuck... Pogba has also not been helpful - but hopefully his most positive contribution will be the windfall from a transfer to Juve or Madrid to fund another high quality signing

        I’m taking the Sancho rumours with a massive pinch of salt though, but if they do happen sign him that’s another huge step forward, no doubt

    Carefree Crew
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      "Chelsea although having some great young talent in development will not be the force they have been in the transfer market in recent years seen as the price of oil has dropped to around $20 a barrel which has to hurt Roman and the City ownership alike."

      Above is what you said. As I've proved in my reply it's wrong. I assumed you don't know what you are talking about, or why would you have said it?

      Transfer budget is NOT based upon oil price, or the owners net worth. It's based upon the clubs finances.

      £200mil players sales, which for FFP accounting all comes in yet player purchases are amortised.

      £100mil is a reasonable figure for 2 transfer windows based on recent history & this year's CL revenue.

      Loan army can generate further funds through player sales.

      So what have I said that's nonsense?

      You've now changed the question from what you've written regarding transfer budget to where the owners money came from to buy the club.

      "If you think the price of oil is irrelevant to the City and Chelsea ownership then you are the one talking nonsense."

      The stadium issue was to do with both his visa issues & the economic climate, NOT specifically the oil price.

      Roman has had negative press as he allegedly bought state owned oil assets on the cheap & made his money by selling. He had a very diverse portfolio across numerous industry sectors & isn't exposed to just oil. But as I said that's irrelevant, it's the clubs finances that dictate transfer budget.

      Do you really think players would prefer to learn from Ole or Pep or Klopp?

      With regards to Manchester, he used to play for your City rivals who are way ahead of you. So does that make him more or less likely to join you?

      I agree FFP has been circumvented by the likes of PSG & City but that's about to bite then on the backside. Fully expect 1 year ban maximum. If signing a 5 year contract you'd expect if he has he a brain to look further than the first year when he is only 20 years old.

      So no cheap shot. What you've said is wrong. You either don't know what you're talking about or you're intentionally writing nonsense, which is it?

  Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Actually voted for Ivanovic and Gerrard who have dropped out, but these results are fair enough. Bale in his last season or so was incredible, whilst Gerard is perhaps a great player rather than a genuinely great FPL asset.

    A lot depends on memory. I seem to remember Bale a fair bit from his days where he played at left back and Spurs never won with him playing. RVP was a dubious starter and then had two monster seasons at Arsenal/Utd.

  Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Kane is a tricky FPL asset to judge for this WC. Like Siggy, the extent of regression this year was unexpected.

  Van La Parranormal
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey everyone! Hope you are all doing great.
    I was thinking that if epl resumes june or july (like football.London reported yesterday) then there is a big chance that fpl will not follow and will finish the way it is going now. With 0 points each game till gw38.
    For them fpl is just a free game. I don't think they will bother adjusting it to epl reality especially if nothing is certain by gw38 (which is possible). I mean they already killed all these gws what will stop them killing all the rest in similar fashion?

    Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      They must generate a lot of advertising revenue though. I doubt with 7 million + teams they just think of it as a free game on the side. Must be a few peoples jobs committed to making it run and work?

      Maybe I'm wrong

    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I can't see anything other than a massive GW38.

      Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Aye

    Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      They have plenty of time to re-program the game. What else are they doing at the moment apart from twiddling their thumbs?

    Prisoner B5160-8
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Should think it would be the easiest thing in the world to tweak the gameweeks once they have the fixtures in. Might take a while but they will finish the season.

  bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Who is this ?

    I have Irish ancestry through my father who is from Galway
    I signed for Arsenal Academy at the age of 8
    I made my PL debute for the same team that I scored my last PL goal against earlier this year.
    That was the last of my 136 PL goals

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      It should be I made my PL debute for the same team that I scored my last PL goal against earlier this season (not year)

    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Harry Kane.

    Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Keani

      Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        *keano

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Correct the Arsenal Academy through me.

      Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Get in

        GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          ?

      bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        the team he made his PL debut for and scored his last PL goal against is Norwich.

        GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          His grandfather was from Letterfrack in Connemara one of the most picturesque parts of Ireland.

  Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    A friend of mine is setting up a random historical lucky dip FPL. You choose three players in order (1st, 2nd, 3rd) from five options with only the season (e.g. 2014-15) to go by. A gameweek is chosen at random. Anyway I will also share it on twitter for those interested - https://twitter.com/FplRichard

    Where are the best sites for historical FPL data?

  Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Miguel Delaney is suggesting the PL are planning a World Cup style event to complete the season behind closed doors in isolated camps across London + Midlands throughout June and July.

    https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/coronavirus-premier-league-isolated-camps-remaining-fixtures-dates-suspension-latest-a9432961.html

    While it looks like a desperate measure, it doesn't come as a surprise as voiding leagues will result into approx £4.5bn in total losses.

    https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1244580991630483458?s=20

    Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      What if one person infected with the Coronavirus happened to join these "isolated camps"?

      Sounds like cruise ships on land to me Berb's.Pipe dream if i ever heard one.

      Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Exactly. It seems very far fetched. Looks like the PL will try every avenue, given the ££.

    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      If it does happen it will show their selfishness. Yes the curve may have flatted, maybe, but that doesn't mean we can all just start doing what we like. Football really isn't important.

      Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I'm not surprised by it, football and PL in particular is full of greed. The sole reason behind the suggest imo is the £££. It'll be record numbers in terms of views.

  PaulRUK3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Being one of the many still keeping up with transfers (unlike my foolish fellow mini leaguers), would it be possible to update the season ticker with unplayed games so it is easier to avoid players with the most difficult run of matches left?

    PaulRUK3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      ....unplayed games due to postponement etc. I mean!

