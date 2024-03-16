774
  putana
    5 Years
    58 mins ago

    why are fh29 celebrating the results? There are more fixtures in 34 now so fh 34 could have 11 doublers

    jacob1989
      2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Who all will double!

      jacob1989
        2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Suppose to be a question?

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      51 mins ago

      The GW34 extra fixtures will include ARS & BOU which FH29ers likely have 4-6 of already.

      FH34 players will likely want 3x ARS too at the very least, so less chance they can differentiate for a differential.

      Wolves probably also double but one of their games is ARS so hard to gain a huge advantage from that.

    Bleh
      7 Years
      51 mins ago

      BB could easily match FH then if you play your cards right.

    Steve The Spud
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Same reason people always post tripe on here

      Finding some sort of validation for their decisions so they can say ‘right decision, poor result’ when it all goes wrong and comes down to luck again

      Hazz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        38 mins ago

        I mean it's not exactly that. As a result of this scenario, their current teams going from not having doublers to having likely doublers... so naturally an expected point gain.

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      50 mins ago

      WC’ers with BB34 could have 15 doublers?

      putana
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        that's what im planning to do. the can fh 37

    Rupert The Horse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      42 mins ago

      What results?

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Will WC then

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Depends how you look at it.

      There's more 'extra" games in gw29 tbf than doubles in gw34.

  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Many around me in my ML FHed to get a team similar to the one I got with a -4 and I also saved the FH. Gotta be a small win for me surely.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Depends on your perspective. If you're using FH34 your team is now going to be more similar to them as a result of that FA Cup fixture.

      Philosopher's Stones
        3 Years
        42 mins ago

        34 will probably be BB as WCing in 31. Might FH 37.

        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Nice to have the flexibility.

  Jafooli
    12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Geez, just seen next GW’s line up….think I might need to go straight into WC’ing…when are the next DGWs likely to be?

    Amsterhammer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ha ha, same.

    WVA
      7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I want to WC but have the below, which looks ok

      Areola
      Doughty Udogie Zabarnyi
      Son Saka Foden Bowen Palmer
      Watkins Toney
      Turner Morris Gabriel Taylor

  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Top 10k EO
    Son 188.6
    Watkins 97.6
    Toney 94
    Doughty 90.8
    Bowen 88.4
    Maddison 83.6
    Pedro Porro 74.4
    Morris 61.5
    Flekken 58.1
    Reguilón 57.8
    Areola 26.8
    Gibbs-White 22.9
    Kudus 21.6
    Bailey 18.4
    Douglas Luiz 16.9
    Elanga 16.6
    Udogie 15.2

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Got the top seven covered…cheers Sun

    SEXY SALAH
      7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Maddison my only threat to a red arrow, so we all know what’s going to happen don’t we 😆

    panda07
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      53 mins ago

      I need my differentials, Pau and Taylor to shine! It's likely to happen, right?!

    Buck The Trent
      12 Years
      53 mins ago

      Only Kudus and Elanga in my team that are < 25% owned

    SEXY SALAH
      7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Luiz continues to be a delicious differential even in a week with barely any fixtures

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        49 mins ago

        Amazing really, he’s seventh on the midfield list of points…above all GK’s and defenders and only two points behind Solanke (third on the forwards list)…

        SEXY SALAH
          7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Been my only consistent asset this season!

    jacob1989
      2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Need a wod haul

  panda07
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    56 mins ago

    I'm hearing Maddison used his free hit and didn't pick himself.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      54 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1769010024607625329?t=JFpTcqQxUlxn7mVzF5aTEg&s=19

      Jafooli
        12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Ortega & Cedric lol…

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Cheers!

    SEXY SALAH
      7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Tbf if I was a pro I wouldn’t pick myself in a fantasy game….especially with my luck 😆

    FDMS All Starz
      8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Maybe he didn’t want to pick himself as he might get selfish on the pitch because of that

      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he normally does pick himself...

        Maddison is the sort of character who is pretty full of himself and maybe rightly so?

        Probably suits his game with his temperament.

  Pukki Party
    6 Years
    56 mins ago

    33,3% of my team with a fixture is Brentford players, let's go Toney and Wissa

  Bleh
    7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Question - Is there an easy way of seeing what chips your ML rivals have used, or do you need to just need to keep scrolling back?

    leeboy104
      3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Click 'gameweek history' when looking at their team

      Bleh
        7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ta!

        Jordan.
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          9 mins ago

          or get fpl gameweek,great site for all mini leagues

          Bleh
            7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers will check it out!

  g40steve
    6 Years
    49 mins ago

    GW30 -4?

    Tavernier & Saliba > Salah & Gusto/Ran?

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      37 mins ago

      2 weeks means injuries elsewhere likely.

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Hold for now. Not bad moves in principal but plenty can happen. Plus, DGW fixtures may be announced.

  TanN
    3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Will be a boring gameweek...everyone seems to have the same FH team give or take a player or two

    Merlin the Wraith
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      H2H matches will be pretty tight tho.

  Flynny
    8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who is the most important assest for gw30, ahead of gw31 wildcard?

    A...palmer v burnley

    B....salah v.brighton

    Thanks

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Answer might change in a week or 2.

    WVA
      7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Both

    The Overthinker
      7 Years
      34 mins ago

      A

      Flynny
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both is a hit. Which doesn't seem ideal for week before wildcard

        I'm slightly favouring palmer right now

        TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Salah mustn't be a great choice if he can't cover a hit.

          Flynny
            8 Years
            just now

            It would be saka and bowen to palmer and salah - 4

            And then get saka back on wildcard.....

  The Overthinker
    7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is there a way where we can check the past winners of a mini league?

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      no

  Rupert The Horse
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    45 mins ago

    I can’t wait for this game week. It’s going to be huge for ranks.

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only if your differentials haul.

      Rupert The Horse
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 min ago

        Whether they do or they don’t it’s going to be a huge game week for ranks.

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A red for me already. Have 9 playing. Hope my Barkley + Muniz punts help.

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bowen + Barkely to Salah + Palmer looks alright for next week.

  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    14 Years
    44 mins ago

    55% red arrow already

    WVA
      7 Years
      30 mins ago

      I don't want to check after taking a hit to field this rabble

      Areola
      Udogie Doughty Taylor
      Son Bowen
      Watkins Toney Morris

    Rupert The Horse
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      29 mins ago

      How do you know? Is it that site Ragabolly has?

  WVA
    7 Years
    43 mins ago

    So are the 34 doubles confirmed now?

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Next week.

      WVA
        7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  Boss Hogg
    14 Years
    41 mins ago

    So many teams will have 8 or more players the same this week, so it’s all about what you did different that counts…

    I need Toney to go mental, Son to stay quiet and Udogie to outperform Porro.

    The rest is mince.

  SEXY SALAH
    7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Got the Burnley game on so I’ll be on OMG duties for that

  g40steve
    6 Years
    38 mins ago

    88% template 🙂

  19. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/03/16/3pm-team-news-reguilon-fit-elanga-start-mbeumo-a-sub/

