FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 7

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 7.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 7 DEADLINE?

Very soon! All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST this evening (Friday 3 October).

INJURIES + BANS

A bunch of “small problems” restricted Joao Pedro (£7.7m) to a Champions League cameo versus Benfica – though there was still time to be sent off for two bookings.

Not named in Brazil’s latest squad, the forward’s minutes are seemingly being managed, but he’s been seen in training. That should bring relief to Fantasy owners.

Days after his dramatic winner against Newcastle United, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) joined Liverpool duo Alisson Becker (£5.5m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) in picking up knocks.

Initial words from Mikel Arteta were promising, but Pro Pundit Zophar will wait for more information before buying the centre-back.

As for suspensions, both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.2m) are out of Gameweek 7.

A FEW FIXTURE SWINGS

It’s a good time to invest in Gabriel and friends, as Arsenal’s league schedule looks nice for the foreseeable future. We’ve looked further into their best picks.

READ MORE: Best fixtures for FPL Gameweek 7 onwards

Meanwhile, a good way to jump off Nottingham Forest assets is to replace them with Brighton and Hove Albion or Newcastle United equivalents.

Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) could be a good differential during Tino Livramento‘s (£5.1m) eight-week absence, plus Zophar noticed Anthony Gordon‘s (£7.4m) two midweek penalties.

IS IT WILDCARD TIME?

We’ve created a few Wildcard drafts for those wanting to pounce on such fixture swings.

A Lateriser study shows that 10 defenders are currently in FPL’s top-scoring 20, suggesting that four-at-the-back could be a viable way to proceed.

After all, Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) has received defensive contribution (DefCon) points in all six matches. Both this and the box touches of Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh (£5.9m) get mentioned in Big Numbers, helping explain why the duo are unanimous Scout Squad picks.

Zophar thinks Minteh is the Seagulls’ best pick and his Q&A also discusses Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m). How will the West Ham United talisman be affected by Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge?

All of this follows a chip-heavy Gameweek 6, where FPL General was the only ‘Great and the Good’ manager to neither activate one nor own Erling Haaland (£14.4m). He captained Bruno Fernandes‘ (£9.0m) penalty miss instead. Let’s see how he’ll respond.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 7 CAPTAIN

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland‘s scary form makes him the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they each back an Arsenal attacker – Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) or Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) – with Bruno Fernandes third.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – picks the maximum quota of three Arsenal players, alongside a couple from Bournemouth and Manchester City.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’re busy predicting the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams, with the majority done already.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 7!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE