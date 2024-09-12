32
Captain Sensible September 12

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

32 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a tricky captaincy decision for Gameweek 4, with both in-form heavyweights boasting appealing home ties. 

For this week’s Captain Sensible, we deep dive into the Erling Haaland (£15.2m) versus Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) debate. Differential options from Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, among others, are under consideration for managers who like to engage with risk. 

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

best Gameweek 4 captain

Erling Haaland made it back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks as Man City extended their 100% start to the season with an entertaining 3-1 win over West Ham United.

The Norwegian was at his ruthless best on his way to his eighth Premier League hat-trick in 69 appearances, with his four shots on target at the London Stadium the most of any player in Gameweek 4. 

Afforded a summer of rest, Haaland has been simply devastating. The City frontman cannot be bettered for goals scored (seven) or Fantasy points (41) after the opening three rounds. 

The former Molde marksman is backed by just over half of our users to continue his rich vein of form as Man City host Brentford. 

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah produced a star-studded all-round performance in Liverpool’s dominant 3-0 win over Man United, keeping pace with his captaincy rival. 

The Egyptian demonstrated goal threat – with his three efforts in the box a match-leading total – and creativity in equal measure at Old Trafford. 

Salah’s three big chances created against Man United place Liverpool’s talisman joint-top of the division for that metric in Gameweek 4. 

The right-winger is backed by just over one-quarter of our users for the armband, with Liverpool hosting Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensively robust Nottingham Forest side. 

Way further back it’s Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) in third place with 3.4% of the vote, closely followed by Joao Pedro (£5.7m) and Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dreaming of glory
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A) trent and Rogers
    B) konate and Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Or semenyo over Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. nazrinn
          just now

          I have both semenyo and rogers in my team

          Open Controls
      2. nazrinn
          38 mins ago

          a for me

          Open Controls
        • evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      3. RedJive79
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Anything to do here or just roll it? Gordon to Rogers maybe?
        2fts. 0.0itb....

        Hendo
        Gabriel / Lewis / Porro
        Salah / ESR / Minteh / Jota
        Pedro / Haaland / Isak

        Valdimarsson / Gordon / Faes / Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. evilfuk
          • 14 Years
          28 mins ago

          play Gordon over ESR, save FT

          Open Controls
      4. evilfuk
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Onana
        Trent Lewis De Ligt
        Gordon Eze Jota Diaz
        Isak (c) Havertz Pedro

        Raya Mbeumo Porro Gabriel

        3m 0ft

        captain?

        1) Isak
        2) Eze
        3) Diaz
        4) Jota
        5) Trent

        Open Controls
      5. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        48 mins ago

        A) Palmer Rogers
        B) Diaz & Jackson

        Both would start every week.

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A mate

          Open Controls
      6. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        I think Haaland is clearly a better captain choice than Salah this week.

        Forest's defensive data has been impressive for a while whereas Brentford have a bottom 5 defense in terms of xGC this season so far. Haaland has also had an extra day's rest for what that's worth.

        I'm going Haaland bar some crazy injury news. Salah is totally fine to cap if you don't have Haaland but I don't think his ceiling is nearly as high for this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          its an easy decision this week, Haaland cap

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
      7. Botman and Robben
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        The one that will score 3 hat-tricks in a row.

        Open Controls
      8. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Any chance Nedeljkovic will start this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Exeterslowly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          He is in my starting line up. I can’t see Bogarde getting the nod this week and cash is out injured.

          Open Controls
      9. balint84
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Quansah to Colwell but-4. Go for it?

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Non

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      10. InsertPunHere
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bench two:
        A) Wissa
        B) Robinson
        C) Davis
        D) Smith-Rowe

        Why I keep posting things forgetting I'm on old articles I'll never know.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          AC

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          just now

          BC

          Open Controls
      11. F4L
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Diaz non-owners, are you confident enough to bring him in this GW?

        Open Controls
        1. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No. Salah and Trent only for me, Diaz in would be a luxury transfer for my team.

          Open Controls
      12. JBG
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pick one:

        A) Saka to Eze
        B) ESR to Eze
        C) Saka to Diaz
        D) Save ft

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          D

          Open Controls
      13. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gordon to Diaz for free or wait until next week to further assess whether I want Diaz or Salah (-4). I'm willing to go without Salah as I think his form is not sustainable and longterm I believe Haaland only is more optimal

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          just now

          wait for sure, gordon looks to be coming into form

          Open Controls
      14. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Any News on Watkins?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.