  1. FPL Elephant
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    What do we think to this please?

    Henderson
    Porro Munoz Barco
    Salah Jota Minteh ESR
    Haaland Solanke Isak

    Vald Nkunku Robinson Mosquera

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Def 6.5/10
      Mid 7.5/10
      For 9/10

    2. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      your Munoz Minteh Nkunku vs
      my Quansah Murphy Eze

      good luck

  2. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    I do think there are points to be had with Fulham early doors actually.
    Can I go there? I don't know even though I have one of them on me bench I just don't know if I can do it.
    I might do it it. Tough call, they could do well and crack on this season.

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      They looked good preseason. A few good signings, but still early days. One player to cover fulham shud be good. Im on muniz.

  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best fillers here?

    A) Trent, Winks & Havertz
    B) Andersen, Palmer & Jebbison

    Henderson
    Gabriel, Mykolenko
    Salah, Saka, Jota, Eze
    Isak, Solanke

    Fabs, Robinson, Barca

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Facial fillers reduces wrinkles by quite a bit. Recommended

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A

    3. Veni Vidi Vialli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

    4. FPL Elephant
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I’d go B - are Arsenal’s fixtures good enough to have two of their attacking players?

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A ; two potential scorers

  4. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    A) Bruno & Nkunku
    Or
    B) Saka & ESR

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Close. B for me. Nkunku has a bit more of a rotation risk than ESR

    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      A

    3. FPL Elephant
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B - simply because it allows easy moves to Son or Palmer if either start the season well

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This.

  5. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Currently settling on this team. Bench is super weak but hopefully will not get to use it. GTG?

    Henderson
    TAA Gvardiol Hall
    Salah ESR Jota Nkunku
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    4.0 Barco Winks THB

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      My teams pretty similar. I have porro, bruno, eze instead of Gvardiol, ESR, nkunku

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Sounds like we are on the right track! Thanks!

        1. Dr. Ocular
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          All the way up!

  6. Phoenixxi
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Porro or Gvardiol for first 3 GW

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I went with Porro for what its worth, especially for the first 3. But can see myself eventually with Gvardiol and dropping Porro over time if Spurs keep conceding and Porro doesn’t get many attacking returns. But first 3 I’d say Porro is worth it

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I can’t decide but have Porro but I left .5 in case I really want that to be my transfer for GW2

  7. Dr. Ocular
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Close. But porro for me. Gvardiol might not surge forward as much with bobb/savinho . As compared to last season

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Reply fail to phoenixixi

  8. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Those starting Henderson, who is your 4m GK?

    1) Matthews in case Henderson injured or suspended
    2) Fabiański
    3) Valdimarsson
    4) Others

    1. Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Matthews

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably just a low owned random guy. If I end up with Henderson means I’ll have Palace triple up so won’t be able to get the backup. Fabianski or Brentford backup could both end up okay? But might just end up a random guy from a promoted side

  9. Reds
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    My draft here, with a super weak def

    Henderson
    Mykolenko, Quansah, Barco
    Salah, Saka, Nkunku, Hudson-Odoi
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    4.0, Leif Davis, Winks, THB

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      And midfield

  10. Dhanesh Prabhu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    To all the FFS premium members,
    How do you access the statsbomb data?

  11. Devil's Own
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    With a heavy heart I finally ditched Salah and team looks more balanced. Please RMT.

    Henderson
    TAA Porro Hall
    Saka Jota Nkunku ESR
    Halland(c) Isak Solanke

    Vlad, Amad, Robinson, Barco.
    0.5 ITB for price rises.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      91/100

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      No real glaring issues for me. 0.5itb to start is very handy as well. Good luck with it!

    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like it. My team is so similar with Salah still in. But I don’t have a bench and Nkunku has to be Bobb.

  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I see Quansah in many teams. Will he be a regular starter?

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      People think it’s his spot to lose to start the season, not sure he’s nailed long term. I prefer the more nailed 4.5’s to start with, but if you have a playing 4.0 behind him and want some Liverpool defensive coverage he could be a decent shout to start with

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Seems he could be a good shout. I’d rather more attacking 4.5 though. Liverpool were shaky at the back last year and it’s all a bit unknown with new manager. Robinson/Mykolenko better options at 4.5 for me.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I have Robinson, Anderson, Burn, Mykolenko and Harwood…would swap him for Anderson since I have Henderson in goal.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Konate late coming back ; may rotate on opponents or may be Quansah’s to lose.

  13. Zoostation
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    A: Fernandes and Wood

    B: Eze and Solanke

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      B for me

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

    3. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  14. Thomas Magnum
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hey all do we think Aguero is nailed to start the season? Will his minutes be impacted by Dzeko, Negredo, Jovetic or Bony? Already have David Silva and Yaya Toure. Cheers!

    1. Devil's Own
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Why always me!

  15. King Huth
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    have one last spot for 5.5m attacker

    A. Smith Rowe
    B. Pedro

    Thanks guys!

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      ESR initially based on fixtures

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A for me, easier to move around if he gets injured or out of form then it would be Pedro

    3. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A, whilst he’s fit.

  16. Dhanesh Prabhu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    ESR because of fixtures.
    Pedro's first excellent fixtures start from GW 4.

  17. The Wanton Trader
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What does the DZ make of this…?

    4 Spurs GW1 BB (Son C)

    Flekken / Sels
    Gabriel / Saliba / Porro / VDV / Murillo
    Son / Saka / Gordon / Jota / LDiaz
    Isak / Solanke / Wood

    Should I go for it?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not sold on the Spurs def double up, although this first 2 fixtures are great.

      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers.
        It’s definitely short term, as you know I can’t make transfers with this.

        He who dares…! 🙂

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Will be awesome if Haaland doesn’t return big, but you know the risk. Think it’s about as good of a no Haaland BB you can get though!

      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks.

        It’s a gamble for sure, but I feel I have to go with it now as I’ve made the effort to do it…

        I’ll either be all over this place or gone into hiding for while…

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Think GW1 is a good time to use the chip, one less thing to worry about later and if it fails plenty of time to make up the points, or you’re off the a flyer. A good gamble to make. Not for me but can certainly understand the logic behind it

          1. The Wanton Trader
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            It was a bit of last minute scramble to make this team.

            I noticed Solanke wasn’t getting changed to a Spurs player all weekend and thought, why not. ty

          2. The Wanton Trader
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I never get my BB right either, so getting it out the way will feel good.
            I always manage to mess up my team with BB every season.

  18. Boberella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Quick one:
    A) Kulu+Kamada
    B) Eze+ESR

    Team looks like this:
    Areola (Fabs)
    Gvardiol Munoz Mykolenko (Robinson Barco)
    Son Jota Gordon xxx xxx
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Need a sense check. Weirdly I think I’m on B due to good early Spurs fixtures and Kulu could bang.

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Kulu, like Jota, could bang but their minutes are big risk

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      * meant weirdly on A

    3. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      You already have Jota as a short term to medium term punt. Wouldn't recommend having another in Kulu especially with Brennan also in the mix.

      Having said that if your risk appetite is high, go for it.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This. Jota may be enough of a minutes risk, but if you don’t mind having 2 of them then may as well go for it

    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who will you bench each week?

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Whoever I end up with out of Kamada and ESR or Muniz

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Not for me. I would go B then...Son to Saka. Gordon to 4.5 as you have Isak for Newcastle points. Muniz to Solanke for Spurs coverage. Just my thoughts. Good luck mate

  19. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    After tinkering for a few days, I end up with
    TRIPLE - CP Pool Newscastle, DOUBLE - Fulham Spurs + Barco and Haaland

    Henderson Matthews
    Hall Quansah VDV Robinson Barco
    Murphy Salah Jota ESR Eze
    Isak Solanke Haaland

    Suggestions please

    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      still unsure which combi is better
      (1) Rogers & Gordon or
      (2) Murphy & Eze

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        I'd go 1 here just because benching Rogers feels easier than benching Murphy on a 50/50 call. I am 41 btw 😆

        1. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          same here, turning 42 soon haha

    2. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      At first glance to me, it looks like there’s quite a few benching risks at some points in that team.

      You’ll be watching those team sheets like a hawk…

    3. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      My suggestion would, if you’re going for a Haaland + Salah draft, the rest need to be pretty much sure starters…

      I’m 43 weirdly enough 🙂

    4. luk46
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would be set on 7 attackers you wanna play and get one better def

    5. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      just now

      thanks all for the comments cheers

  20. b91jh
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which one to go?

    A) Pickford + Porro + Kamada / Murphy
    B) Henderson + Mykolenko + Eze

    1. Dr. Ocular
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B
      Long term xMins.

    4. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A much better to start the season, think I prefer Henderson to Pickford tho

  21. luk46
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    A - Henderson + Hall + Nkunku
    B - Pope + Munoz + Murphy

    start with B and play the fixtures and find a way to get Nkunku later with more info or A from the off?

    1. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes, Chelsea is wait and watch

  22. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this bunch with attacking wing backs?

    Pope
    Porro Munoz Tsimi
    Salah Son Gordon Eze
    Isak Havertz Solanke

    Bench: ESR, Robinson, Barco

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I like it all except Tsimi.

      Maatson AV could be an interesting replacement. GL

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, not confident on Tsimi either but happy to punt on him if we get info that he is starting. xMins is biggest worry.

    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      looks good, I just wouldn’t be sure on tsimikas, would like an arsenal defender for some safety

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Arsenal def is as solid as it gets. Will have them for sure but maybe in a few weeks time.

    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Could be so good for GW1 and 2 but after that .., Tsimi is a GW2 transfer waiting to happen. Just get someone else.

      1. Thanos
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        That’s what. I’m betting that if he performs in the first couple of games, could it be his spot to lose? Even if he is good for just first couple of matches, that’ll do well as by then other options would emerge.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          No its Robertson’s spot. GW2 he’ll be ready.

  23. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    RMT please deadzone

    Raya
    Gvardiol Porro Quansah
    Salah Saka Bruno Jota Eze
    Isak Solanke

    Matthews Barco Robinson Jebbison

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like all your teams… 🙂 GL

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers , GL

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Non Haaland drafts scare me but then again so does going without Haaland.
      Nice team.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just think it's a lot more balanced without Haaland

  24. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm so conflicted. Should I start with Minteh or Murphy as my 5.5 mid? I know I want Minteh longterm and don't wanna book a transfer by going Murphy but that GW1 fixture for Murphy just screams goals.

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Murphy for me with the fixtures and will see how Minteh does.

  25. Dunk mee Jesus
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi everyone, how this looking?

    Flekken
    Porro, Quansah, Gabriel
    Nkunku, Fernandes, son, jota
    Isak, haaland, muniz

    Bench, valdimarsson, andersen, Robinson, winks

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice team well balanced but would you consider downgrading one or both of the 4.5 bench defenders and upgrading Winks to a 5.0 or even a Murphy or ESR?

  26. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Repost. Better option for the first 3 gws?

    A. Saka jota mgw solanke
    B. Salah eze esr wood

  27. cult
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    BANG!!

    Raya
    Quansah Hall Barco
    Salah Saka Nkunku Bobb
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Vlad THB Winks Johnson

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bobb mins worry. Backline is pretty woeful.

  28. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot. Very high risk with a poor bench. Short term team that will need a major over haul or early WC. But there is .5 ITB

    Henderson

    TAA Porro Hall

    Salah Jota Murphy Bobb

    Haaland Isak Solanke

    Lumley Barca Winks THB

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      If both doesn’t look like starting GW2 I will just get rid for ESR.

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry Bobb not both.

