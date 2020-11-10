659
November 10

Why I am Wildcarding for FPL Gameweek 9 and the key players I am signing

My Fantasy Premier League Wildcard is now active and in this article I will be going through the list of players and teams I am targeting. 

With eight Gameweeks now gone, I feel I have enough data to make an informed decision. 

The Fixture Swing

The worst fixtures

Fernandes stakes captaincy claim ahead of Gameweek 9 meeting with West Brom

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  1. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Son out, and in:

    A) Ziyech
    B) Bruno
    C) KDB

    
    1. Patron
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Bruno for me

      
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
37 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      C

      
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      B

      
    4. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Cheers

      
    5. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Great question...Bruno

      
    6. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      
  NABIL - 1 season 1der
39 mins ago
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Richarlison is highly overlooked around here..

    
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cheaper options firing.. Everton got three good fixtures. Then they get tougher

      
      NABIL - 1 season 1der
3 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I never look past 3 GWs. Maybe sometimes

        
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          With one FT a week you should

          
          NABIL - 1 season 1der
just now
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Maybe. If more than 3 GWs, a hit should be worthwhile

            
    Steve The Spud
4 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Don’t forget more than 50% of teams own dcl and most wont want to double up

      
      NABIL - 1 season 1der
just now
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah might be the case

        I'm considering double up for 3 GWs though

        
  Smudger's Dirty Dozen
37 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Martinez
    Chilwell Kilman Lamptey
    Salah (C) Zaha Son Bowen
    DLC Jimi Kane
    SUBS Justin Saiss Burke*

    1ft 1.5m itb

    A Son to Bruno
    B Bowen to Grealish
    C Son/Bowen to Fernandes/Barkley -4

    
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
just now
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      I like Barkley though. That's why I got him for his 11-and 7 points return 😉

      
  4. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    TAA ->

    A) Cancelo
    B) Dias
    C) Robertson

    
    Phil's Stamps
6 mins ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      C, then A.

      
      FC Hakkebøf
just now
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I agree

        
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
4 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      
    Steve The Spud
1 min ago
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      C - great fixture against top of the league up next

      
    Riverside Red
just now
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      
  5. abaalan
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Pulisic -> Ziyech. Y/N?

    
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
3 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Y

      
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would. Pulisic is frustrating to own

      
    dunas_dog
just now
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Big yes

      
  NABIL - 1 season 1der
31 mins ago
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Play Barkley (BHA) or Soucek (shu)?

    
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Barkley

      
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Barkley

      
    The Knights Template
24 mins ago
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Souchef cook'n up some goals for mains

      
      NABIL - 1 season 1der
just now
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Indeed. Toughie for me

        
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Barkley

      
  7. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer long term?

    A) Werner, Ziyech, Robertson
    B) Antonio (if fit), Sterling, Robertson
    C) Sterling, Ziyech, Coufal (3-5-2)

    
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      C

      
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      A scores most. But very tight call.

      
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
25 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      C with KDB

      
    Murder On Zidane's Flo…
9 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Need to do A (but which of the 3 C’s to go for ) and would you do B also or keep double Spurs for City game and then move one or both on?

    A TAA to Cancelo or Coufal or Cresswell
    B Son to Bruno and captain -4

    Martinez
    Lamptey Chilwell TAA*
    Salah Son Ziyech Grealish Podence
    Kane DCL

    Forster Brewster Saïss Mitchell

    
    NABIL - 1 season 1der
25 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Just A cancelo

      
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I had the same question and went with Cancelo. My decision was less risky as I had 4 other defs that are nailed.

      
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        So in my situation who would you go with ? Still Cancelo

        
        Tonyawesome69
3 mins ago
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I would take the risk and go with Cancelo but you need to sort out the Saiss issue as well

          
          dunas_dog
just now
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I know. I could bite the bullet this week and also do Saïss to Coufal for -4. Would then bench Lamptey so at least would have him as cover

            
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I did TAA to Robbo.

      
  9. Bonus magnet
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is this too sideways

    Mahrez+Rashford+Son-> KdB + Bruno + Grealish

    
    1. Sweetboi
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just Mahrez to Grealish this week.

      
      Tonyawesome69
just now
        • 1 Year
        just now

        +1

        
    Boo Ya Ka Sha
1 min ago
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      why not just Mahrez / Son to Grealish / Ziyech?

      
  10. TLF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi all, 2 frees, O itb, a few issues in Podence, Foden and Saïss. Phil is such a dilemma, cons outweighing the pros currently that's for sure but I'm asking myself if patience could be rewarded. Lots to consider over the IB.

    Martinez
    Coufal, Lamptey, Chilwell
    Raz, Mo, Foden, Podence
    Timo, Kane, DCL
    (Mitchell, Saïss, Burke)

    
  11. Mackans
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is it worth bringing in Fernandes just for this week for a hit? I’ll captain him in that case..

    
    Boo Ya Ka Sha
3 mins ago
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      just for a week? not for a hit. I worry that United will go back to being clueless on the field.

      
    Tonyawesome69
just now
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No

      
  Boo Ya Ka Sha
25 mins ago
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    sup dudes, currently in a 352 with Brewster warming the bench, no rush to sell him. thinking the following.

    Son & Kane to:

    a) Bruno & Werner + 0.3m
    b) Ziyech & Vardy + 2.0m (upgrade Brewster later)

    
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Don’t sell both. If they beat city you will be kicking yourself.

      
    Murder On Zidane's Flo…
7 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I got rid of Son for Bruno. Kept Kane he's a man in form

      
  Murder On Zidane's Flo…
25 mins ago
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Romeu or Mendy for my 4.5m mid?

    
    1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Romeu. But why not Anguissa?

      
      Murder On Zidane's Flo…
17 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I like Anguissa just not in Fulham

        
    2. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Romeu but I like Bissouma more

      
      Murder On Zidane's Flo…
13 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah I started the season with him. I like him think it's their short term fixtures that put me off a bit. I guess he will be my bench boy though anyway and fixtures look better over Xmas when he's more likely to get subbed on for me. Good shout lol

        
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I've got Bissouma but I don't think there's much between them. Maybe consider Riedewald at 4.4

      
      Murder On Zidane's Flo…
11 mins ago
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Is he nailed on you reckon?

        
  Mikel Arteta
21 mins ago
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    If you can choose one defensive player from Aston Villa, would you go with Martinez (4.8) or Targett (4.5)?

    
    1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Targett I guess. Assist potential. Got Martinez at 4.5, so at 4.8 I'd rather just pay the extra $$ for Mendy

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Same, as a Martinez owner

        
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Targett - takes some set prices and potential to assist

      
  15. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Looks like TAA could be dropping tonight... tempting me to finally sell him for Coufal now, risky as I know that is at the start of the IB.

    Should I? Or wait just to be safe. Already missed a couple of small rises with Grealish etc.

    1FT 0.0ITB
    Martinez Steer
    TAA* Justin Zouma Struijk Mitchell*
    Salah Bruno Son Podence Reed
    Kane DCL Maupay

    Thanks!

    
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Sell for me. Owning Robbo makes it easier

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers, just hope Coufal comes through with Czech Republic

        
    KAPTAIN KANE
just now
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Entirely depends what your medium term plans are to do with the money, personally I’d nearly always wait, especially over a break and with that darn virus

      
  Bennyboy1907
12 mins ago
      12 mins ago

      Which team would you prefer?
      Can get to either one for GW11

      Option A) 3-5-2
      Martinez
      Chillwell Cancelo Lamptey Coufal Mitchell
      Salah Bruno Grealish Zaha KDB
      Brewster DCL Bamford

      Option B) 3-4-3
      Martinez
      Chillwell Cancelo Lamptey Coufal Mitchell
      Salah Bruno Grealish KDB
      Antonio/Wilson DCL Bamford

      
      Fit_to_drop
just now
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B.

        
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Just Trent to Chilwell with FT, and save the 1.7ITB ready for GW10? Which would allow one of the following:

      A) Soucek to Foden/Jota
      B) Bruno to KdB
      C) Brewster to Bamford/Adams

      Sound reasonable?

      Thanks

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Actually likely to be 1.6ITB after Trent falls tonight but all of the above moves will still be possible atm.

        
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          All look good to me bro

          
          KAPTAIN KANE
just now
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Nice one cheers Tony

            
      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I wouldn’t do A.

        
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          That’s the thing, everyone is selling Foden whereas I’m looking at his recent minutes and thinking he should get a good run out in GW10 and GW11 and thinking of buying then, when everyone is selling...

          
          KAPTAIN KANE
1 min ago
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Although admittedly it would be driven to have City ‘cover’ so I can keep Bruno/Son etc

            
            Tony Martial
just now
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I’m looking at Foden Gw 11 onward.. he surely starts at home to Fulham and some of the “easier” games and if you can take a benching or 2 or (3) that’s a great transfer

              
      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks good. You doing that move now to avoid the drop?

        
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          No, just pre planning for now, if it comes to another Chilwell rise and/or Trent drop after tonight I may have to make that move though

          
          PascalCygan
1 min ago
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Cool, good luck with it

            
            KAPTAIN KANE
just now
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

              
    • Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cancelo is the more exciting pick but I’m edging towards the safer Dias because he seems more nailed. Slightly concerned that Cancelo can be easily rotated with Ake, Zinchenko & Mendy.

      
      Fit_to_drop
just now
        • 1 Year
        just now

        My concern also but I am starting to wonder if any of the City defenders is safe. Even Laporte could get a benching to give him a rest before big games. So starting to doubt my planned Cancelo move.

        
    • Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would you WC this team:

      McCarthy 4m
      Justin Chilwell Konsa Mitchell KWP
      Salah Podence Zaha Son Bissouma
      Kane Jimenez DCL

      Opinions appreciated!

      
      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes, I would. There’s 6/7 players I’d definitely want to change and set yourself up for the fixture swing.

        
      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not necessarily. Jimi to Watkins then Podence to Grealish ?

        
      3. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        No way. Sell Podence and Jimi. GTG then.

        
    • Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Any suggestions??
      0FT .5 ITB willing to take a hit.

      Martinez
      Chillwell Saïss Targett Lamptey Mitchell
      Salah Son Grealish Bowen Burke
      DCL Kane Vardy.

      
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        What did you do with your FT?

        
      Fit_to_drop
just now
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Do nothing anyway. See if Saiss comes back into reckoning. Sell one Spurs if they look poor against City.

        
    • Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I can have this superb eleven for my wildcard team but nobody on my bench.
      It is worth it?

      McCarthy
      Chilwell Cancelo Dias
      Salah KDB Bruno Ziyech Grealish
      DLC Bamford

      Bench: Forster, 3.9 def, 3.9 def. Davis

      
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Too thin, my advice would be downgrade one of the City defenders, then get a reasonable first sub.

        
    Murder On Zidane's Flo…
3 mins ago
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Need a 4.4m or less Def. Thinking out of the following

      A) Holding
      B) Veltman
      C) Dann
      D) Balbuena (Already have Coufal)

      
    Bielsa's Blue Bucket
1 min ago
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      As a Kane and Son owner would you

      A) Son & Pulisic - Bruno & Zaha (-4)
      B) Pulisic - Ziyech for free

      Have already done Wilson - Watkins

      Appreciate your advice

      
      Murder On Zidane's Flo…
just now
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

        
    • PL Ball
      • 9 Years
      just now

      McCarthy
      AA* - Shaw* - Walker-Peters (Mitchell*, Saiss*)
      Salah - Son - Bissouma - Greenwood* (Romeu)
      DCL - Kane - Werner

      2FTs. 0.2 ITB
      5 Major issues*

      Fixable with -4 or -8, or Wildcard?
      ----
      Could do AA + Shaw + Romeu + ==> Chilwell + Konsa + Grealish (-4)

      McCarthy
      Chilwell* - Konsa* - Walker-Peters (Mitchell*, Saiss*)
      Salah - Son - Bissouma - Grealish* (Romeu)
      DCL - Kane - Werner

      

