Scout Network March 16

The Scout Network’s favourite BGW29 options

Blank Gameweek 29 is finally upon Fantasy Premier League managers after weeks of build-up.

Now that we are building teams for this short-handed round with the latest injury situation, differentials could be the order of the day.

We asked the Scout Network to pick out their favourite options for Blank Gameweek 29…

Ted Talks FPL

Tierney back in Arsenal line-up as Thiago misses out for Liverpool

Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) registered an assist and a bonus point in Gameweek 28 and is in my thinking for Blank Gameweek 29. Among defenders with a fixture, he is top for crosses (36) and chances created (11) over his last six matches. In terms of clean sheet potential, Tierney plays a West Ham side that are third bottom for total shots in the last four matches.

Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) could be an under-the-radar pick for Blank Gameweek 29 too. With Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) an injury concern and doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s (£11.4m) starts, Smith Rowe could be a good option at West Ham. Against Spurs, he created four chances, including one big opportunity, and had six penalty area touches which was only beaten by Mason Greenwood (£7.0m), Raphinha (£5.5m), Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) in Gameweek 28 as of Monday morning.

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Nymfria

Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) has frustrated and impressed in the last two Gameweeks. He should have scored against Wolves in Gameweek 27 and got an assist for Ciaran Clark‘s (£4.5m) own goal in Gameweek 28. With Jack Grealish (£7.5m) potentially back for Blank Gameweek 29, I can see him returning against an inconsistent Spurs defence.

While Son Heung-Min‘s (£9.6m) potential injury will impact the Spurs trio if he misses out in Gameweek 29, Gareth Bale‘s (£9.6m) four goals and two assists in five Gameweeks will shine through irrespective of the players starting around him, in my opinion. He is a great pick against an Aston Villa team who will attack and leave space in behind for counter-attacks.

FPL Nymfria

El Statto

Rashford fit to start but Martial, Cavani and de Gea miss out on West Ham clash 3

West Ham really missed Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) against his parent club Manchester United in Gameweek 28. His creative link up with Michail Antonio (£6.6m) makes such a difference to the team. A home meeting with Arsenal will be tricky test but Lingard can capitalise on an Arteta’s inconsistent defence.

While he was left out of the north London Derby for disciplinary reasons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) should be back with a point to prove against West Ham in Blank Gameweek 29. Aubameyang is still in good form with four goals in his last four matches and I expect, if Arsenal are to score against West Ham, then he will be involved.

El Statto

FPL Greece

The Arsenal defence have proven to be fragile of late having not kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 21. Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) could be just the man to exploit those weakness with his set-piece threat. Cresswell has two double-digit hauls in his last five matches and we expect him to do well in Blank Gameweek 29.

While a potential injury to Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) could have a negative impact on Leeds, we saw on Saturday against Chelsea Raphinha (£5.5m) will still be the main creative force taking all set pieces.

FPL Greece

FF Titans

In a Gameweek with just four games, there is definite value in picking a seasoned set-piece taker. Pascal Groß (£5.8m) has started the last 10 games and registered three assists in the period. It is a modest return but Brighton face a struggling Newcastle side who have only kept two clean sheets in their last 13 matches. At 0.3% ownership, Groß could be the ultimate differential.

For FPL managers not using their Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 29, most are likely to go with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m) between the sticks, however for those using the Free Hit chip, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) is a strong goalkeeper option. While Sanchez has not kept a clean sheet in his last four games, before this he had kept five clean sheets in six. Newcastle have only scored three goals in their last five outings and are missing most of their forward line so there is a good chance Brighton can get a result and a clean sheet in this crucial relegation battle.

FF Titans

FPL Family

Brighton’s encounter with Newcastle is likely to be a cagey affair and with neither side tearing things up going forward, this is the match I would target for your Blank Gameweek 29 defenders. Options such as Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), Joel Veltman (£4.3m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) have all shown they have some attacking threat so if this doesn’t end in the 0-0 draw I am expecting there is potential attacking upside to these players too.

FPL Family

FPL Experiment

Auto Draft 5

Of the defenders playing in Blank Gameweek 29, Joël Veltman (£4.3m) has the highest expected goal involvement over the last six games. A lot of people will opt for Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), so Veltman could be a great differential. The Brighton defence definitely looks worthy of consideration too, as only Chelsea were expected to concede fewer goals over that same six game period.

The difficulty with Blank Gameweek 29 is finding in form players who are guaranteed to start. Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) looks like a great option. He is guaranteed to play and is in form with four goals and two assists in six starts. Arsenal may be much improved, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 10 matches and recent outings against Burnley and Olympiakos demonstrate how error-prone they can be at the back. 

FPL Experiment

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

This week we were pleased to welcome FPL Rabbi to the Scout Academy and FFS International!

If you are interested in being part of the Scout Network, Scout Academy or FFS International please get in touch.

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19
Scout The Gameweek promo

Last week FPL Family‘s Sam was joined on Scout The Gameweek by Brett from FPL Shake’n’ Bake to discuss Gameweek 27 and look ahead to Gameweek 28. Brett is from the Scout Academy.

Ahead of Gameweek 29 Sam will be joined by the Scout Network‘s Az from FPL BlackBox to look ahead to Gameweek 29. Scout The Gameweek will be released on Thursday lunchtime this week.

FPL Family

Sam released the first in her new series about Women In FPL last week. The first longer form video of the short video that the Premier League published on their channels back on International Women’s Day saw Sam, Jules Breech, Kelly Somers, Olivia Buzaglo and Anita Nneka Jones discuss how they got in to FPL and why they are so passionate about the game.

On Wednesday the second video in the series will be released where Sam and the PLP presenters will talk about how they share their passion for FPL and how they manage their life around the game. Both Lee and Sam have been overwhelmed by the positivity to this series – thanks for watching!

FF Titans

FF Titans reviewed the new features on the web app Live FPL tables this week. The FF Titan Panel also picked Bruno Fernandez as the top captain choice for Gameweek 28, which unfortunately did not go the way that they expected.

El Statto

El Statto published an article focusing on Blank Gameweek 29, which was written ahead of the weekends fixtures, which looked at the best options fo this short Gameweek. He also made some tweaks to the Interactive Stats Dashboard which now includes a “returns” table based on past 10 Gameweek’s data.

FPL Nymfria

FPL Nymfria’s Gameweek 28 Preview video looked at dead-ending her team in the lead up to Blank Gameweek 29 as well as shinning the spotlight on some of the players picks to consider for your own team. 

Injury updates on Son, Saka and Burn ahead of BGW29 plus the Aubameyang latest

636 Comments Post a Comment
  1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Tierney or Creswell on FH?

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cresswell by a mile.

  2. Arfaish
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts on my current FH team:

    Sanchez
    Dunk, Veltman, Cresswell, Reguillon (Dallas)
    Bale, Lingard, Auba, Pepe (Raphinha)
    Antonio, Kane (Laca)

    If Son is confirmed as available its an easy switch with Pepe, is the benched players right?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Exactly my team apart from the triple Brighton defense that you have.

      Open Controls
      1. Arfaish
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah I'm gambling with the triple Brighton, could easily swap one for Tierney or start Dallas. Not against the idea of make or break on a Brighton cleanie though as I'm chasing and people above will not be FHing.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Would start Laca and Raphina and bench one more defender

    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      No Leeds?

      1. Arfaish
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Not at the moment, don't want Bamford and not sure who id drop for Raphinha or Dallas. Having said that both could make squad for Pepe and Veltman

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Pepe over Raphinha is silly

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I am not sure about Pepe that is very left field.

      The rest of the players seem fine. Assuming you think the Arsenal/West Ham game has goals in it. Brighton will be a clean sheet and Villa will struggle for goals v Spurs. And Leeds get goals v a stubborn Fulham defence.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Would Odergaard be a better stand-in than Pepe?

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Funny enough I have Odergaard on my FH team as sub.
          Just in case I feel like a risk.

    6. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      If Bamford is out, I'd chuck in Aina instead of triple Brighton defence.

    7. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Meslier
      Dunk, Lascelles, Cresswell,
      Bale, Auba, Raphinha, Lingard
      Watkins Kane Antonio

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        No room for Dallas?

        I'd switch Lacelles to Dúbravka (great save point potential) and Lascelles to Dallas for greater attack potential.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Possibly just possibly Meslier to Dubravka 🙂

    8. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      See other page

      Double WH and Arsenal attack in what is likely to be a tight game with two solid defences. I'd start Dallas over all your attackers bar Kane.

      Fulham defence is on fire and Leeds have been blanking loads.

      Sanchez might get a cs but save points won't happen.

  3. Richarlidad
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Martinez
    Aurier, Dallas
    Trossard, Bale(c) Raphinha
    Kane, Bamford

    Currently have the above 8 without taking any hits. Just wondering if you think there are any other transfers from below that are worth a -2.

    Stones, Shaw, Digne, KDB, Gundo, Richarlison (2.1m ITB)

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Digne to Dunk, even if Everton have a DGW in 30, they aren't looking like keeping a CS any time soon.

      1. Maddamotha
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        But Brigthon is?

  4. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Brighton defender in for a -4? Will need to play them next week on BB...

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Veltman or Dunk yes, the others no.

  5. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Looking for a 2nd opinion, apologies for the long post:

    I have quite a high team value (but terrible rank, so need to make it count to climb) and was originally going to WC31 FH33 (also have TC). The standard strategy would be to pump all the money into the first 11 and go with a light bench for the run-in. But after last night's performance I don't think Salah is worth it, maybe just Jota, which gives me a lot of spare cash and on the face of it makes all the (many unnecesary) hits I've taken to build value seem a waste.

    However I'm thinking that this may not be such a bad thing as despite going for nailed players the starred (*) players below -likely popular on GW31 WCs- could still be subject to rotation so solid bench cover would be handy; it would also allow me to negotiate GW33 without a FH which could be useful for any surprise fixture adjustments in the last few games. The alternative is to include Salah instead of Jota in the below and play 5-3-2 with a light bench (Rice, Burke/Bissouma, Brewster)

    Mendy
    Azpi Dias* Cresswell Rudiger*
    KDB* Bruno Jota*
    Vardy Kane Antonio

    Martinez Saka/Neto Coady Rice 0.7 ITB (price changes likely to erode this spare cash between now and 31)

    Any input appreciated.

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Use your FH... you can only field about 4 players mate. Not counting Rice as a player btw

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        🙂 WC31 team. Yeah, I know it's a bit early.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I noticed you have gone three Chelsea at the back.

      If you wanted something different I would be tempted to go Ederson instead of Mendy and Havertz/Mount instead of KDB or even both and just get Azpilicueta.

      JWP and Adams are also options in a saints team full of goals.

      I would not go near Salah at all. Don't mind his reputation look at his form.

      If you wanted a cheap defender and spread your cash elsewhere. You could worse than Anderson from Fulham.

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cheers. My policy with this WC is nailed players so am avoiding Chelsea attack, although I have looked at Mount in a few drafts. I just don't see Chelsea scoring many in those fixtures, bags of clean sheets yes, but those toothless teams (wba, cry, bri) can be stubborn at the back.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      I don't care what happens, I'm still gonna play the maximum attackers possible.

      My wildcard will either be 3-4-3 or 3-5-2. You have to be able to back your attacking picks in this game.

      I will however have a stronger defense than in the past and invest more than just the 4.0 duds. They will be my safety net in case of benchings/rotation.

      4.0 GK as well. No rotation shenanigans.

  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Thoughts Gundo to Lingard for free this week?

    Is it too early or risky to sell Gundo?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Not risky, he’s playing deep and is a rotation threat

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Could be a good time to get rid of him and get differential against the template.

    2. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'm thinking after 31 you probably only need a couple of KDB, Dias & Stones (in that order). I got Gundo at 5.5 but don't think I'll be keeping him on WC31, too many other nailed players in teams with awesome fixtures.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes I think KDB & Dias should be enough City. Might not even need KDB if he's being rotated too much.

    3. Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'm considering this move also but as a Son owner and waiting to see on his chances for the BGW

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes im also a Son owner and im thinking of keeping him now that it looks like he will be back GW30 Newcastle.
        As I don't have a Wildcard I don't want to be wasting transfers and I feel ill want him back for Spurs double too.

  7. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    FFS should address the financial losses users have been encouraged towards:

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56401707

    FFS have been supporting the promotion of the Football Index's ponzi scheme, who wrongly held themselves out as a gambling firm despite having no defined events on which bets were made, and instead using investment terminology which is an industry requiring for more stringent regulation.

    Football index has now collapsed (somewhat predictably following the Jersey based Ponzi's ramped up marketing over the last 12 months) and FFS should at least acknowledge it had promoted a scheme through which had it done some half decent diligence, would have realised highly likely for this to occur and lead to losses for its users.

    There is a big difference between normal gambling websites and this kind of scheme. FFS needs more rigorous selection of such partners / sponsors.
    As a regulated investment professional I would happily volunteer to share thought where gambling / investment partners are being reviewed.

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I hope no one on here got scammed by football index

      1. Alberto Tomba
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Agree.
        They're likely pinning their hopes on the parent company rescue, however having worked with insolvency in a former life it will most likely be pennies in the pound returned to them, if anything

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Think FFS should advertise something other than gambling for a change

    3. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      For supposedly not being aloud to run cash leagues etc. as through FPL rules funny how pretty much all sites surrounding FPL are flogging pish gambling sites.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        I wrote earlier:

        Some of us have been sharing our deep disappointment with FFS getting involved in this racket since news broke a couple of weeks ago. As yet, no official word from FFS. All I can do to express my stance is to desist from renewing my membership next season. Maybe more will follow suit.

        1. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          I hope more follow your way of thinking I was going to mention the fact that FFS probably earn a lot more from memberships than ads, greed. As someone who has been in and around gambling from a young age I hate that nothing is being done to limit gambling ads, I'm sure nothing will be said regarding their endorsement of Football Index.

        2. Alberto Tomba
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          I will do the same if there isn't a fairly sincere and profound apology.
          I've no problem with taking money from gambling websites. FSS need just even some basic governance to review incoming opportunities like this - this is the only one I've seen in my few years here that has been quite obviously wrong to support.

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      It certainly puts the site in an awkward position. As at the very least it will leave some guilt. Of course it will also draw into question how the site receives a lot of it's funding.

      But I seriously doubt the site will address the the issue as the spotlight could shine far to brightly. They much prefer to discuss vague issues such as 'mental health' an issue which can lend a sort of gravitas to fantasy football and no doubt help the sites marketing to the younger demographic in particular.

      The issue of Football Index and gambling will be avoided at all costs, I predict as no good can come from it for the site.

      Looking at the link to the initial partnership between FFS and Football Index.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/03/fantasy-football-scout-to-partner-with-football-index-for-the-2020-21-season/

      This site really brought into the terminology 'dividends' 'stockmarket' 'Portfolio'. Repeated throughout many articles.

      With one little line at the end saying it is important when betting to 'gamble aware'

      1. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        That's bs though they are responsible for flogging this crap to a younger audience with all these buzzwords on how you're investing and trying to lure you into a false sense of belief. Putting a little gamble aware at the end does not mean that they now have no responsibility. FFS know there target audience and are hitting them with this shite day after day I went back articles the last 4 days and found about 4 betting ads, absolute pathetic stuff.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          It is the terminology that gets me 'dividends' 'investment' 'Portofolio's' it could really lull naive people into thinking that it is not like gambling. FFS using these constant buzzwords were definitely a vehicle for Football Index. If you look at FFS membership what is it about 40k ish? Video views around the same. Football Index must have been delighted. Easy money.

      2. Alberto Tomba
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Well said.
        Its one thing to say well the FCA should pick up on firms using such investment terms, which clearly move on from gambling, however much like social media there should be at least a modicum of accountability. I'm not talking of comments on this website (tragic job for someone to have to read it all), but it's very easy to review 3rd party partners advertised.

    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      I understand some of the rationale behind the decision to serve as a vehicle to this type of platforms like football index, fantasy 5 etc, etc, but its also true that when associating your name and your brand with it, should be advisable a more careful due diligence. In any case, an official statement is now long long due. We all make mistakes, the way we face them and what we do to avoid them in the future is what set us apart.

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        There is no way in hell this site will make a statement imo. There is more chance of Pep naming his starting eleven pre match and picking the same team twice in a row.

        It would be bad publicity for the Brand of FFS. They will say nothing and hope it blows over. Pretend that it has never happened. That is my prediction.

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          "They much prefer to discuss vague issues such as 'mental health' an issue which can lend a sort of gravitas to fantasy football and no doubt help the sites marketing to the younger demographic in particular."

          Good point well made. Kind of sickening that gambling impacts so strongly on mental health yet they choose to side-step that. Makes the whole campaign seem rather hollow and insincere.

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      While it's unfortunate that FFS promoted Index, it's not their fault for bad business practices by Index. They merely suggested and promoted the product. What do you want them to say now?

      There's a trend in FF users to not take responsibility for their own mistakes. If you invested in Index, that's your mistake. If you bought and captained KdB this week, that is your decision. Not FFS for suggesting it.

      1. Alberto Tomba
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        True for gambling websites, however this is different as it was a website offering 'investments' it had fabricated, not dependent on any discernible events. The FCA are slow to react to such matters until they become a problem, and so some common sense / basic governance on FFS part would have very quickly flagged this as very likely being a ponzi sheme (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ponzi_scheme), which is Very different to a good business going bad (i.e. a failing betting website).

    7. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Does anyone remember when FFS was a relatively small, niche operation - driven by a love of FPL and a community of dedicated and friendly people.

      Now it's sold it's soul to the devil and I for one use it far less now they have a million sponsorships, everything is behind a pay wall and they 857 contributors - many of whom I can't be bothered to read

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Seriously, with comments like this you'd think this was a multi-million pound business.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          just now

          That is a bit of a red herring, is now in a very healthy financial position largely on the back of betting company sponsorship.

          The support the site become a member days have long gone. Plus the numbers working full time with the site have increased.

      2. Warblers Fear Satan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Spot on. It went from passion to cheesy flea market hawkers.

    8. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      "When the fun stops... we'll have your money and will be long gone." 😀 😀

    9. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Are QPR and the other teams who had a tube sponsor admitting fault?

      Are the tube apologising for adverts?

      This is the responsibility of the gambling commission. It's a regulatory failure. FFS is not a huge business and isn't going to audit every partner...

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        We're not suggesting FFS could have anticipated the mess FI were going to get into, any more than they could have predicted covid. But in the same way it would be the decent thing to do for the government to own up to some appalling decisions, FFS could own up to this one. Alas, we live in a society where everyone wants their rights and no one accepts their responsibilities.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Exactly even to say - Something like: ' while fantasy football scout do not admit any culpability in advertising it's former site partner 'Football Index'

          We empathise with those who have lost any amount of money as a result of it's closure. Which was unforeseen by this FFS admin and not picked up on by the gambling regulatory authority.

          Please be aware that all money spent on a football 'punt' is gambling/betting no matter what terminology is used.

          Anyone seriously affected by this issue should contact - list gamblers anonymous, gamble aware, betting regulatory body and so on.

    10. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Alberto can you mail me? I'm interested to hear your thoughts on how to review gambling/investment partners going forward. Geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

      As an aside, if you're a regulated investment professional I'm interested in your thoughts on the growth of index investing and the potential structural risks it poses! I've been trying to read up about it but can't easily find articles.

      I guess also if you have insight into how clubs select partners I'm interested too - QPR and Nottingham Forest both dropped FI as a shirt sponsor, just as we suspended our partnership a few Saturdays ago, so I'm curious to know what you know about how clubs with their significant resources review potential partners.

      Mail me 🙂

    11. Warblers Fear Satan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      All the focus on gambling sites is a complete turn-off for me. I don't think I will subscribe next year.

  8. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      will iheanacho still get good minutes when barnes and maddison return? seems to be building a good partnership with vardy.

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        Can’t see the partnership working well forever. It was v Sheffield after all

      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Doubtful, but your guess is as good as anyone's.

    • Zlatan F.C
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Who woudl you rather have for GW29

        A) Bale and Dunk (Already have Veltman)
        B) Bale and Lingard (Already have Antonio and Coufal)

        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          A

        2. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B

      • Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Martinez
        Burn*
        Raphinha Son*
        Kane Davis*

        Can only field 6 where I don't see Son, Burn and Davis getting minutes so that brings me down to 3 players.
        Got 2 FT and willing to take a hit or two but also got my FH left.

        Would you take a -8 here and get 7 players for GW29 or would you play the FH?

        If the players I bring in on a FH get me an average of 4 points each I will gain 24 points from the FH chip (4 extra players plus the 8 point hit).

        Open Controls
            15 mins ago

            fh for sure

          • antis0cial
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            You have to FH that, I'd say 6-7 is absolute minimum sure fire starters you want

            1. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yeah, think I have no option really 🙁

        2. DangerFC
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Surely for the blank having 9 players is enough to ensure you get through safely without losing too much ground. I done this for the last blank and I actually scored similar to player who used FH. With everyone selecting the same marquee players (bale, kane, auba, laca, etc? It's unlikely anyone using FH will score a huge amount more than someone who has 9 players playing.

        3. Zlatan F.C
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Brighton have only kept 1 clean sheet in the last 7 games. I dont get the hype on their defence?

            1. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour ago

              They play Newcastle...

            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              58 mins ago

              Slow news week

            3. TheBiffas
                57 mins ago

                no standout fixtures for 29 really, with the exception of brighton's

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Count all the times Leeds have blanked in the last 5 then look who they play?

              • zorro121
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                56 mins ago

                They're playing Newcastle

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  They played Palace (without Zaha), WBA and Burnley too.

              • JBG
                • 2 Years
                56 mins ago

                They were hyped up during that run of 7 games as well, it died out quickly. I stupidly invested in Burn on my WC during that time.

              • Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                55 mins ago

                Dunk is only one to get. Decent goal threat.

                1. Jellyfish
                  • 8 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Definitely for those with WC/FH's in tact but I am thinking Veltman is possibly a better option for those of us that have burned all our chips.

              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                54 mins ago

                A one week punt - all they need to do is stop Newcastle scoring for 90 minutes

                What could go wrong

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  4-1 to Brighton is my prediction

                  Wellbeck Trossard and Maupay (the last one is a stretch I grant you)

            4. RustyBz
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Why are there so many plans to BB in GW30? Is there a double I'm not aware of? Planning on WC'ing then...

              Open Controls
              1. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Good fixtures for the GW29 players basically

              2. teneighty
                • 6 Years
                just now

                A lot of people, including me, will probably WC in GW31 which gives an opportunity to focus more on the starting XI with the WC-team.

            5. Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Trossard (C)

              1. Hy liverpool
                • 7 Years
                52 mins ago

                Good option

              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                31 mins ago

                Best option for me if you think no Son negates Kane

            6. TheBiffas
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                for -4
                a) cancelo, mitchell, salah -> dunk, reguilon, bale
                b) cancelo, bruno, salah -> reguilon, bale, auba

                1. TheBiffas
                    21 mins ago

                    (WC 30/31)

                  • waltzingmatildas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    A

                  • Nedvěd11
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Open Controls
                2. Jerse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I think Fantasy Football Scout should be far more professional and do some thorough due diligence, particularly if they want to be acknowledged as the site for premium Fantasy Football content. Basic due diligence is quite straight forward (Company searches, sets of accounts, director searches etc).

                3. waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Pick one of each:

                  Defence
                  A) Cresswell (have Coufal)
                  B) Veltman/Dunk
                  C) Tierney

                  Midfield
                  1) Bale
                  2) Auba
                  3) Lingard
                  4) Trossard

                  1. TheBiffas
                      13 mins ago

                      dunk and bale, but have u considered reguilon?

                      1. waltzingmatildas
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Hmm, no I haven't actually. Need to worry about rotation?

                        1. TheBiffas
                            1 min ago

                            maybe...

                      2. Jonny HOW SON?
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        B 1

                    • sledger
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour ago

                      With Kane likely to run away capt poll this week cant see the point in going for anyone else.

                    • El Presidente
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      55 mins ago

                      Whats the deal with Son? Nothing has been confirmed by the club right?

                    • CaptainKazuru
                        54 mins ago

                        Martinez
                        Dallas / dunk / coufal /
                        Bale / soucek / Ralph
                        Antonio / Kane (C)

                        Ricardo P / Kevin / Gundo / DCL / Pope

                        1FT 3.3ITB
                        A) Ricardo > tierney / Cresswell
                        B) DCL > Antonio
                        C) Gundo > ESR
                        D) 2 for a -4

                        Thanks

                      • youneedmorecavaleiro
                        • 6 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        How do I use 2 FT here?

                        Martinez (Areola)
                        Struijk - Konsa (Vestergaard - Dias - Cancelo)
                        Bale - Raphinha (Gundo - Barnes - Bruno)
                        Bamford - Kane (DCL)

                        3.9 ITB. Willing to take a hit.

                        1. youneedmorecavaleiro
                          • 6 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          No FH available.

                        2. Bonus magnet
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          gundog-> arsenal mid

                          dias->cresweell maybe

                      • Bonus magnet
                        • 4 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        yay or nay

                        sterling +mee+diagne+cancelo-> veltman+tierney+pepe+kane (-8) to give 8 players

                        pepe can be rafinha??

                        martinez
                        veltman dallas tierney
                        pepe son
                        kane watkins

                        areola

                      • Aster
                          46 mins ago

                          Thoughts on captaining Dallas?

                          1. Christina.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Have you considered Trossard?

                          2. Bonus magnet
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            erase those thoughts quickly

                        • Sz21
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          43 mins ago

                          Anything standing out here?
                          2 ft. 0.7m ITB. No chips remaining.
                          Doing Cancelo-> Cresswell/Tierney.

                          GW 29 team
                          Martinez (Steer).
                          *Burn, Dallas, (Cancelo, Shaw, Stones).
                          Raphinha, *Son, (Salah, Gundo, Bruno).
                          Kane, Watkins,*Bamford.

                          Considering these options for the other FT or hits depending on more clear news.
                          Son -> Odegaard (fancy him to do well) or Lingard.
                          Bamford-> Antonio.
                          Burn -> Veltman. (May even be worth a hit if Burn is out) Will play in 29/33.

                        • Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          34 mins ago

                          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/16/why-the-free-hit-chip-has-differential-power-in-fpl-bgw29/

                        • Nedvěd11
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Martinez
                          Dunk, Dallas
                          Raphinha, Lingard, Trossard (C)
                          Watkins, Kane

                          GTG?

