Fantasy Football Scout are again teaming up with PlanFPL to bring you their transfer planner for 2024/25!

PlanFPL now lets all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers get their team rated and optimised for Gameweek 1 for FREE using our points prediction data.

It’s a captaincy, starting XI and transfer planner all rolled into one.

Being a Fantasy Football Scout Premium Member (sign up here!) allows you to unlock a full season of team ratings, line-up optimisations and ‘Rate My Team’ (RMT) Opta prediction data.

All you have to do is sign up to PlanFPL, then link it to your Scout Premium Member account.

FPL TRANSFER PLANNER

In the above example, this Gameweek 1 line-up is projected to score 59 points and is rated at 91%.

There’s a position-by-position breakdown for this percentage, with RMT numbers for Gameweek 2 onwards available upon Premium Member sign-in.

PlanFPL is a slick, easy-to-use tool that allows users to organise their main squad decisions for future weeks. We aim to absorb it into the Premium Members Area in future.

You can sort player lists by projected/expected points (xP) and plan chip strategies. You can also create a Watchlist similar to the official game’s website.

So for managers wanting a strong start to the season, check out PlanFPL for some advice on the optimal Gameweek 1 squad – and become a Scout Premium Member to keep using the prediction data.

HOW TO LINK YOUR FFS PREMIUM ACCOUNT

On the Planner tab, choose an Apple or Google log-in. This does not have to be the email account you used to sign up for Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership.

You will then be given instructions on how to link up your Scout account.

VIDEO LATEST

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



