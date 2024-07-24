57
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Does anyone know how Slot handles the press and how honest he is with team news please? Unfortunately it was missing from this article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/22/arne-slot-at-liverpool-what-we-can-expect-in-fpl/

    Cheers, guys!

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Don't know, but I just treat every Managers press conferences as half truths, deception and smoke screens.

  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Lonely up here eh?

  3. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Anyone even considering Rash? Obviously a terrible season last year. But scored 170+ points in three of the last five seasons. Can he get back to scoring and outscore the 6.5M's? Remember two seasons ago he scored 205 while priced 6.5 after a terrible season..

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not me

    2. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not until he hits some form

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      He needs a move.

    4. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      One preseason goal and 99% of people will be considering him.

    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah he's in my team already mate.

    6. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't touch any of our attackers unless we sort the midfield, and I especially wouldn't touch the wingers until Ten Hag settles on a pairing. We've still got Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho, Amad and Antony, and any pair of them could start, as it stands.

  4. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    a) TAA + Muniz
    b) Maatsen + Havertz

    (no other arsenal players)

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think B but looking to get at least 3 if not all of them

  5. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Gabriel nailed? (been off a year so probably an obvious question)

    1. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Maybe lay off until GW6 when you have more data and Arsenal's fixtures are LEI, SOU, bou... ?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Possibly, just wish to set a team together that's well balanced and won't need chopping and changing

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well, maybe you missed quite the eventful start to last season where we assumed he was nailed but saw him benched the first 3 games. Think it was a tactical quirk until Zinchenko became available to play LB (Saliba & White moved over one spot to the left when Timber/Tomi played RB).

      Seems like Calafiori has been signed to play LB but he's also very comfortable as LCB, so for me there's still perhaps a 5% doubt over his nailedness

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        * Timber/Tomi LB, with Partey RB

  6. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft please?

    Flekken
    Martinez VdV Burn
    Salah Palmer Foden Gordon Eze
    Isak Havertz

    Turner J.Pedro

    1. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Konsa and Mylolenko are the other two subs

    2. luk46
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Id personally get Nkunku for Palmer, 4m price difference is huge and upgrade def

    3. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure on VDV, Martinez or Havertz. Rest looks OK

  7. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Whos on pens for villa

    1. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dion Dublin

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      FFS says Watkins since Luiz left. Love it to be Martinez lol!

    3. luk46
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      certainly not watkins I would think

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tielemans probably

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Preferred option here for the first two folks??

    A- Odegaard
    Or
    B- Bruno

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

    2. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Odegaard with 1 + 3 plus Saka may need a game or two to get back up to speed given how much he's played over the past year or two

  9. Pariße
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    A Haaland-less team looks so much sexier.

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Doesn't it

    2. luk46
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      no question, for me it’s 4.5m gk Robbo CHO Haaland vs Raya Trent Son Havertz, it shouldn’t really be close

      1. MarkyMarkL
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        It makes a difference that most of the premiums won't get a lot of pre season minutes after coming back off holiday after the Euros and Copa.

        Haaland has a full pre season and he's the easiest player to transfer out if and when it's needed.

  10. JBG
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1816089178876305541

    Chelsea (most likely)getting a new GK.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd hope for Chelsea's sake, they don't plan on starting him - he is terrible

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Haven't watched any Villarreal matches, so don't have any opinion on him.

        But for a new Chelsea GK, that sounds about right. Buy a bad GK, play him a season or two, buy a new GK rinse and repeat.

  11. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Critique welcome:

    Sanchez
    TAA, Munoz, Mykolenko,
    Salah, Gordon, Nkunku, Eze
    Watkins, Isak, Gakpo

    Petrovic, Gibbs White, Konsa, Harwood

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      decent, would want an arsenal attacker personally and not a massive fan of 8 good attacking options

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not too bad, Chelsea are in for a new GK so that pairing might be non starters.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Seen that

  12. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    There's comments re: premium defenders less likely to score baps due to the new rules.

    Has anyone - or is it even possible to - overlay the new rules on a game from last season to see if this assumption can be validated?

    Or is it such a no brainer this would be a waste of time?

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      havent done research about it, but you’re usually getting premium defenders for cs as well as attacking potential - if one keeps a cs nothing changes! it’s basically just -4 bps for a goal conceded, so if someone then gets an attacking return bonus are less likely… it doesn’t put me off

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep, its been done. There's a segment on Black Box (split across the last 2 episodes) which looks at the biggest gainers / losers and a few example matches where the swing from GK/DEF to MID/FWD is particularly noticeable. I heard Above Average FPL also did a big recalculation of last season's BPS

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lnWOqyWQD3g&t=4s

        Skip to the 34min mark

  13. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ortega not covering himself in glory last night, just watched the goals.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      5.5m is a joke

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        They know Ederson is off, he would 100% ownership at 4.5

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Still not a good GK though.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sounds like you've just looked at his match rating if you think Ortega is at fault for any of the goals

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Listen, I don’t want to bum you, stop following me around.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          BTW, the goalkeeper up the other end probably saves all 3.

          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Well 2 of them.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Weird comment

  14. Adilge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    a) Trent+Porro+Burn
    b) Gabriel/Saliba+Gvardiol+Porro

  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Definitely not a template pre season which is great 🙂

    Any love for Vardy, think he'll start ?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Occasional start, mainly impact sub, certainly not capable of regular starts anymore

  16. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Predicting the best and worst VALUE player for each position...
    BEST...
    GK: Areola
    DEF: Porro
    MID: Doku
    FWD: Darwin (if Slot likes him)

    WORST...
    GK: Leno (out of the regular starters)
    DEF: White
    MID: Salah
    FWD: Haaland

