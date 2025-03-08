153
153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    just now

    A. Start Dango
    B. Start N Williams
    C. Martinez to RAN -4
    D. Martinez to Gvardiol-4
    E. Dango to Semenyo -4
    F. Dango to Trossard -4
    G. Dango to Savinho -4
    H. Mateta to Marmoush -4
    I. Mateta to Larsen -4
    J. Mateta to Evanilson -4

    Open Controls
  2. Saintjack01
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Minteh in for dango or roll the transfer?

    Open Controls
  3. HD7
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Mateta to Beto Wisa Marmoush?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.