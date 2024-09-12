Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a tricky captaincy decision for Gameweek 4, with both in-form heavyweights boasting appealing home ties.

For this week’s Captain Sensible, we deep dive into the Erling Haaland (£15.2m) versus Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) debate. Differential options from Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, among others, are under consideration for managers who like to engage with risk.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland made it back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks as Man City extended their 100% start to the season with an entertaining 3-1 win over West Ham United.

The Norwegian was at his ruthless best on his way to his eighth Premier League hat-trick in 69 appearances, with his four shots on target at the London Stadium the most of any player in Gameweek 4.

Afforded a summer of rest, Haaland has been simply devastating. The City frontman cannot be bettered for goals scored (seven) or Fantasy points (41) after the opening three rounds.

The former Molde marksman is backed by just over half of our users to continue his rich vein of form as Man City host Brentford.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah produced a star-studded all-round performance in Liverpool’s dominant 3-0 win over Man United, keeping pace with his captaincy rival.

The Egyptian demonstrated goal threat – with his three efforts in the box a match-leading total – and creativity in equal measure at Old Trafford.

Salah’s three big chances created against Man United place Liverpool’s talisman joint-top of the division for that metric in Gameweek 4.

The right-winger is backed by just over one-quarter of our users for the armband, with Liverpool hosting Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensively robust Nottingham Forest side.

Way further back it’s Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) in third place with 3.4% of the vote, closely followed by Joao Pedro (£5.7m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS



