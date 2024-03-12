128
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    no WC left who lose for Toney
    a. Solanke (playing EVE in 30)
    b Haaland (playing Ars in 30)

    if B will get him in 31

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        thx Units would you recommend doing both for Toney and Muniz for a hit?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Nah just the Toney move.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Do you really need Toney for just one game? I'm considering leaving him out on FH, and with no WC I'd probably be inclined to skip it and just use the transfer to get a better longer-term option (Darwin imo) from 30 onwards

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        If keeping Haaland I can do Solanke to Muniz for free and field 8 and do bowen to Mo in 30

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think, with no WC, this is too short sighted.

      The answer is A - because with no WC, having to use transfers to get Haaland back (assuming you will do that) is only going to reduce the impact of getting Toney this week. Even with the Arsenal fixture in 30.

      You need to look beyond 29 - which makes Muniz a better choice than Toney for me - gives you a player, can be benched and frees funds (e.g., if you have Salah in your sights for GW30) but also has nice fixtures in 30 and 31.

  2. Bill Car
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Madison or Bowen?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      bow

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Madds

    3. Tommyg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bowen....by a whisker

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like Madds because you can play him in 30 (noting my message below suggests I won't be doing that) if WC31. And if not, probably has better fixtures in the medium term than Bowen

  3. Tommyg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Even with the return of Tomiyasu do we think that Kiwior keeps his place? He's been in fine form. Any arsenal fans that have any insight??

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bit stuck on approach here. Have 8 + 1 uncertain (injured) for 29. Was willing to take a hit for Spurs (Maddison) or Fulham (Muniz to replace injured Adebayo) due to good fixtures in 30 helping hold off the WC until 31. However, this leaves me with a midfield dilemma.

    Likely line up in 29 is Son, Maddison, Bowen (Saka, Foden) after transfers.

    Can afford Bowen to Salah in 30. But leaves me without Palmer for Burnley. Only options for him would be drop Saka or Foden (both about a £0.6m additional cost to buy-back which starts to feel excessive), drop Maddison vs Luton (for a hit) or choose between him and Salah. Would have both in WC31 regardless.

    Given all that (and assuming you are still reading this) I presume getting Maddison in place of a blank still makes most sense, even if he is then moved on again in 30?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think that mid lineup - Salah / Son / Maddison / Saka / Foden - looks great. No way I would hit out Maddison v Luton. Palmer does have a nice 3 game run there but I wouldn't expect him to substantially outscore any of the above

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    So I pretty much committed to FH29 with my transfers in recent weeks which leaves me with a max of 4 players without hits but I must admit it does feel like there is very little upside.

    The non free hitters should easily be able to cover the main threats who are Son, Watkins, Toney and Bowen and I can't see them exactly quaking in their boots about Brentford defence and Gibbs White!

    That said, I can't see there being that much upside in the FH in any future weeks either so a bit of a blunt chip this year. At least it also means that FH29 teams shouldn't need to wildcard just yet.

