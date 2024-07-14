243
Dugout Discussion July 14

Spain v England team news: Shaw in for Trippier

243 Comments
Spain take on England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

La Roja beat France 2-1 in an absorbing semi-final clash, while England came from behind to defeat the Netherlands.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Luis de la Fuente makes two changes from the semi-final, with Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal back from suspension.

They both slot into the Spanish back four and replace Nacho and Jesus Navas, who drop to the bench.

As for England, Luke Shaw makes his first start of Euro 2024 in place of Kieran Trippier.

The rest of the starting XI is unchanged, with Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham once again supporting Harry Kane up front.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

Subs: Raya, Nacho, Vivian, Merino, Joselu, Torres, Grimaldo, Remiero, Baena, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Navas, Lopez, Perez

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw, Fod­en, Bellingham, Kane

Subs: Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton

  1. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Stephen Kenny for the England gig

    1. noissimbus
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Looking at the trend, lack of hair wins them. Sean Dyche is the one.

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Yamals future so bright he better wear shades 😎

  3. El_Matador
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anyone know player of the match?

    1. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yamal.

      1. Travel Notes
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        wins ' Young Player of the Tournament'.

    2. Touré De Force
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Williams

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      N. Williams.

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Williams

  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    If you beat Croatia, Germany, France and England, you deserve to win.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      What if you barely beat Switzerland, Slovakia, Netherlands, Serbia and France?

      1. El_Matador
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        France? Lol

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          5 hours ago

          For some reason I thought England played France this EUROs.

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Then you should be happy with the silver.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Oh and Italy

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      If you win every game without losing, you are the best team.

      Ie: I agree.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Trying to get at the incredible difference in opposition for the two teams way to the final

  5. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Declan Rice gotta bury that header, he had ages to pick his spot

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    sad, very sad. have to think at some point these kind KO runs dry up, right time for Southgate to leave now. not sure who should come in

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      Pochettino?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        Poch is the same. Might get you to a final, if you are very lucky, but wont get you across the line.

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          Agreed. Some called him a great manager with Spurs but won nothing, should have won one league at least with that squad. Not sure Potter or Howe are much better options for ye.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 39 mins ago

            I think Poch is good at building a team up from nothing. But then someone needs to take over lol. I think he would have suited Man U tbh.

  7. JBG
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    "England created less xG at Euro 2024 (6.43) than Croatia (7.10).

    Croatia went out at the Group Stage."

    https://x.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1812592531772723482

    But who cares as long as long as they win right? Oh wait.... defending yourself to victory might not be a good idea after all.

  8. LarryDuff
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Football won in the end

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      i know this comes across as very bitter but not sure a team that spends half the time rolling around on the floor after every little bit of contact is football in its purest form

  9. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Klopp needs a job - get the lad in for a chat

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      given Englands individual quality, you would expect managers to be fighting over the job.

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Other than Bellingham, Saka, Palmer, Foden, Rice, maybe Mainoo who are the quality players that'll be playing for the next 6 years? They need more coming into the squad.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          tbh,m quality isn't why we lost. We probably have the best squad currently. Just not the best team. WC in 2 years at least.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      He doesn't need a job, he needs a break

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      😆

  10. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Switched cap from Williams to Kane whoops

  11. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Like I've said many times, England will never win an euro/WC under Southgate

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      But will Harry Kane ever win anything under anyone?

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        No. Everybody knows that.

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Do you think he's a curse?!

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          No. He's a Galway man not a Mayo man!

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            😆

      3. The Red Devil
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Him under Guardiola would've been interesting

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’ve always liked you! Don’t listen to the others!

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Loser mentality rife across the country tbf. Media to reaction to us reaching a final we were almost odds on to make was overblown. Send in selfies of your dogs wearing sunglasses etc on sky sports news this morning.

      3 lions was released in 1996. 30 years of hurt x 2.

      The teams in a good place. Southgate should do the right thing and step aside. Unfortunately I've got a bad feeling that losing in a final was the worst thing that could have happened.

  12. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Next England Manager - Pep

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      should actually give Pep a blank cheque lol. The only manager I have 100% faith in that would win something with England.

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        He’d certainly get the best out of Foden!

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Shame he’s not English though. It is a national team after all.

    3. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Will be Potter or Howe.

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      😆

  13. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Spain had one world class player in Rodri, England have about 6.

    The big difference is Spain played like a team which is well coached.

    Spanish players improved under their coach, while England players got worse.

    England copied Switzerlands formation, got lucky that it improved the team and mostly depended on individual moments from exceptional players.

    Pickford playing long balls all final like it's Stoke City.

    Total media driven nonsense to support Southgate.has really brainwashed a nation into thinking he's a great coach.

    If you understand basic tactics, patterns of play and movement through the lines you will recognise England were poor while lesser teams had a better football identity.

    Only beating one FIFA top 10 team in a major tournament over 8 years is simply not good enough.
    Southgates poor underlying data eventually shows itself in the big moments.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      well said

    2. Andrew D48
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      A superb insight

    3. azz007
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      This to a T.

      Even with Pep or Klopp England may do well. But to win a major is a far stretch. Not in their dna or have the mentality to win a major.

      We Alwyas get France Spain Argentina Brazil germany Italy winning. They have the history their dna. We have 1966 where most won't even remember and prob okuerayed like 3 games and won.

    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      This spain is beatable. Have to play fire with fire. No point just defending vs spain. Germany came closest but too bad they conceded last minute of extra time.
      Southgate is a joke. Just defend till its 0-1. Then attack till its 1-1.. then defend till its 1-2.. just wants to play 0-0 and win on penalties

    5. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      That's where we could possibly get a win here tonight if Southgate goes it's almost better than winning the Euros for me

    6. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      4 hours ago

      Do you watch a lot of Stoke City nowadays ?

  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Well I'm glad that's over! Launch FPL tomorrow, fingers crossed

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Hopefully no rule change that makes us twist again like we did this summer.

      1. George Sillett
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Loads of changes needed. It's become so template and content creator driven it needs a massive shake up to make it interesting. Sheep game

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Happy to see some other changes - just not that one.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      I fear they will drag out price reveals and launch later on Tuesday late or on Wednesday morning

  15. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    One area where Southgate was poor was squad rotation. Walker for example played every minute of every match. No wonder he looked knackered in the final.

    Also if I was the manager I wouldn’t have played both Bell and Foden in same team. Rotate them and play Eze or Gordon on left wing.

    Kane also should have been rotated more with Ollie and Toney.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      He is too stubborn to make any changes until england are behind. Nd even then plays only till england equalise

  16. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Who's next? Graham Potter?

    1. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Wayne Rooney

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Owen

    2. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not only did I play Cole Palmer today but I captained him(What did I have to lose?). Figured he's now too expensive to get in FPL so wanted one last chance to have him in my squad. Brrrrrrr

