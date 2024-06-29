Time running out to get 40% off FFScout Premium Membership

Time is running out to get a 40% discount on a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership!

For only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our Premium Members Area.

This has all the data you need not just for Euro Fantasy but the upcoming Premier League season too.

Premium Membership also gives access to exclusive editorial content, team reveals and strategy guides from Fantasy experts, a cash prize mini-league, tools like the Season Ticker and more.

This offer will end on Monday 1 July, however, so take advantage of it while you can!

Don’t forget, whatever price you pay for Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership is locked in for the lifetime of your subscription.

SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN EXPECT TO SEE…

PLAYER AND TEAM DATA FROM THE EUROS AND THE PREMIER LEAGUE

HEATMAPS

SEASON TICKER

MATCH CENTRE: DETAILS ON EVERY GAME

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

…and much more!