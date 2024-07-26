148
  1. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any views on best option here please?

    A...munoz and Gordon (already got isak)

    B....trent and Hudson-odoi

    Thanks

    1. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      A also

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks
        Not sure why not conbi ne on double Newcastle attack despite fixtures

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah no Haaland draft Im happy with

    Onana-Paulsen
    TAA-Gvardiol-Barco-Faes-Harwood Bellis
    Salah-Palmer-Gordon-Eze-Rogers
    Watkins-Isak-Stewart

    1. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You'll have to start 1 of the 4m defenders and Rogers every week...not sure that's ideal

