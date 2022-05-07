641
Tips May 7

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 36: Tips, captains, team news and best players

641 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is less than an hour away, so we’re here to supply you with the help you might need for those last-minute moves.

All of the content that our writers and contributors have penned for the upcoming Gameweek can be found on this page, from team news to the Scout Picks.

Remember to get your transfers in before 13:30 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 36?

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

SCOUT PICKS: Triple City and no Son in our final selection for FPL Double Gameweek 36

Rudiger injury latest as Nketiah enter budget FPL forward radar

THE WATCHLIST: Our medium-term pick of the best FPL players for the rest of 2021/22

Salah’s return, Leicester’s set-piece issues and Martinelli’s ban: FPL notes

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 36

Exciting Diaz can star in Liverpool's last four fixtures of 2021/22

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three low-owned FPL picks to consider for Double Gameweek 36

BEST BENCH BOOST PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

CHIP STRATEGY: The best budget FPL goalkeepers and defenders for a Double Gameweek 36 Bench Boost

Three budget differentials to consider for Gameweek 35 and beyond 1

CHIP STRATEGY: The best budget FPL midfielders and forwards for a Double Gameweek 36 Bench Boost

GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

How Spurs' FPL assets fared against Leeds in Gameweek 12

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 36 injury updates from Thursday’s press conferences

FPL Gameweek 36 team and injury news: Live press conference updates

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 36 team news, injury latest and predicted line-ups: Friday updates

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 36?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 36?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 36?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 16

FPL RMT: Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

FPL points projections: 2

RMT: FPL points projections – Salah and De Bruyne lead the way in Double Gameweek 36

EXPERT OPINION

Why ‘Top 50k’ should be the new ‘Top 10k’ in FPL

SIMION MARCH: Why ‘Top 50k’ should be the new ‘Top 10k’ in FPL

The best FPL chip strategies for upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks

THE FPL EYE TEST: Who are the best Man City players for Gameweek 36?

Double Gameweek news reaction: Time to Free Hit in Gameweek 33?

PRAS: What to watch out for in midweek ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 36

GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM REVEALS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 36 preview and transfer plans

MARK SUTHERNS: FPL Gameweek 36 preview and transfer plans

De Bruyne’s FPL form at home catches the eye as United collapse

TOM FREEMAN: Five-time top 1k finisher’s Bench Boost draft and transfer plans

Salah's brace, Mane's form and United's change of shape: FPL notes 2

FPL MILANISTA: How I plan to navigate the next three FPL Gameweeks without any chips

GAMEWEEK 36 PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

Ronaldo's Old Trafford goals, Chelsea's wing-backs, wasteful Havertz: FPL notes

BIG NUMBERS: FPL Gameweek 36 preview – key player and team stats

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks early selection: Villa pair among four double-ups

FPL TOP 10K: How many Gameweek 36 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?￼

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 36

GAMEWEEK 36 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 35

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

641 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    I read werner won't start, why?

    
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Need a bull not a cheetah against Wolves

      
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I really hope so having sold him for a hit

      
    3. Yome
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Lukaku

      
  2. Moose™
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mateta replacement?

    
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nke

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just pick someone. 1 minute

      
    3. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      How much u have? Be quick

      
      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not quick enough. I have 5.4 only. The only SGW player in the team. Lazy to take another -4

        
    4. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It doesn’t mateta.

      Nketiah

      
    5. Aubamewho
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Is he not starting?

      Open Controls
      1. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Rumours said he did not start

        
  3. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    13:30 = Pants Down!

    
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeeeeeooooooo.

      
  4. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Screw it, -12 taken.

    Sa Dalot Ramsey Kane to Schmeichel Laporte Foden Richarlison

    
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Like it as -12s go …

      
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        
    2. Yome
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kane loves scoring against the gunners

      
  5. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    And it’s over …

    
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    PANTS & PENS DOWN FOR REAL THIS TIME PLEASE

    
  7. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    SALAH NOT PLAYING ON SUNDAY - GUARANTEED!

    
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      😮

      
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      You’re funny!

      
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      True

      
    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      ...unless kick offs delayed for a couple of hours or so.

      
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Really? Not even uno with the kids?

      
  8. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pens down

    
  9. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Time out

    
  10. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB(c)

    Good luck everyone

    
  11. PartyTime
      2 mins ago

      We feast!

      
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Dominoes arrived?

        
    • Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Time's up... 😀

      
    • Feanor
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Took a hit to get in Pickford for Guaita because of the rumor Guatia won't start

      
      1. DF
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Me too mate.

        
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Good for next GW, anyway!!

        
    • Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not sure about you guys, but I'm nervous...!

      
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Would say more "anxious", but it's been a tough few days deciding what to do. Thankfully it's done now. . .

        
      2. The Last Rolo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Same!

        
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Basic fantasy jitters

        
    • pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      BB locked in

      Schmeichel - Pickford
      TAA - Cancels - Dias - Alonso - Cash
      Salah - Mount - Saka - Barnes - Kulusevski
      Werner - Richarlison - Nketiah

      Good luck all 😀

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I hope your amazing fortune continues with 6 of those players

        
    • PartyTime
        1 min ago

        Bench boost active too

        
      • Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Got a feeling that it's going to one of those DGW where someone like Kiki Femenia or Mina hauls and some of the big hitters disappoint. Never mind it's just a big daft bit of fun.

        
      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        just now

        mark took a -12 and son c

        

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.