Fantasy EFL: The top five lessons learnt from Gameweek 19

Gameweek 19 wrapped up with a Lancashire derby, as Accrington Stanley drew 1-1 with Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Monday night.

Here are our top five lessons we’ve learned from the weekend’s action as 36 matches were played across three divisions.

LESSON ONE: GUSTAVO HAMER SHINES FOR THE BLADES

Although there were some doubts between Gameweeks 8-14 about his importance, Gustavo Hamer (M) of Sheffield United has silenced all critics and proved his importance in Chris Wilder’s side as they sit top of the table on 45 points in 21 matches, unbeaten in 10 games.

The Dutchman has returned in his previous six matches and has been involved in five goals in six league fixtures. He provided four assists (+12) and scored once (+6). In that time, he’s bagged 53 points, totalling 118 points in 20 appearances.

Last time out, the number eight bagged 12 points in their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, scoring the opener (+6), providing an interception (+2) and five key passes (+2). That took his tally to five goals (+30), five assists (+15) and 14 interceptions (+28), totalling 118 points. His five goals are one more than in the whole of 2023/24 season.

Up next, the Blades travel to 21st-placed Cardiff City, who haven’t won since GW13.

LESSON TWO: WALSALL CONTINUE TO SOAR

The Saddlers extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games and are on 40 points in 19 matches, four points above second-placed Port Vale.

Last time out, Mat Sadler’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Barrow (H) thanks to a Taylor Allen (M) goal, bagging 11 points for 0.5% of managers. He scored his fifth goal of the season (+30) and has provided three assists alongside 14 interceptions, totalling 114 points. Allen’s fifth is one more than he’s managed in his previous five EFL seasons combined.

They’ve now banked 120 points as a club pick, scoring 2+ goals 11 times (+22) and have kept eight clean sheets (+16), even if they’ve only scored maximum points twice. During their unbeaten run, they have scored 66 points and are the highest-scorers in League Two.

Up next, the West Midlands outfit will be hoping to make it 11 unbeaten when they face Harrogate Town (A), who have lost their previous three games.

LESSON THREE: JAY STANSFIELD SMASHES IT

Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield has scored 10 goals across his last 13 league games, as many as in his previous 42 appearances.

The League One record signing is proving his price tag week by week. He scored his 10th goal (+50) from the penalty spot in Blues’ 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers (H). In 78 minutes, he also registered two shots on target (+1) and banked eight points for 4.2% of managers. He has five goals in his previous five matches and looks nailed for minutes in Chris Davies’ side. He’s made 12 starts in 13 matches, and hasn’t been subbed off early since Gameweek 12.

Up next, the Blues take on 21st-placed Crawley Town, who have shipped 16 goals at home in nine matches. Stansfield looks poised for another top performance against the Red Devils.

LESSON FOUR: AWAY WOES CONTINUE FOR PILGRIMS

Following their loss at Bramall Lane, the Pilgrims have now won just two points from their opening 11 away matches this season. They’ve lost nine and drawn two in this period, scoring three and conceding 29. It’s the worst start to a league campaign since 1979/80.

They are the second-worst scorers on Fantasy EFL with 47 points, and have blanked in four consecutive matches. Up next, Wayne Rooney’s side host sixth-placed Middlesbrough at Home Park, who defeated Millwall 1-0 last time out.

One things for certain as it stands – if the Piilgrims are on the road, their opponents should be selected!

LESSON FIVE: WREXHAM’S REMARKABLE HOME RECORD

Phil Parkinson has done a magnificent job at SToK Cae Ras, and the Red Dragons have now won 29 points from their opening 11 games at home this season. They’ve won nine and drawn two, scoring 23 and conceding six. They have 41 points from 20 games (home and away) and lead the home form table by six points

Last time out, they drew 2-2 with Cambridge United (H), which was expected to be a routine win. Nevertheless, they’re sensational at home and can’t be overlooked in Wales. On Fantasy, Wrexham have secured 79 of their 123 points at home, banking maximum returns on three occasions (H).

Up next, they travel to Memorial Stadium to take on 20th-placed Bristol Rovers. However, they have two home ties in TGW21 and are worth targeting.