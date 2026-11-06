The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 10 of FPL 2026/27

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 10.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 10 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 6 November.

FPL GAMEWEEK 10 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

As well as the likelihood of a player securing an attacking return and defensive contribution (DefCon) success:

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday morning. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XI of these 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 10 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad crew unanimously back individuals such as Thierno Barry (£5.6m) and Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there is a triple-up on Arsenal, knowing they host Hull City.

Another Gunner, Christos Tzolis (£6.1m), is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

EXCITING FIXTURE RUNS

Amid a fireworks frenzy, millions of FPL managers hope to rocket up the rankings by jumping onto some appealing upcoming schedules.

Bournemouth, for example, have won their last three without conceding. Evanilson (£6.4m) is this week’s most-bought player because he’s scored in four consecutive matches, Marcus Tavernier‘s (£6.6m) increased ownership makes him a part of ‘The Great and the Good’ template, and shot machine Rayan (£6.3m) remains on our ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

To help, we’ve investigated whether the return of Eli Kroupi Junior (£7.3m) will impact their minutes.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, delightfully combine form and fixtures.

The centre-back delivered 15 points against Crystal Palace, and now it’s Liverpool’s turn to face the Eagles, who are poor at both ends. In his Q&A, Tom speaks about the value of Alexander Isak (£9.2m) and his favourite Reds midfield option.

BIG AT THE BACK?

Fresh from the success of van Hecke and Antonio Silva (£5.1m) – the latter sitting beside Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) on six DefCon triumphs – plus Maxim De Cuyper (£5.4m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m) being part of Brighton and Hove Albion’s fifth clean sheet in six, a big talking point is whether it’s time to commit more funds and starting spots to defenders.

A trio of Pro Pundits gave us their opinion and then provided their ideal back five.

Silva, Vuskovic and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) are named by each, with the Arsenal centre-back also in both Gameweek 10 Wildcard drafts.

KONSA LATEST

Why all the love for such an expensive FPL asset?

Because he feels like their only nailed-on defender, in light of Riccardo Calafiori‘s (£5.9m) recent rotation, William Saliba‘s (£5.9m) injury recovery and Ezri Konsa‘s (£4.8m) midweek withdrawal due to “some issues”. Konsa has, at least, been passed fit.

Similar to Konsa, managers need to be careful about Brighton’s highly-owned Pascal Gross (£6.2m). He’s one booking away from a suspension.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 10 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get your armband? Check out the Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 10!