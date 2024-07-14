Spain v England team news: Shaw in for Trippier

Spain take on England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

La Roja beat France 2-1 in an absorbing semi-final clash, while England came from behind to defeat the Netherlands.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Luis de la Fuente makes two changes from the semi-final, with Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal back from suspension.

They both slot into the Spanish back four and replace Nacho and Jesus Navas, who drop to the bench.

As for England, Luke Shaw makes his first start of Euro 2024 in place of Kieran Trippier.

The rest of the starting XI is unchanged, with Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham once again supporting Harry Kane up front.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

Subs: Raya, Nacho, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Torres, Grimaldo, Remiero, Baena, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Navas, Lopez, Perez

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw, Fod­en, Bellingham, Kane

Subs: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton

