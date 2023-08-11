45
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Dream Team done now Kane is gone.

    Johnstone
    Udogie Colwill Young
    De Bruyne Fernandes Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Salah Rashford

    Can you tell I went heavy attack!?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      GW2 WC coming

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sun Dream Team, I should clarify.

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    We have crammed 515 registered jouster into the Great Hall of Shame! Outstanding, huzzah! The pre-tourney feasting is winding down, we’ve run out of turnips for the vegetarians/vegans! As we kick off a quick reminder of the wonderful imaginary prizes on offer:

    Guaranteed knighthood
    Prominent position at Round Table (away from Sir Downwind the Flatulent
    Brand new jousting stick
    Personalised helm (not great helm but)
    Second crack at post-tourney feasting buffet

    The highest placed damsel, of which we have many, will win the coveted bearskin robe!

    There will be a random weekly imaginary prize selected by the feudal-inspired Tourney Committee (ie. me)!

    Good luck everyone, let the jousting commence!

    A final spruik, the portcullis of mine formidable castle is closing:

    B84jwh

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would be a loon to miss out on such a carnival

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is the table restricted to 515 or is there space for another jouster? I can assure all that my limp wrist and general lack of athleticism or any kind of motivation will not threaten the alpha jousters. I will happy take my place on the floor eating random game animal innards from a bowl. If there is space on the floor with the animals then a code would be much appreciated. Cheers

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        B84jwh

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ha, yes, in retrospect, it was clearly stated in the original post! This just confirms my rightful place on the floor. Cheers

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Their are no alpha jousters in Hall of Shame and we have room for you, welcome: b84jwh

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers

  3. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    And my FPL team fwiw

    Johnstone Turner
    Gvardoil Gabriel Estupinan Udogie Baldock
    Salah Fernandes Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Osula Mubama

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      4-5-1?

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who sits GW1
    Watkins at NEW
    Jackson home LIV

    Onana/Ortega-Turner
    Saliba-Stones-Estupiñán-Baldock-Beyer
    Rashford-Trossard-Saka-Eze/Foden/Jota-Mitoma
    Haaland-Watkins-Nicolas Jackson

    Closer to pens down I will be deciding between
    Eze/Foden/Jota
    and
    Onana/Ortega

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      If you looking for another H2H to get in

      Dont Bogart That Pen My Friend (Pass it Over to Me)
      Unlimited players H2H - no playoff
      League Code 7ox66k

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do not sit any of them

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Rules

        1. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Fair, I guess I meant take that money out and invest, e.g. in Salah for Trossard or the like

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thats been the plan
            Just would weaken both forward and midfield so much to move Rash to Salah
            Jackson to 4.5 ben
            Tross is a non negotiable

  5. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone captaining someone other then Haaland?

    Saka looks really tempting but not sure it's worth the risk at this stage to be already playing catch up in case Haaland hauls

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cant see it with a healthy KDB

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Was on Kane but no

  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    £110m for caicedo? madness

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Liverpool?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Total madness. Although he's better than Rice.

  7. krawiecus
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) Watkins / Mbeumo / Chukwuemeka (sub)
    B) Rashford / Diaby / Osula (sub)
    ?

  8. davysteen
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hello old friends

    Been a while, my draft, let me know thoughts

    Johnstone Turner
    TAA Stones Gabriel Botman Henry
    March Salah Eze Mbuemo Nakamb
    Haaland Watkins JaoaPedro

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      TAA Botman Stones waste of money. Opinion above?

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd be scared of going without Arsenal attackers, I've got three personally.

    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Trent not the attacking prospect we hoped for, avoid.
      Brentford looking leaky so Henry not a good pick.
      March not nailed with new signings.

      Trent to a 4.0
      March up to anyone from Richarlison to Saka or Rashford etc.

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

  9. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anything worth changing or good to go? Rich the only doubt.

    Onana
    Stones Gabriel estu
    Salah rashford saka rich Eze
    Haaland pedro

    Turner baldock beyer mubamba

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I like it, nice Salah draft, not fancy Chillwell or a second Arsenal mid? Has to be sacrifices with Salah though I get that 🙂

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Could take a punt on trossard, or downgrade Onana and rash to Pickford and bruno and get martinelli

  10. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    CAICEDOOOOO

  11. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Onana
    XXX - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Odegaard - Saka - Mbuemo - Bruno - Rashford
    XXX - Haaland
    ____________________________________
    Turner: Chillwell: Baldock: Mubama

    Just a quick on here guys, would you rather:

    A) Stones + Pedro

    B) Kabore + Watkins (and possibly change Mbeumo to Mitoma for BRI cover)

    Thank you kindly!

    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers bud

  12. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Estupinan, Stones, Shaw (James, Chilwell)
    Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Rashford, Eze
    Haaland Pedro (Simms)

    Thoughts here?

    Attacking the Forest fixture then an easy downgrade for weakest Arsenal asset to jump on an early bandwagon.
    Strong defence, tempted to downgrade to release funds but looking ahead at the fixtures with the Chelsea double-up.

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      So who do you bench GW2?

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pedro Simms and you downgrade Stones, Estupinan or Shaw to a 4.0?

      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Stones (Newcastle)
        Shaw (Spurs)
        Estupinan (Wolves)

        Two of these, depends on GW1

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      You have a benching nightmare

    3. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Simms of Coventry?

  13. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would appreciate any comments, look ok.

    0.5 ITB

    Pickford (Turner)

    Estupinan Stones Gabriel (Udogie, Baldock)

    Rashford Saka Odegaard Maddison (Nakamba)

    Haaland Watkins Jackson

  14. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Great article... Anyone punting on Trossard/ do arsenal fans think he'll start

