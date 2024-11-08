After his goal and nine-point haul against Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) is the leading candidate in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captain debate for Gameweek 11.

However, the Egyptian winger faces stiff competition from a certain Norwegian marksman.

With favourable fixtures for Brentford, (ahem) Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, there are also a host of able alternatives and differential options.

The Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah completed Liverpool’s late comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion last week. A second-half mentality masterclass was enough to see off Fabian Hurzeler’s plucky side that dared to go toe-to-toe in the first half.

Salah’s three shots in the box and two attempts on target were both match-leading totals against Brighton. His total of 12 attacking returns is also the joint-best in the division so far this season.

Ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Anfield, Liverpool’s right winger is backed by just under a third of our users to continue his rich vein of Fantasy form.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland (£15.3m) registered his fourth blank in his last five games as Manchester City’s run of 32 Premier League games unbeaten ended by Andoni Iraola’s brilliant Bournemouth.

The Norwegian, yet again, should have done better and was denied in quick succession by the Bournemouth goalkeeper and then post in time added on.

Haaland backers in Gameweek 10 can, again, count themselves unlucky. The former Salzburg sharpshooter sat second-best for non-penalty xG (0.88) while no one could better his tally of five shots in the box.

Ahead of City’s trip to Brighton, just under one in five of our users back him to find his shooting boots.

In one of the more open polls of 2024/25, Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) also get over 10% of votes. Son Heung-min (£9.9m) is further back on just over 5%.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



