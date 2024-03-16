If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 29.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 29 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 13:30 GMT on Saturday 16 March.

SHOULD YOU FREE HIT OR TAKE A POINTS HIT?

On this FA Cup weekend, only eight teams will be participating in the league. Such a big Blank Gameweek is traditionally a popular time for FPL managers to activate their Free Hit chip – a squad of players for one week only.

However, not much stands out amongst these fixtures – especially in defence. That’s why some will instead risk getting by on just eight or nine players, saving this chip for later on.

Taking a four- or eight-point hit to replace inactive assets with active ones could help out, knowing that appearance points alone will partly pay this off.

BEST PLAYERS + DIFFERENTIALS

When deciding whether or not to Free Hit, managers will assess how many of the week’s most enticing targets are already owned.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) travels to Fulham on the back of a 17-point haul at Aston Villa, with Ivan Toney (£8.2m) away at Burnley and attacking wing-back Alfie Doughty (£4.7m) hosting Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) and James Maddison (£8.0m) are in form.

Of course, the most exciting part about Free Hit usage is arguably the chance to take one-week punts on barely-owned players that could fire you up the rankings and mini-leagues. Differentials like Anthony Elanga (£5.1m), David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) have been looked at.

We’ve cobbled together two drafts in our Free Hit guide, one template and one differential.

FREE HIT DILEMMAS

While many of your Free Hit picks may, er, pick themselves, there’s likely to be a spot or two up for grabs.

We’ve put together some head-to-head articles below, looking at some potential dilemmas Fantasy managers may have.

WATKINS INJURY

Yet Thursday night brought another twist. This season’s top points scorer Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) suffered a bad cut early in Aston Villa’s win over Ajax. He was then forced off after just 33 minutes.

“Of course he was asking us to change him but it was because he has a cut. Hopefully for Sunday, he is going to be available.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins, to Villa TV

But early fears of a knee ligament injury were quickly dampened and he may even make Sunday’s league game.

Similarly, there was early panic over Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) on Monday night. Again, long-term worries soon whittled down to almost nothing, meaning owners aren’t forced into a sale. Not that Gordon would’ve played in Blank Gameweek 29 either way.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 29 CAPTAIN

With Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) absent from league duties and no Double Gameweek action either, some genuine gains can be made from selecting the right captain.

Son Heung-min is the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney nearby.

He’s also the leader in our captain poll and the nominee from Captain Sensible writer Hibbo.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – unsurprisingly backs the promising Spurs and Brentford fixtures.

It also tips West Ham United v Aston Villa to be a high-scoring encounter.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all eight Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 29!