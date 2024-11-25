38
38 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MC Hammer
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    COYI

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Well played mate. Good win against Australia today.

      Open Controls
  2. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    a) Lewis to Estupinan
    b) Son to Saka

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Why Estu when there is Dunk 0.6m cheaper?

      Depends on your other defenders. Saka is close to essential now that Odegaard is back

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
        47 mins ago

        This sudden Estupinan madness is something else

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Correct the cool dudes have Veltman

          Open Controls
    3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      All im asking from tonight is 2 Goals from Isak and Newcastle cs to get over 100pts. I need this. Not greedy at all?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Isak, Hall and Pope owner here so I would be delighted!!

        Open Controls
      2. Radulfo28773
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Can we agree on three Isak goals and a penalty saved by Fabianski? Not even close to your century but it would improve my week massively

        Open Controls
    4. AD105
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Best defender for 5.0 or less to bring in for Trent?

      Need the spare funds to do Mbeumo > Saka next week

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          just now

          Van Hecke, Ait Nouri, Hall, Colwill, Kerkez, roughly in that order.

          Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        48 mins ago

        im keeping haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            39 mins ago

            Me too

            Open Controls
          • Doar1986
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            Why?

            Open Controls
          • Esraj
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Me 2.

            Open Controls
        2. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ideal midfield 5 after this week?

          I've got Salah, Saka, Palmer, Bruno, Mbuemo, which have been ok for the last few weeks, but I feel that Bruno and Mbuemo may be on the chopping block next week...

          Open Controls
          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I prefer 4 mids 3 frwds and 1 mid fodder to avoid headache and wrong benchings.

            I have Salah, Saka, Palmer and Bruno. Bruno gone after next GW. Wondering the replacement. Eyes on Bowen/Mitoma

            Open Controls
        3. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Just realised I my front 7 are all pen takers, with good fixtures this gw...nice

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            I’ve just looked at mine out of curiosity and same! Haha

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Presuming Cunha is on pens for wolves, or is it Sarabia? Unsure on that one.

              Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            I've got five, unless Cunha is a pen taker

            Open Controls
          3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            7 here too!!

            Open Controls
        4. hazza44
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Afternoon all,

          Flekken
          Gabriel, TAA, Ait-Nouri
          Palmer, Johnson, Salah, Mbeumo
          Wood, Havertz, Cunha
          Subs: Fabianski, ESR, Mykolenko, Greaves 1FT £4.0 ITB

          Biggest priority target this week?
          A) Saka
          B) J.Pedro
          C) Isak
          D) Jackson

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        5. Salarrivederci
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Who should I bench next GW?

          Salah - Palmer - Saka - Bruno - Mbeumo
          Isak - Wood - Welbeck

          Open Controls
          1. rvp786
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            wow thats tough

            Open Controls
            1. rvp786
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              id say welbeck but its tough

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                😀 It is. Benching Welbz at home against the rock bottom..
                Maybe Isak gets a knock later or something.
                Away against Palace can be tough fixture.

                Open Controls
          2. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Man that’s tough, I’m even gonna go ahead and say Bruno from that lot, actually probably Welbeck

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ye! I would proabaly bench all three defenders just to play the last attacker next GW. If rules allowed me 😀

              Open Controls
              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                That would be ideal, damn those pesky rules haha

                Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Between Bruno and Welbeck

            Open Controls
          4. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Bruno.

            Open Controls
          5. Alnair
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ask yourself who you'd least captain.

            Open Controls
          6. Mother Farke
              just now

              Wood has the lowest ceiling imo, especially if the Ipswich v Spurs/United turn up.

              Open Controls
          7. Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            After that game tonight, the template will be extended by Bowen.

            Nice fixtures soon.

            Open Controls
            1. Pusey Patrol
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              And Kudus of course...

              Open Controls
            2. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              Got my eye on him and Gordon to perhaps replace Mbeumo if I do decide to get rid of him

              Open Controls
              1. Esraj
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Mbeumo replacement seems to be a priority.

                Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.