2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Have 3fts.

    Would u do

    1)Greaves➡️Hall as cover for Palmer of he's out.

    AND

    2) Play Fab over Raya

    Decide on Haaland/Salah swap over IB with 3 fts still.

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Simple poll!

    Haaland and Rogers OUT
    Salah and Cuhna IN

    YES OR NO?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.