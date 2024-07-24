The 2024 Summer Olympics doesn’t officially open until Friday but the men’s football tournament gets underway today – and there will be a handful of familiar faces involved.

We’ve got all you need to know from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective in this article.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS WILL PLAY AT THE OLYMPICS?

Player Club Country Alex Paulson Bournemouth New Zealand Julio Enciso Brighton and Hove Albion Paraguay Lesley Ugochuwku Chelsea France Gabriel Slonina Chelsea USA Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace France Henry Gray Ipswich Town New Zealand Julian Alvarez Manchester City Argentina Boubacar Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers Mali Enso Gonzalez Wolverhampton Wanderers Paraguay

Of the players involved in Paris, then, there’s only really Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) who is a nailed starter for his club.

But Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) is usually in the mix at Manchester City. Likewise, Julio Enciso (£5.5m) at Brighton and Hove Albion – with the caveat that the Seagulls have a new manager now.

WHEN DO THE MATCHES TAKE PLACE?

It’s a 16-team tournament, divided into four groups of four nations.

The top two from each group progress to the quarter-finals.

So, those countries making the final or the ‘bronze medal’ match (aka the 3rd/4th place playoff) will have to contest six fixtures in all.

These games will all take place within a period of two and a half weeks:

Group games : July 24 + 27 + 30

: July 24 + 27 + 30 Quarter-finals : Aug 2

: Aug 2 Semi-finals : Aug 5

: Aug 5 Bronze medal match : Aug 8

: Aug 8 Final: Aug 9

WILL ANYONE MISS GAMEWEEK 1?

Gameweek 1 begins with Manchester United v Fulham on Friday 16 August. Neither team has a representative at the Olympics.

The seven teams who are affected contest their first Premier League matches either on Saturday 17 August (Bournemouth, Brighton, Ipswich, Wolves) or Sunday 18 August (Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City).

So players should, in theory, have time to recover and return to their clubs before the big domestic kick-off – even if they make the last four in Paris.

Whether any manager calls upon their Olympians in Gameweek 1 is another debate. Each player will have missed the whole of their club’s pre-season training so far, as well as the friendlies.

Match-fitness won’t be an issue, at least: Mateta, for instance, has been training with France. Les Bleus have contested warm-up matches themselves before the action begins today.

It’s more of a question of whether players involved at the Olympics will need a breather. They’ll have had less of a summer break before reporting to national team training. They’ll also have contested up to six competitive matches, rather than friendly kickabouts, befroe Gameweek 1 has even commenced.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE LAST OLYMPICS?

Looking back at historical precedents in football is often of limited use as the players, managers and circumstances are rarely the same.

But, just as an example, there was a mixed bag at the last Olympics football tournament in 2021:

Player Club Country Last Olympics match GW1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Brazil 0 mins (Aug 7) 71 mins (Aug 13) Douglas Luiz Aston Villa Brazil 120 mins (Aug 7) Didn’t play Richarlison Everton Brazil 114 mins (Aug 7) 89 mins (Aug 14) Chris Wood Burnley New Zealand 120 mins (Jul 31) 90 mins (Aug 14) Alexis Mac Allister Brighton and Hove Albion Argentina 55 mins (Jul 28) 14 mins (Aug 14)

Early exits for Chris Wood (£6.0m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£6.5m) allowed them a bit of respite before the Premier League kick-off. Mac Allister was yet to establish himself in the Brighton team, hence the Gameweek 1 benching.

Having only been a substitute during the 2020 Olympics, Gabriel Martinelli (£7.0m) started for Arsenal a week after the final.

But so too did Richarlison (£7.0m) for Everton, despite starting all six matches for Brazil. The winger-cum-forward even delivered two attacking returns against Southampton.

Douglas Luiz, however, didn’t feature in Gameweek 1 for Aston Villa. Manager Dean Smith confirmed ahead of that season-opener that the midfielder was to be given a week’s rest, returning for and starting in Gameweek 2.

So, different players and managers last time. But if nothing else, it goes to show how head coaches may have contrasting ideas about post-Olympics rests and recovery. The pre-match press conferences before Gameweek 1 of 2024/25 will be keenly anticipated for any clues.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



