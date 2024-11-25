We’ve compiled an early draft of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks for Gameweek 13.

As ever, we will finalise our selection much closer to Friday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then.

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations will help shape the final Scout Picks. The midweek European ties and the pre-match press conferences will also influence our thinking.

There are certain restrictions for our picks:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 13 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 13 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

The three clubs at home to newly-promoted opposition instantly appeal in Gameweek 13.

Southampton and Ipswich Town deserve huge credit for their performances against Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday, but over the season, they have conceded the most expected goals (xG).

Leicester City are currently struggling the most of the three, however, having sacked manager Steve Cooper in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

Above: Teams sorted by StatsBomb xG conceded per 90 minutes

Which combination of players we choose from Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Brentford is up for debate.

In attack, Chris Wood (£6.6m) and Joao Pedro (£5.6m) are currently leading the charge at their respective clubs.

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) or Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) is a much trickier decision, however.

Mbeumo has superior assist potential and is on penalties, corners and free-kicks, but he’s also managed just one shot and six penalty box touches in his last three outings. With so many good forward options to choose from in Gameweek 13, he’s certainly easier to accommodate.

As for Joao Pedro, he’s top for shots in the box, key passes and expected goal involvement (xGI) at Brighton in the last two matches, despite playing just 96 minutes.

Defensive representation from these three clubs isn’t guaranteed but the likes of Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Matz Sels (£4.7m), Nathan Collins (£4.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) are vying for our attention.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) is a name that immediately comes to mind when we think of ‘must-haves’ in Gameweek 13, given Aston Villa’s defensive struggles, specifically in transition.

Chelsea’s fast breaks are often driven by Palmer, who is top among all players for through balls (eight) in the Premier League this season.

The fitness of Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) could perhaps determine if Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) joins him.

IN CONTENTION

Another big decision to make in Gameweek 13 is around Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

A fixture against Manchester City is usually enough to put us off, but this isn’t the same version of the champions we’ve become accustomed to in past seasons.

Since Rodri (£6.3m) was last in action, City have conceded the fewest shots in the division (61). However, 30 of those efforts have been big chances. That’s a real concern when considering Liverpool’s firepower.

Can we really afford to leave Salah out?

Other midfielders in the mix include Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.2m), plus Tottenham Hotspur options like Son Heung-min (£9.9m) and James Maddison (£7.5m).

If Joachim Andersen (£4.3m) is ruled out of Fulham’s trip to Spurs, it instantly boosts their appeal.

There will probably be room to accommodate one additional forward, too.

Alexander Isak (£8.5m), Dominic Solanke (£7.6m), Matheus Cunha (£6.9m), Evanilson (£6.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) all carry appeal.

However, it’s hard to look past Cunha on current form, having plundered six goals and three assists in his last eight matches.

Bournemouth surely won’t roll over, even without attacking outlet Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) available, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet on the road all season, conceding 11 times in six away matches.

Defensively, Arsenal representation at West Ham United feels important, with Andre Onana (£5.1m), Diogo Dalot (£5.2m), Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) and Lewis Hall (£4.4m) other considerations.

If we’re confident about Dalot playing wing-back again, he’s surely worth a punt: opponents Everton have failed to score in each of their last three games, despite facing 10-man Brentford, West Ham and Southampton.

They’ve also been weaker defending their right flank. Dalot, of course, played as a left wing-back under Ruben Amorim on Sunday.

THE LONG SHOTS

Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding just eight times in 12 matches. Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is therefore a ‘long shot’, as his price tag forces too many compromises elsewhere.

The same applies to Ollie Watkins (£9.0m), to a slightly lesser extent of course, but he does have a decent away record at Stamford Bridge, having scored in each of his last two visits.

Morgan Rogers (£5.2m) is a cheaper Villa option who has bagged all three of his goals on the road. In light of Youri Tielemans’ (£5.5m) penalty miss, he could perhaps step up and take the next spot-kick.

Other options include Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.2m), Alex Iwobi (£5.6m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m), Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) and Liam Delap (£5.6m), although it’d be a real surprise if any of them force their way into the Scout Picks, given the appeal of others.

GAMEWEEK 13 BUS TEAM